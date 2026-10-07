Michael McDonald’s long-lost 59-year-old son found him via an ancestry test

You know who has always seemed like a genuinely nice guy? Michael McDonald. McDonald was part of Doobie Brothers, but he also had a huge amount of solo success. He’s sort of the OG of blue-eyed soul, and he literally has the voice of an angel. McDonald is 74 years old and he still tours, he still loves music and he still loves his fans. As it turns out, he fathered a child when he was a teenager, and his son found him recently. Note: I usually don’t cover these sorts of sweet human-interest stories but this one actually floored me. Nothing bad happens whatsoever, just FYI.

The first time Michael Goessling, who was adopted as an infant, spoke to his biological father he asked him what he did for a living. Musician, said the man, who called himself “Mike.” Still on the phone, and sitting in his car in his driveway, Mr. Goessling had already begun scouring the internet when Mike mentioned he was on tour and would be performing in St. Louis, where Mr. Goessling lives.

“And I’m looking, and the voice, and it all starts coming together,” Mr. Goessling recalled during a phone interview on Thursday. “I just spit it out: ‘Are you Michael McDonald?’ He chuckled and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m afraid so.’”

That initial conversation between father and son took place in May 2025. Mr. Goessling, 59, has had some time to get used to the idea that his father rose to fame as a soulful lead vocalist of the Doobie Brothers. Mr. McDonald, 74, wrote in a memoir that he was in eighth grade when his girlfriend got pregnant with Mr. Goessling, and the couple was pressured to give him away. After the birth, Mr. McDonald dropped out of school to play music, moving through a series of bands, including a stint with Steely Dan, before joining the Doobie Brothers. Mr. McDonald has also had a substantial career as a solo artist, including the 1982 hit, “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near).”

For Mr. Goessling, the discovery still feels surreal. During a lifetime of wondering about his biological parents, he mostly longed to be able to tell them he had a good life thanks to the kind and loving couple who adopted him.

“I was always very, very grateful to my birth parents for the choices they made on my behalf and giving me a shot in this world,” he added. “I was certainly more prepared for perhaps, you know, Mike the retired schoolteacher or accountant or truck driver,” he said. “But certainly not Mike the five-time-Grammy-Award-winning Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer.”

Mr. Goessling was born in St. Louis, near where Mr. McDonald grew up. It turned out Mr. McDonald and his former girlfriend, who remained friends over the years, had spent some 30 years looking for their son.

Mr. McDonald’s younger son took an ancestry test, which showed he had a brother named Michael Goessling in St. Louis. On May 6, 2025, Mr. Goessling received a letter in the mail from a lawyer representing his birth parents, asking if he would like to be put in touch with them. Later that day, he spoke with his birth mother, who revealed little about Mr. McDonald, saying it was his story to share.

Father and son — who share the same first name by coincidence — spoke after Mr. Goessling and his birth mother got a chance to meet in person.

“He took a back seat until we had that opportunity,” Mr. Goessling said of Mr. McDonald. Mr. Goessling, who supplies windows and doors for construction projects, calls his birth father “Mike,” and they meet when the musician is in St. Louis, he said. Mr. McDonald has been a doting grandfather to Mr. Goessling’s son, 16, and daughter, 13.

Mr. Goessling has long been an advocate for adoption. “What might come from this story and the attention it’s getting all of a sudden is that the adoption narrative gets elevated in this country a little bit more and gets celebrated,” he said.

When Mr. Goessling grew out his beard and hair during the Covid pandemic, people used to say, “I love the whole Michael McDonald thing you got going on there,” he said. Despite the resemblance, he never imagined they were related.

Growing up, Mr. Goessling was a big Doobie Brothers fan, and said he had seen his father in concert at least twice. “I remember distinctly the first time somebody pointed out a new Doobie Brothers song; it was ‘Takin’ It to the Streets,’” he recalled. Mr. McDonald had just been recruited by the band. “I was an instant fan,” Mr. Goessling said.