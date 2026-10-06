Dog in Kansas flags down cop car, leads police to his fallen owner

Due to a lack of photos of the hero dogs in this story, these are photos of other very good dog friends
“I already heard about one heroic dog this week, so I don’t need to hear about another one,” …said NO ONE EVER! So yes, we just spent a day marveling over Comando the Chihuahua, the Mexican National Guard’s latest recruit. But now it’s time to celebrate a civilian pooch! The Leawood, Kansas Police Department has released the bodycam video of a patrol officer on duty, when he stumbles upon a dog with a leash but no person. The dog keeps barking at the police, until the officer follows his lead to a house — where the garage door is up and a person is lying prone on the floor. The dog made the policeman come back to help its person!! But wait, there’s more! It was a double-dog team effort, as another dog was found standing by their fallen person. Can’t you just imagine their solemn doggie conference: “Ok, you go and get help, and I’ll stay back and guard our favorite person.” Talk about to serve and protect!
In a Facebook post, the Leawood Police Department shared bodycam footage from Thursday, Sept. 17, showing an officer encountering the dog while patrolling a residential neighborhood in the city.
The dog, who was on a leash but with no owner in sight, barked at the officer, who greeted them and said, “Hi, why don’t you go on back home?”
The officer then returned to his car and followed the dog about half a block to its home, police said.
They followed the pup up a driveway, where it was greeted by another dog. “Is this where you live?” the officer asked.
The officer found the garage door open and the homeowner on the floor, and asked them if they were okay.
“The resident had been there for more than three hours,” police explained. “Thanks to the resident’s loyal companion, our officer was able to find them and get them the help they needed.”
The dogs’ owner was treated by medics and is now recovering at home, they confirmed.
The video went viral on Facebook, with pet owners in the comments hailing the dog as a hero and speculating over what their own animals would do in a similar situation.
“One dog stayed to protect the owner; the other dog went to look for help,” wrote one person, while another wrote, “Good boy, he’d better get a steak dinner soon!”
Another joked that their dog would “raid the kitchen with no care in the world” rather than go looking for help.
Users also praised the officer. “This is incredible! Way to go pup! And great job to this wonderful officer for paying so much attention,” one wrote, while another said, “What a good pup! Kudos to your officer for listening to the pup and following it home! The outcome could have been much different if not for the pup and your officer.”
Oh no, that poor person was down on the ground for three hours? Did none of the neighbors hear the distressed barking?! Never mind, let’s focus on the pawsitive. The hero floofs — who We Rate Dogs identified as siblings Jax and Betty — came up with an excellent action plan, and executed it flawlessly. Likewise, the police officer did the best of his duty by listening to the very concerned four-legged citizen. This is neighborly-ness, this is looking out for your community. We had a somewhat similar episode in the family, where my aunt’s Shih Tzu would not stop barking until her mistress followed her into the bathroom — where there was a leak that was seconds away from overflowing the bathtub. The dog was like, “See, I TOLD you something was wrong!” So the moral of the story is: always heed the warning of a dog! And if you get two, they can divide and conquer during an emergency.
Lastly, a word of woof to the floofs out there who maybe aren’t so helpful in a pinch, or to those who sniff around the food situation before attending to fallen persons: it’s OK. You serve in other, sometimes less obvious ways. And I can’t honestly say myself that I wouldn’t scout out food opportunities as priority number one. We’re all animals, after all.
Photos credit: Lorna Pauli and Lyn Hoare on Pexels
Thank you for this wee bit of true joy in these grim times. ❤️
Meanwhile my 2 chiwawas here are too lazy to come greet me at the door.
We currently have 4 cats (2 are mine, one is my mom’s who lives with me, and one is a cat I am fostering while his owner gets back on his feet). My mom’s cat is an orange, total silly guy but extremely shy and timid. He’s also a baby, only 2 years old. My cats are 15 and foster cat is 10. Socks, that’s his name because he has white feet lol, has come downstairs twice to my basement apartment the entire time he’s lived here. Once, to alert me that my cat accidentally got locked in the room where the foster cat was isolating (they were fine, chilling together on the bed) and the second time because the handyman had let my other cat out the front door (and did NOT tell me boo). Socks has never alerted me to anything involving humans lol, but he’s my little hero man when it comes to anything wrong with the other cats!
Socks is awesome! also good on you for listening @LadyE!
Who’s a good doggie? WHO’s a GOOD doggie?!!!
The goodest of bois!
Thank you for this lovely news. <3
The dogs planned their strategy. Very smart. All turned out great
Pets are family. 🥰🥰🥰
A good news story in the end! Pets are amazing. 🐕🦺 ❤️
I love this
I live in the UK, and this has made me so happy reading this. Thank you. X
I need stories like this! I especially liked the idea of the dog conference before they acted.
Not called human’s best friend for nothing 🐕🦮🐕🦺❤️❤️❤️
We truly do not deserve dogs.
(That said, my doggo is kind of useless in emergencies. I fell once and she just licked my face. But it made me laugh, so you’re right — they serve in all kinds of ways.)
If we can’t have faith in some influential parts of humanity (Broligarchy, Felon47 and his maladministration…), it’s great to see that *caninety* seems inherently good for the most part.
Thanks for that feel-good story, Kismet.
Thanks for this heart-warming story!