Surprise, Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as a political commentator

Last week, Page Six had a slightly interesting story about Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt was Donald Trump’s Bible-school press secretary up until this summer, when she was unceremoniously fired after taking family leave to have a baby. P6’s sources in the publishing world suggested that Leavitt has been shopping a tell-all book to various publishers. There was also a suggestion that Leavitt had already started to spill some details about what Trump is like behind-the-scenes to friendly conservative media. Well, just days later, Fox News hired Leavitt. Considering Page Six and Fox News are owned by the same company, I would assume that all of this is connected.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to serve in that role in U.S. history, has revealed a new role after leaving President Donald Trump’s administration in August. On Monday, Oct. 5, Leavitt and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced that the former press secretary will join Fox News as a contributor on Nov. 1.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on FOX News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at FOX News Media,” Leavitt, 29, said in a statement.

“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” she added.

In the announcement, Scott said Leavitt’s “firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape” that would help provide the network’s “audience with authentic and sharp insight.”

Before working for Trump’s first administration, Leavitt interned at Fox News as a college student during the 2016 election.

Leavitt’s next chapter comes after Trump announced in an Aug. 12 post on Truth Social that she would leave her position at the end of August so “she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”

“A decision I totally understand and respect!” the 80-year-old GOP president said on the social media platform.

On May 1, she gave birth to her daughter Viviana, her second child with 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio. The couple also share 2-year-old Niko.

At the time of the announcement, Trump said Leavitt would remain one of his “top outside advisors” and an “influential voice within the Republican party,” adding that “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job.”

In her final days at the White House, Leavitt told reporters that she would begin working for MAGA Inc., the president’s super PAC, in September.