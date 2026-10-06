“Jessica Biel wore sheer Dolce & Gabbana to a NYC premiere” links

Jessica Biel wore Dolce & Gabbana at Matchbox: The Movie’s NYC premiere. I don’t think much of the outfit, but she looks good overall. [RCFA]
Jessica Simpson stepped out with Thomas Eisenhood, who she’s reportedly been seeing for months. I had no idea! [JustJared]
It’s time to submit your scary stories to Jezebel! This is one of my favorite annual features of any blog – some of the stories are literally haunting!! [Jezebel]
I thought Dakota Johnson’s SNL monologue fell a bit flat because, despite what Dakota thinks, there aren’t huge gossip narratives about her love life. [LaineyGossip]
Royals fans don’t like Charles Spencer! LOL. [Reality Tea]
Verity review: Anne Hathaway can’t save this problematic mess! [Pajiba]
A comprehensive list of all of the terrible stuff that happened in September. [Buzzfeed]
Alison Hammond’s health update. [Socialite Life]
New York Comic Con’s lineup. [Hollywood Life]
These are the two oldest men in the world? [Seriously OMG]
Miley Cyrus’s “Different Religion” music video. [OMG Blog]
I think Jessica looks amazing. She reminds me of Jennifer Garner in that she can be lowkey and fabulous at the same time. Also, that she’s the only adult in her marriage.
She really does look stunning!
I wish it was an actual suit and we could just get a break from all the sheer. Her hair looks good though and of course, Biel has always been a beautiful woman with great bone structure. I don’t think she’s done much–if anything–to her face so that’s always nice to see.
I agree. She looks absolutely beautiful. I’m sure she’s getting some low key work done here and there but I LOVE that you can see some faint lines on her face. She looks so lovely.