Duchess Meghan showcased a new kitchen ahead of her holiday collection drop

Yesterday, As Ever’s Instagram posted a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex inside a kitchen we’ve never seen before. Is this a stunt kitchen, or is this Meghan’s borrowed kitchen in the UK? No one knows, but Derangers are predictably obsessed with figuring it out. The Daily Mail believes that this is Meghan’s Cotswolds kitchen:
Meghan Markle has showcased a luxurious new kitchen in her latest promotional post for her lifestyle brand As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, shared an image from her company’s official Instagram page that showed her stirring a copper saucepan in a swanky cooking space which featured a stainless steel cooker, oak cabinets and delicate ceramic dishes.
‘The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store,’ read the post’s caption, with no further details of the ‘surprises’ given to the account’s 887,000 followers.
And while there was also no confirmation regarding the location of the photograph, avid fans suspected it may well have been taken in Meghan and Prince Harry’s new Cotswolds home – where they relocated from California in August.
In the new image, Meghan was seen standing in front of two wooden shelves that held a large chopping board, candles and stylish cookware. Small decorative pieces were also added to complement the farmhouse-style kitchen.
Two small As Ever jams were also spotted on the shelves, while the brand’s Mulling Spice Kits, which retail for approximately £12 each, were placed proudly on display by the Duchess. A silver wall-mounted tap and white marble kitchen tops highlighted the chic contemporary design of the space, while a pale wooden extractor fan provided a modern touch to the luxury room.
Meghan, who is a self-proclaimed lover of cooking, beamed as she kept her hair tied back and embraced the traditional chef uniform with a checkered skirt. To her left appeared to be a plated tart, while a navy blue mixing bowl was placed on the hob.
I’ll be honest… I don’t think this was taken in the UK. I think Meghan organized a lot of autumn photoshoots when she was back in Montecito. Now, As Ever has posted photos of Meghan in her actual kitchen in Montecito, just as they’ve posted photos of Meghan in what is probably a rented home in the area, with yet another kitchen. Also: I saw some observations that the stove’s burners are not on. Gotcha, this is a photoshoot!
Meanwhile, As Ever is apparently launching “Chapter One” of their holiday collection today. According to the AE preview email, there are a bunch of new products. There’s “The Hostess Basket, which is a lovely wicker basket full of tea and jam. There’s “the Botanical Confections Chocolate Bar Trio,” finally some new chocolate bars! And there’s the “Keepsake Double-Deck Parlour Card Set,” meaning a fancy As Ever-branded deck of cards. I have a feeling that the cards and chocolate bars will sell out quickly.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
Zero clue where these photos were taken and not going to hypothesize. Just lovely to see new products of which I will purchase a few. The basket will depend on the price and what is included, although it would make a great Christmas gift even if empty depending upon size. Great to see Meghan growing her business
I love this, Meghan is fantastic. Everything she does is elegant, and with Heart.
“Meghan, who is a self-proclaimed lover of cooking…”
LOL As opposed to who else is supposed to proclaim her a lover of food? Is she lying? WTF??
Unbelievable, right?
I saw a lot of tweets on X about the burners. Acting like it was a huge gotcha. It’s very clearly a photo shoot of Meghsn before a stove. It isn’t a screen capture of cooking. You see photo shoots all the time and rarely is the product (stove etc) ever on in the shoot.
And also, what kind of moron actually zooms in like that. You have to be ridiculous to be checking for that stuff.
Yet the keens when they do appearances helping with cooking don’t wear gloves when they knead dough and keen doesn’t pull back her long hair when preparing food. The derangers ignore that
And nobody’s ever turned off the burner and stirred food while it finishes cooking. Yes, it’s a photo shoot. No harm, no foul. Do you think charities serve the food that Keen pretends to make? They are so hyper focused on finding fault.
I Guess every TV cooking segment is on notice too when they take the food out of the fake oven… Inspektor Kluzo is having a field day
The range hood in “wood” (digital wallpaper) caught my eye first. Ai is very good at interior renderings- so much so, that architects and interior designers use digital renderings as examples of their work all the time. Most people cannot tell the difference.
On an unrelated note, I suspect one of the many reasons they have temporarily relocated is that they have embarked on a home renovation in Montecito. Likely upgrading and modernizing the outdated kitchen and baths, at minimum.
I love this idea of a home renovation as one of the reasons for the move!
Why would they need to move to another country to renovate their kitchen? They have a guest house on their property and friends they can stay be during renovations. And who says that the kitchen is outdated?
Outdated baths? Have we ever seen their bathrooms?
I actually hope they don’t change the kitchen. I love it as is.
It’s very possible that one of their seventy thousand million bathrooms is a little behind the times.
/s
@ 🐝 I never thought about the reno angle but I believe it.
