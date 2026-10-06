Halle Berry took her son Maceo to a trampoline park amid custodial drama

We learned, last week, that Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry are still beefing over custody of their 13-year-old son Maceo. Maceo’s 13th birthday was actually on Monday (Oct. 5th), and this is probably the worst birthday ever for a tween/teen: his parents running to court yet again, throwing accusations at each other publicly. From what we could tell from Olivier’s court filings, Olivier believes that Halle physically abused Maceo and that she was bad-mouthing Olivier to Maceo. Halle’s lawyer denied all of that and basically said Olivier is the violently temperamental one. Still, Olivier received a temporary protection order for himself and Maceo, only it was one of the strangest temporary protection orders I’ve ever seen. Basically, until the court hearing later this month, Halle isn’t allowed to have Maceo overnight, but she still has visitation with Maceo throughout the day for four days out of every week. Well, Sunday was one of the days she had visitation, and Halle took Maceo out to a trampoline park.
Halle Berry spent the weekend with her son Maceo in the wake of her ex Olivier Martinez’s new restraining order.
An eyewitness tells PEOPLE that Berry, 60, and her fiancé Van Hunt visited trampoline park Sky Zone in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 4, with Maceo, 12.
The Oscar winner and her son were seen chatting before Maceo started playing indoor soccer while Berry and Hunt watched. Berry was able to keep a mostly low profile as she was sitting with her back to the venue’s central area.
“At one point a fan asked for a selfie, but she nicely turned him down, saying she was with her kid,” the eyewitness shared. “She and Van mostly looked at their phones and chatted occasionally.”
Berry’s energy was described by the witness as “pretty subdued.”
The outing comes amid turmoil in Berry’s family. Her ex Martinez was granted a temporary restraining order against her on Oct. 1, which restricted her parenting time to daytime visits ahead of an Oct. 16 hearing. Berry’s visitation with Maceo is currently limited to Mondays and Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The judge, however, declined Martinez’s request to prevent Berry from having contact with Maceo altogether amid his request for sole custody.
In his request, Martinez alleged that Berry “physically abused our son, Maceo, by jumping on him, putting her hands around his neck, and choking him” during a Sept. 26 incident.
Berry, through her attorney, Marina Beck, has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”
[From People]
Sure – I believe this. I believe Halle and Van Hunt probably took Maceo out to a trampoline park, probably as some kind of early-birthday present. Some kids just love to bounce on a trampoline! Anyway, it probably bodes well for Halle’s side that she still has so much time with Maceo, even with a temporary restraining order. I would also imagine that Maceo will have more of a say in which parent he stays with now that he’s 13.
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New York September 22, 2026. Halle Berry attend 11th Annual Through Her Lens The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York. September 22 , 2026.Credit: RogerWong/instarimages.com
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121068, Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry at the Los Angeles Premiere Of CBS Films’ ‘Extant’ held at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, California – Monday June 16, 2014.,Image: 533732417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Celebrity Monitor, PacificCoastN / Avalon
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 12: Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘The Union’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 898267724, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Halle Berry, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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-Los Angeles, CA – 20200406 – Olivier Martinez Goes Grocery Shopping
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I personally know WAY TOO MUCH about a situation like this one…seeing your son with issues entering his teen years & the hormonal turmoil THAT can be layered with the organic turmoil LAYERED with a Parent who dosent want to have a symbiotic healthy parenting style…ESPECIALLY when your teen is bigger than you & has a tendency to ACT out…May NO Mother or caregiver of a child like this get in a situation where YOU HAVE TO GO TO EXTREMES TO PROTECT YOURSELF because your beloved teen child is GOING TF OFF 😠because you’re trying to set healthy limits with video games…I 🤬 those games that I’ve seen indoctrinate teen boys like Fox News indoctrinate Older people who constantly watch it😱💔
Shame on you. At no point has it been alleged that the child attacked or physically threatened his mother in any way. Further, there is nothing particularly unique about a teen being difficult and obstinate.
