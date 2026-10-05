Natasha Lyonne walked the runway for Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week

Natasha Lyonne on the runway for Vivienne Westwood
Natasha Lyonne is one of the many celebrities at Paris Fashion Week this year. It’s great to see her doing well after all she’s been through. Over the weekend, she made her runway debut at the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2027 show. Heidi Klum, her 16-year-old daughter Lou, and Paris Jackson were in the front row. Natasha wore a jacket and miniskirt with mismatched animal print. The look included knee-high gladiator heels with gold sequins and a brown leather purse with devil details.

Natasha Lyonne on the runway for Vivienne Westwood

Chaos energy is a big part of Natasha’s appeal, and she looks like she’s having fun. She reportedly stuck her tongue out at the front row. She’s never shied away from a bold “free the nipple” look, which was part of the collection’s aesthetic. I could do without the raccoon eyes. The rest of the models had more muted makeup in autumn shades. Attendee Paris Jackson also wore so much black eyeshadow she looked like she was wearing a mask.

Paris Jackson

Earlier in the week, Natasha attended Chloé’s spring show in a brown leather pinafore dress over a sheer top with black tights and shoes. Her hair, jewelry, and glasses were on point, but something about the dress wasn’t doing it for me. A pinafore needs structure, and I think the low neckline threw it all off.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha showed up to the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show in a black leather jacket and black leather shorts. She looks great. She’s giving Olivia Newton-John at the end of Grease. “Tell me about it, stud.”

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, Natasha visited Mugler’s flagship store in a street-style look from their Fall/Winter collection. It’s cute! I love a good blazer pairing, and those thigh-high boots are fab.

Natasha Lyonne

Photos credit: @Nacer_photo_/Backgrid, Lucia Sabatelli/INSTARimages, Regina Voronina/Backgrid.

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8 Responses to “Natasha Lyonne walked the runway for Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week”

  1. Angelica Schuyler says:
    October 5, 2026 at 9:12 am

    I actually like Natasha’s eyeliner. I couldn’t pull off that look, but it matches her energy. She’s carrying the look well.

    Reply
  2. JFerber says:
    October 5, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Always love her. She’s an amazing actress. So glad she’s doing well.

    Reply
  3. Mumster says:
    October 5, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Paris Jackson has not looked well in a minute. Natasha looks like she’s loving life and having fun.

    Reply
  4. FancyPants says:
    October 5, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    How does she wear that with a straight face? Yeah, yeah, “FASHION” but the runway look is objectively unhoused clown.

    Reply
  5. Kirsten says:
    October 5, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    I love Natasha and she looks great but I wish designers would stop having celebrities walk runway shows. I understand that it gets them tons of extra press, but let the models do it — the celebrities already get to wear the clothes on the red carpet, in the front row, in real life…

    Reply
  6. Rascalito says:
    October 5, 2026 at 7:18 pm

    I love Natasha, and she looks amazing here! Such a good choice for a Vivienne Westwood runway.

    Reply

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