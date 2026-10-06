Duchess Meghan showcased a new kitchen ahead of her holiday collection drop

Yesterday, As Ever’s Instagram posted a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex inside a kitchen we’ve never seen before. Is this a stunt kitchen, or is this Meghan’s borrowed kitchen in the UK? No one knows, but Derangers are predictably obsessed with figuring it out. The Daily Mail believes that this is Meghan’s Cotswolds kitchen:

Meghan Markle has showcased a luxurious new kitchen in her latest promotional post for her lifestyle brand As Ever. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, shared an image from her company’s official Instagram page that showed her stirring a copper saucepan in a swanky cooking space which featured a stainless steel cooker, oak cabinets and delicate ceramic dishes.

‘The season of giving is almost here, and we have a few surprises in store,’ read the post’s caption, with no further details of the ‘surprises’ given to the account’s 887,000 followers.

And while there was also no confirmation regarding the location of the photograph, avid fans suspected it may well have been taken in Meghan and Prince Harry’s new Cotswolds home – where they relocated from California in August.

In the new image, Meghan was seen standing in front of two wooden shelves that held a large chopping board, candles and stylish cookware. Small decorative pieces were also added to complement the farmhouse-style kitchen.

Two small As Ever jams were also spotted on the shelves, while the brand’s Mulling Spice Kits, which retail for approximately £12 each, were placed proudly on display by the Duchess. A silver wall-mounted tap and white marble kitchen tops highlighted the chic contemporary design of the space, while a pale wooden extractor fan provided a modern touch to the luxury room.

Meghan, who is a self-proclaimed lover of cooking, beamed as she kept her hair tied back and embraced the traditional chef uniform with a checkered skirt. To her left appeared to be a plated tart, while a navy blue mixing bowl was placed on the hob.