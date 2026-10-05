Natasha Lyonne walked the runway for Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week



Natasha Lyonne is one of the many celebrities at Paris Fashion Week this year. It’s great to see her doing well after all she’s been through. Over the weekend, she made her runway debut at the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2027 show. Heidi Klum, her 16-year-old daughter Lou, and Paris Jackson were in the front row. Natasha wore a jacket and miniskirt with mismatched animal print. The look included knee-high gladiator heels with gold sequins and a brown leather purse with devil details.

Chaos energy is a big part of Natasha’s appeal, and she looks like she’s having fun. She reportedly stuck her tongue out at the front row. She’s never shied away from a bold “free the nipple” look, which was part of the collection’s aesthetic. I could do without the raccoon eyes. The rest of the models had more muted makeup in autumn shades. Attendee Paris Jackson also wore so much black eyeshadow she looked like she was wearing a mask.

Earlier in the week, Natasha attended Chloé’s spring show in a brown leather pinafore dress over a sheer top with black tights and shoes. Her hair, jewelry, and glasses were on point, but something about the dress wasn’t doing it for me. A pinafore needs structure, and I think the low neckline threw it all off.

Natasha showed up to the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in a black leather jacket and black leather shorts. She looks great. She’s giving Olivia Newton-John at the end of Grease. “Tell me about it, stud.”

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On Sunday, Natasha visited Mugler’s flagship store in a street-style look from their Fall/Winter collection. It’s cute! I love a good blazer pairing, and those thigh-high boots are fab.