How nice it would be to have all of that space! (My kitchen is tiny.) As a fellow self proclaimed lover of cooking, I love this for her! Yum!
A small kitchen can be very nice if it is well designed. Less walking.
When it comes to Meghan, everyone is suddenly a royal expert, investigative journalist, stylist, chef, perfect person, CPS worker, PR agent, business consultant, financial adviser, etc. Like goodness, let the woman breathe. People legit build sets for photoshoots for their business. Why can’t Meghan potentially visit one for hers without it being dissected like a freaking frog in chem lab?
Couldn’t have said it better myself… 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
“has showcased a luxurious new kitchen” – not really luxurious if you ask me :)))
ok it has an island…. is that luxurious in the UK? is it because it’s big enough to have an island?….
That kitchen looks luxurious to me even being the US. The stove has almost as many burners as their Montecito Manor has bathrooms! 😊
So a company promoting products shoots ad on a set, as opposed to in the owner’s home? Shocking
I have lost count of the number of recipes that require you to “take the pot off the heat and stir in whatever “, I’ve seen Nigella and Mary Berry do it countless times but with Meghan it’s “she’s a fake and fraud!!?!!!$!!!” Do these people not hear how deranged they sound or have nobody that loves them telling them to get help.
Coming here to say the same thing. In fact, yesterday I made a delicious pan sauce that was finished off with butter…..added and stirred after removing from heat.
This is another fight-back bit of spin dating to the visit that William made to a soup kitchen at which he “cooked” without turning on the burners. And all this before an actual cook who had to make time in his day whilst doing his actual job for this useless yahoo to come in and cosplay “cooking” with empty pots and pans and no fire, like he was unwillingly conscripted into WanK’s promo reels. I mean. My gawd. Meghan — we know — loves to cook. They just have to paint her as someone who’s faking it because if her story is true …in every sense, existentially, in the broader arc and in the many minute details… then WanK’s narrative served up to a gullible bigoted public is not. That’s it. A lot of this is being seeded through the internet clearly as AI slop. Garbage in, garbage out.
Do you all remember the photo shoot they released of Kate and William “working” and Kate’s “desk” has no computer and was actually a table and had a phone that wasn’t plugged in and a set of matching fiction books?
its clearly a photoshoot, so of course the flame isnt on. Some of the pics As ever uses are definitely Meghan actually cooking, but this is clearly staged as part of a promotional shoot – which is fine!!!! Derangers need to really take a few deep breaths here.
(and yes this is different from William at the soup kitchen bc then we were specifically told that he was cooking. and instead……it was also a photo shoot.)
the kitchen looks nice, i wouldnt be surprised if its the kitchen where they’re living or if its somewhere else entirely. Its clear meghan and As Ever had a whole plan for these few months so who knows, the picture might have been taken months ago.
It’s a lovely kitchen & the new holiday collection sounds so fun. Too bad As ever is a failing business huh? 😂 *sarcasam*
Gaffney, love that comment. I guess the Celebitches are Meghan’s Bey-hive. But why can’t more English people vocally support the Sussexes? I know our country is totally effed up now and I guess so is theirs.
A photoshoot is used in advertisement OMG call the brand police!
Somebody said there is a Martha Stewart serving dish in the photo. If that’s true, I love how Meghan’s cheeky mind works.
Why is Meghan being scrutinized like this when the Palace and the British press touted that she’s a private citizen?
If my photo-ID-fu is correct, this gas cooktop was made in the US, in PA.
Hence, photoshoot.
It’s not like the Fail couldn’t have tried to identify manufacturer and model, because then they wouldn’t have had much of a story.
Literally every company uses photoshoots to promote products. This isnt a Meghan only thing.
Anyways, with the addition of the cards and basket, I hope this is a tease that As Ever will be moving more in the non food space. Might be easier to ship those internationally compared to perishables.
(The last line totally isn’t wish fulfilment from me…)
These people are OBSESSED. Like our dear lordt Beyoncé told us: You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation” 🙂
I’m going to contact the Daily Mail and inform them that I’m proclaiming myself as a lover of cooking. I’m sure they’d love to write an article on it.
This is clearly a photo shoot, but it did make me wonder if Meghan brought some of her cookware to England with her, or if she’s just using the stuff in their rental place. A dutch oven isn’t easy to lug around.
For a devoted cook (a self-proclaimed one!) it must be difficult to learn where everything is in a different kitchen. (When we rent beach houses, it always takes me the whole vacation to get the hang of it, and then we depart.)
It has the soulless look of a prop kitchen for a TV show. Also, people with stoves that big in their house are ridiculous. It’s not a restaurant.
I have friends with stoves that size and I’m jealous. I would love to have one for when I entertain my sizable family.
I’d also love two ovens.
Two ovens is the dream! I used to live in an apartment next to my best friend’s apartment and our christmas cookie baking days were sooooo efficient with the extra oven.