Kathleen Turner is surprised people care about her 80s affair with Michael Douglas

Photo from Romancing the Stone next to a 2012 event photo of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner
Romancing the Stone was an HBO staple in the 80s and I watched it at least a dozen times. (That was just one of the typically inappropriate shows in my Gen X media diet.) Leads Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas were 30 and 40 when the film came out in 1984. They had a smoldering chemistry that seemed like more than acting, but I was an imaginative child. That’s why it’s vindicating to hear that they were hitting it back then! Douglas, now 82, has a new memoir out called One Helluva Ride. One of the first stories that leaked was about his affair with Turner during Romancing the Stone. Either Douglas or his PR people realize that this is exactly the vintage gossip we want to know. Turner thinks it’s old news though, as she told People in a brief statement.

Kathleen Turner is responding to news revealed by Michael Douglas of their long-ago love affair, which he writes about in his upcoming memoir One Helluva Ride.

“Good heavens what a fuss about something 40 years ago!” Turner, 72, tells PEOPLE in a statement. “I love Michael and I look forward to enjoying the book.”

In Douglas’s autobiography, the two-time Oscar winner, 82, recalls how he and Turner fell for each other while making the 1984 blockbuster Romancing the Stone in Mexico. At the time, he was separated from his then-wife Diandra Douglas, with whom he shares son Cameron.

[From People]

Turner is so classy. Of course she added that she loves him and wants to read the book. People Magazine put Michael Douglas on their cover this week. They have more details from his book about what it was like growing up as an OG nepo baby with Kirk Douglas as his dad. Plus he reveals an affair in the early 90s with Jeanne Tripplehorn, who played his wife in Basic Instinct! He really was sleeping with all of his costars during his first marriage. Catherine Zeta-Jones is probably happy he’s semi-retired now. On a nicer note, one of Douglas’s co-writers tells People that Douglas got permission from the women he mentioned. He told People he “didn’t name anybody for the sake of notches on your holster or something like that. These are people that I’ve had relationships with in my life.” I can hear Kathleen Turner’s raspy laugh now.

I’m so glad that Turner and Douglas are still here and that we heard this news. I know it all happened 40 years ago, but it’s one of those moments that makes my chosen career feel fated. My tween fantasies were real.

Screenshot from Romancing the Stone

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit Getty Images, Avalon.red and via YouTube

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Kathleen Turner is surprised people care about her 80s affair with Michael Douglas”

  1. JFerber says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:37 am

    Kathleen Turner is classy as hell. Michael Douglas is a blabbermouth pig. Did he get her consent to reveal that? I doubt it.

    Reply
  2. KC2 says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:50 am

    He’s really his father’s son. I can’t say anyone who’s seen Romancing the Stone would be surprised with their chemistry. Even at the time, there were multiple stories about his marriage.

    Reply
  3. Delphine says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    They had the best onscreen chemistry maybe of all time.

    Reply
  4. Dopple says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    I loved them in Romancing the Stone but War of the Roses was my favorite. I literally LOL’d when I was watching the Komisnky Method on Netflix and Kathleen turned up as his ex-wife. It was perfect and pretty funny. I’m guessing they’ve remained friends, or at least friendly, through the years.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 6, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    I adored the 3 movies they made (Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile and War of the Roses), they had chemistry that was off the charts so am not surprised by this.

    I always had the hots for Michael – he was sex AF as a young man, better looking than his father. He still kinda has it 🙂

    I also adore Kathleen – she’s such a joy to watch!

    Reply
  6. North of Boston says:
    October 6, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    I just went down a bit of a rabbit hole about his romantic past, and learned this Royal-adjacent tidbit.

    His first wife, Diandra, who he was married to when the Kathleen Turner affair was going on, has since remarried – to a British Earl who is Princess Diana’s stepbrother.

    It’s not surprising he and KT had a fling, he seemed to date a lot of his costars and she has a similar vibe to Brenda Vaccaro – a talented actress he was with for years before he got married the first time.

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    October 6, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    I’m glad he got permission from the women, but he always seemed skeevy to me. I hate his voice.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    October 6, 2026 at 5:40 pm

    Aimee, I also believe he is skeevy. Great word.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment