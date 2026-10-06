Surprise, Karoline Leavitt will join Fox News as a political commentator

Last week, Page Six had a slightly interesting story about Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt was Donald Trump’s Bible-school press secretary up until this summer, when she was unceremoniously fired after taking family leave to have a baby. P6’s sources in the publishing world suggested that Leavitt has been shopping a tell-all book to various publishers. There was also a suggestion that Leavitt had already started to spill some details about what Trump is like behind-the-scenes to friendly conservative media. Well, just days later, Fox News hired Leavitt. Considering Page Six and Fox News are owned by the same company, I would assume that all of this is connected.
Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to serve in that role in U.S. history, has revealed a new role after leaving President Donald Trump’s administration in August. On Monday, Oct. 5, Leavitt and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced that the former press secretary will join Fox News as a contributor on Nov. 1.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on FOX News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at FOX News Media,” Leavitt, 29, said in a statement.
“I look forward to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms,” she added.
In the announcement, Scott said Leavitt’s “firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape” that would help provide the network’s “audience with authentic and sharp insight.”
Before working for Trump’s first administration, Leavitt interned at Fox News as a college student during the 2016 election.
Leavitt’s next chapter comes after Trump announced in an Aug. 12 post on Truth Social that she would leave her position at the end of August so “she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”
“A decision I totally understand and respect!” the 80-year-old GOP president said on the social media platform.
On May 1, she gave birth to her daughter Viviana, her second child with 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio. The couple also share 2-year-old Niko.
At the time of the announcement, Trump said Leavitt would remain one of his “top outside advisors” and an “influential voice within the Republican party,” adding that “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job.”
In her final days at the White House, Leavitt told reporters that she would begin working for MAGA Inc., the president’s super PAC, in September.
While there’s an element of “rats from a sinking ship” and “getting out while the getting is good” to this, there’s absolutely nothing about Karoline Leavitt which indicates to me that she’s some wily operator. She was a true believer in the MAGA philosophy, and she’s still a true believer. I don’t even think her attempts to shop a book were any indication that she was willing to cut ties with this criminal organization. If anything, she was just doing all of that to audition for a Fox News role, you know? Hell, she’s probably still shopping a book as well, something along the lines of Working For The Bestest, Most Smartest President Ever!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Great. I don’t watch Fox News so I’ll never have to see or hear from her.
My thoughts exactly.
So much for spending more time with her precious kids, then.
And is there anything she hasn’t done to her face yet? She’s not even 30. Damn.
Its SHOCKING when you see pictures of her from even 10 years ago. Like….its not just botox and such, she’s had major work done.
I honestly can’t tell the MAGA women apart. To me, she looks just like Natalie Harp. And they all look like Ivanka.
She wasn’t fired. She resigned ‘to spend more time with her family’ lol.
I guess Murdoch media is her family. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“along with the same energy and candor that defined my tenure”
So she’s just going to keep on lying, right?
Exactly how I read that. She’s going to continue to lie and smirk with a great big performative cross around her neck.
Being a spiteful hack does not age well, Caroline. Girl, you need more Botox, excessive blonde highlights and a brick load of make-up before joining Fox. Oh wait, she’s just a contributor, not full time. Skip the highlights.
With her new salary she can afford better botox and fillers
As predicted.
So, she will continue to gaslight the public. Just from a different platform.
She spent, what, six weeks at home with her kids and then noped out? So much for traditional family values!
I wish women being sold a bill of goods about traditional family values would learn the lesson here: They mean that lifestyle for you, not for themselves. For themselves, they want fulfilling careers outside the home (and plenty of paid help), while preaching the joys of domesticity at you.
(I was an at-home mom for a few years and I loved it, but that’s because I had a husband who did a good share of the parenting and housework — both when I was at home and when I returned to the workforce.)
It’s probably just wishful thinking on my part but I really hope she’s tied to this shitty, toxic administration for the rest of her life and I hope it translates into a failed career as a political commentator. She deserves only the worst.
Will she tell on Fox News the recent time Trump left her and others on an airplane that might get bombed, while he was sneaked onto another plane? That she, Rubio and others were willingly left as collateral damage while her boss was secretly rushed to safety? Like Rubio, she will continue to lick his boots.
Well, there are rumors that this is why she left — that she was pissed, especially given that she has small children — that she was put in harm’s way.
Candor, my ass!! She’s a liar through and through!