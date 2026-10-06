“Jessica Biel wore sheer Dolce & Gabbana to a NYC premiere” links

Jessica Biel wore Dolce & Gabbana at Matchbox: The Movie’s NYC premiere. I don’t think much of the outfit, but she looks good overall. [RCFA]

Jessica Simpson stepped out with Thomas Eisenhood, who she’s reportedly been seeing for months. I had no idea! [JustJared]

It’s time to submit your scary stories to Jezebel! This is one of my favorite annual features of any blog – some of the stories are literally haunting!! [Jezebel]

I thought Dakota Johnson’s SNL monologue fell a bit flat because, despite what Dakota thinks, there aren’t huge gossip narratives about her love life. [LaineyGossip]

Royals fans don’t like Charles Spencer! LOL. [Reality Tea]

Verity review: Anne Hathaway can’t save this problematic mess! [Pajiba]

A comprehensive list of all of the terrible stuff that happened in September. [Buzzfeed]

Alison Hammond’s health update. [Socialite Life]

New York Comic Con’s lineup. [Hollywood Life]

These are the two oldest men in the world? [Seriously OMG]

Miley Cyrus’s “Different Religion” music video. [OMG Blog]