Mail: The palace released their ‘Christmas hampers’ days before Duchess Meghan

Royalists are yelling at me for implying that King Charles and the entire royal establishment rides on the Duchess of Sussex’s coattails. For the record, I never said that the palace is copying Meghan, but they’ve clearly been using Meghan and As Ever to draw attention to the royal product lines. And there are a lot of royal product lines! There’s the palace/Royal Trust product line, there’s a Windsor Castle line, there are Sandringham and Highgrove-branded products and on and on. As far as I know, all of those lines are successful. But Meghan and As Ever generate global headlines every single day, so there’s been a huge effort to connect As Ever with all of these royal product lines. Just days after As Ever’s Advent Calendar became available for pre-order, suddenly the palace was promoting *their* Advent calendar too. And now this – today, Meghan will introduce Christmas baskets to her As Ever holiday line, and wouldn’t you know, the palace had already introduced their “Christmas hampers” just days before.

Meghan Markle has entered the Christmas hamper market for the first time, this week launching a new ‘hostess basket’ with her As Ever brand…after Buckingham Palace unveiled its own hamper 2026 collection. The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘Holiday Collection’ basket has a leather As Ever tag with gold lettering and comes pre-filled with peppermint and lemon-and-ginger tea caddies, a trio of spreads, flower sprinkles and Meghan’s scented candles. While the price is yet to be announced, an earlier version of Meghan’s hosting set, which contains many of the same products, costs $155 (£117), while the most affordable royal version, The Sweet Treats Hamper, retails for £70. The latter includes chocolate chip shortbread biscuits from the royal household, clotted cream fudge, salted caramel chocolate, chocolate bars and a tin of hot chocolate. It is part of a collection of eight royal hampers, including an unfilled offering that starts at £45 and is completely customisable. Meghan announced she is creating a festive range for her lifestyle business, As Ever last week, when she opened pre-orders for a £112 chocolate advent calendar that is only available to buy in the US. It followed the release of Buckingham Palace’s own advent calendars, including a milk chocolate box with 24 pieces like Meghan’s offering that’s £100 cheaper. Other products in Meghan’s ‘Holiday Collection’ include ‘botanical confection’ chocolates developed by Los Angeles brand Compartes as part of an ‘ongoing collaboration’ and two decks of ‘parlour cards’.

[From The Daily Mail]

They keep making a big deal about the price differentials but it’s clear that the palace-branded stuff is more customizable, and if customized a certain way, the palace-branded items would easily be as expensive as As Ever’s products. They’re trying to say that the palace’s Advent calendars are super-affordable but they’re empty! You have to buy all of the candy and tchotchkes to fill it separately. Same with the hampers. Anyway, it’s going to be so funny to watch all of this in the lead up to Christmas. The British press is having a ball with this. They refuse to say that As Ever is still only sold in the US as well. It’s not like British folks in dire need of Advent calendars or Christmas hampers even have the option to buy Meghan’s products. Although I would love it if she had her own pop-up shop in England. Please, they would wet themselves.