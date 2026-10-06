Halle Berry took her son Maceo to a trampoline park amid custodial drama

We learned, last week, that Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry are still beefing over custody of their 13-year-old son Maceo. Maceo’s 13th birthday was actually on Monday (Oct. 5th), and this is probably the worst birthday ever for a tween/teen: his parents running to court yet again, throwing accusations at each other publicly. From what we could tell from Olivier’s court filings, Olivier believes that Halle physically abused Maceo and that she was bad-mouthing Olivier to Maceo. Halle’s lawyer denied all of that and basically said Olivier is the violently temperamental one. Still, Olivier received a temporary protection order for himself and Maceo, only it was one of the strangest temporary protection orders I’ve ever seen. Basically, until the court hearing later this month, Halle isn’t allowed to have Maceo overnight, but she still has visitation with Maceo throughout the day for four days out of every week. Well, Sunday was one of the days she had visitation, and Halle took Maceo out to a trampoline park.

Halle Berry spent the weekend with her son Maceo in the wake of her ex Olivier Martinez’s new restraining order. An eyewitness tells PEOPLE that Berry, 60, and her fiancé Van Hunt visited trampoline park Sky Zone in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 4, with Maceo, 12. The Oscar winner and her son were seen chatting before Maceo started playing indoor soccer while Berry and Hunt watched. Berry was able to keep a mostly low profile as she was sitting with her back to the venue’s central area. “At one point a fan asked for a selfie, but she nicely turned him down, saying she was with her kid,” the eyewitness shared. “She and Van mostly looked at their phones and chatted occasionally.” Berry’s energy was described by the witness as “pretty subdued.” The outing comes amid turmoil in Berry’s family. Her ex Martinez was granted a temporary restraining order against her on Oct. 1, which restricted her parenting time to daytime visits ahead of an Oct. 16 hearing. Berry’s visitation with Maceo is currently limited to Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The judge, however, declined Martinez’s request to prevent Berry from having contact with Maceo altogether amid his request for sole custody. In his request, Martinez alleged that Berry “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” during a Sept. 26 incident. Berry, through her attorney, Marina Beck, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

[From People]

Sure – I believe this. I believe Halle and Van Hunt probably took Maceo out to a trampoline park, probably as some kind of early-birthday present. Some kids just love to bounce on a trampoline! Anyway, it probably bodes well for Halle’s side that she still has so much time with Maceo, even with a temporary restraining order. I would also imagine that Maceo will have more of a say in which parent he stays with now that he’s 13.

Halle Berry shops with son Maceo amid ex Olivier Martinez’s abuse claims. 🎥: Backgrid https://t.co/FI263XrhVQ — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2026