Trump announces an AI task force, what could go wrong?



Last week, Trump issued an executive order of bigly consequence: henceforth, the United States no longer refers to the technology as Artificial Intelligence (AI), it’s now Super Intelligence (SI). The people’s president doing the people’s work from the people’s house. So I guess in an effort to ensure the name change sticks (though Elon Musk didn’t need much persuading), this week Trump announced a special Super Intelligence task force to… make America super intelligent again? The mandate is rather vague — improve the lives of all Americans and make sure America continues to lead the world in SI! But at least we know one thing the task force won’t be working on: regulations. Trump thinks the very idea that AI SI needs to be regulated is a hoax! Dare I say, a super hoax. Here’s what little super intelligence we have on the task force so far:

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday.

Trump’s announcement was thin on details, with the president not outlining any specific action or oversight the task force will have on AI development — an issue about which some tech CEOs have raised concerns and called for federal regulation.

“The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government’s engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies,” Trump added.

An ABC News request sent to the White House for more information about the task force’s objectives did not immediately receive a response.

Last month, Trump said he would create an AI task force amid rising concerns about the technology. Sunday’s formal announcement comes after the president met with top tech CEOs at the White House last week, where he said he and six companies signed a “constitution” establishing standards on how to self-police their technology.

Trump said the task force will be led by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, as well as Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael, and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Scott Kupor.

Clayton, who is expected to serve as the White House’s new AI czar, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Saturday that global dominance in AI makes the U.S. more equipped to address risks from adversaries, echoing the president’s support for the technology’s continued growth.

“The risk of not being first is high,” Clayton told The Wall Street Journal. “Not being first increases the identified, and unidentified, risks, particularly from our adversaries. Being first will better enable us to address those risks on behalf of the American people.”

Clayton said of the AI task force, “I expect there will be mechanisms developed in dialogue, just like there are in other industries.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, Clayton cited risk models for the financial industry that have developed in conjunction with the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission. He told the newspaper that the task force would examine current law and discuss possible actions that Congress could take.