For years there have been leaks that their son has educational and behavioral issues. That Halle has tried to get him services and that her ex wasn’t in agreement. The texts show that at a bare minimum there was disrespect and outbursts. It is not uncommon for things to get physical once teenagehood starts.
@Origin…Shame on YOU for NOT HAVING READING COMPREHENSION! I said SIMILAR & I also used a HYPOTHETICAL situation and DID NOT SAY that was Halle’s EXACT situation…get off your high horse & ride a SMALL pony!
We’ll see how this plays out. We’ll never really know, but I hope Maceo will be okay.
For Maceo’s sake both parents need to keep this out of the press. Can you imagine being 13 and this being made public? The judge needs to put a gag order in place.
ITA. It’s really bad optics for both parents, TBH. Not saying co-parenting is easy yet plenty of parents manage to make it work–and with far less resources and privileges than these two get to enjoy. Just an ugly situation all-around.
Agreed. I am horrified. Both parents should be ashamed of themselves for letting all of this become public. Not only are they divulging deeply sensitive information about a freaking thirteen-year-old, but I have seen far too many commenters twist the situation to paint the child as the perpetrator instead of the alleged victim.
I don’t know. I’m not going to defend Halle just because we’re both women; I stand up for people, not a gender. It seems a bit odd that after the end of both relationships—which involved children—the conflict centered on similar accusations, and in both cases, Halle tried to cut the fathers off from the kids while seeking sole custody. She was the one who always went to the media first to make accusations against her partners, never mincing her words. Did she just happen to end up with two identical guys, or is there a pattern of volatile behavior on her part? I remember her screaming at paparazzi on the street. While I can understand her to some extent—she was walking her child to school—she struggled to control herself and kept screaming on the street long after they had left.
The two scenarios are too similar for me to believe it’s just a coincidence.
Yeah things got reeeaaalllly messy with the custody battle over Nahla too. We know Martinez has a temper but by all accounts, Gabriel Aubry is a good man and a good father.
I said this last week. At this point, I want to know what she was doing that was so bad her ex had to get a temporary restraining order.
She never accused Gabriel of interfering with Nala’s education or getting extra support for special needs or of Nala being combative after spending time with her dad. I went back and looked up why she was so hellbent on taking Nala to France when she was engaged to Olivier and the excuse given was paparazzi and how Halle feared for her and Nala’s safety (I think Halle had documented stalker issues). Supposedly paparazzi laws were stricter in France at the time. I get wanting to keep her daughter safe but it seemed like a pretty weak excuse to separate her daughter from her father. We know Halle can afford bodyguards and decent security. Gabriel was more limited in being able to move overseas since he’s Canadian and he can’t just move to France without the proper visa.
After the judge decided moving Nala overseas just because of paparazzi wasn’t enough of a compelling reason to separate daughter and father, Halle never tried to pull a similar stunt since the judge blocked both of them from moving out of LA.
But Olivier does seem to have more of a temper and is more difficult than Gabriel based on the court filings.
No Halle didn’t but she DID take Gabriel to court in 2014 because she claimed he was chemically straightening and dying Nahla’s hair. Is this something that requires a judge to get involved like…?????
Given the scope of all the serious issues that surround custody battles, that seems like a relatively minor thing that could easily be resolved between two mature adults without legal intervention.
I’m just saying: Halle has a history of weaponizing the courts in her custody battles as much as Martinez does. IMO they both seem like difficult people to deal with and unfortunately, Maceo is in the middle and will suffer the most from their volatile and frankly, immature behavior.
And I’ll add that after the judge’s ruling that she couldn’t move Nahla to France, she egged on then-boyfriend Martinez to beat Aubry to a pulp during a child handoff! And if you don’t believe she was in lockstep with Martinez assaulting Aubry, ask yourself why she willingly married and procreate afterwards with a man who violently attacked her co-parent.
So she harassed Aubry both physically (using Martinez as proxy) and legally via pointless court battles. I really think Halle’s issue is control. She wanted children; she didn’t want fathers who would stay involved and active after her relationships ended.