Dog in Kansas flags down cop car, leads police to his fallen owner

Due to a lack of photos of the hero dogs in this story, these are photos of other very good dog friends

“I already heard about one heroic dog this week, so I don’t need to hear about another one,” …said NO ONE EVER! So yes, we just spent a day marveling over Comando the Chihuahua, the Mexican National Guard’s latest recruit. But now it’s time to celebrate a civilian pooch! The Leawood, Kansas Police Department has released the bodycam video of a patrol officer on duty, when he stumbles upon a dog with a leash but no person. The dog keeps barking at the police, until the officer follows his lead to a house — where the garage door is up and a person is lying prone on the floor. The dog made the policeman come back to help its person!! But wait, there’s more! It was a double-dog team effort, as another dog was found standing by their fallen person. Can’t you just imagine their solemn doggie conference: “Ok, you go and get help, and I’ll stay back and guard our favorite person.” Talk about to serve and protect!

In a Facebook post, the Leawood Police Department shared bodycam footage from Thursday, Sept. 17, showing an officer encountering the dog while patrolling a residential neighborhood in the city. The dog, who was on a leash but with no owner in sight, barked at the officer, who greeted them and said, “Hi, why don’t you go on back home?” The officer then returned to his car and followed the dog about half a block to its home, police said. They followed the pup up a driveway, where it was greeted by another dog. “Is this where you live?” the officer asked. The officer found the garage door open and the homeowner on the floor, and asked them if they were okay. “The resident had been there for more than three hours,” police explained. “Thanks to the resident’s loyal companion, our officer was able to find them and get them the help they needed.” The dogs’ owner was treated by medics and is now recovering at home, they confirmed. The video went viral on Facebook, with pet owners in the comments hailing the dog as a hero and speculating over what their own animals would do in a similar situation. “One dog stayed to protect the owner; the other dog went to look for help,” wrote one person, while another wrote, “Good boy, he’d better get a steak dinner soon!” Another joked that their dog would “raid the kitchen with no care in the world” rather than go looking for help. Users also praised the officer. “This is incredible! Way to go pup! And great job to this wonderful officer for paying so much attention,” one wrote, while another said, “What a good pup! Kudos to your officer for listening to the pup and following it home! The outcome could have been much different if not for the pup and your officer.”

[From People]

Oh no, that poor person was down on the ground for three hours? Did none of the neighbors hear the distressed barking?! Never mind, let’s focus on the pawsitive. The hero floofs — who We Rate Dogs identified as siblings Jax and Betty — came up with an excellent action plan, and executed it flawlessly. Likewise, the police officer did the best of his duty by listening to the very concerned four-legged citizen. This is neighborly-ness, this is looking out for your community. We had a somewhat similar episode in the family, where my aunt’s Shih Tzu would not stop barking until her mistress followed her into the bathroom — where there was a leak that was seconds away from overflowing the bathtub. The dog was like, “See, I TOLD you something was wrong!” So the moral of the story is: always heed the warning of a dog! And if you get two, they can divide and conquer during an emergency.

Lastly, a word of woof to the floofs out there who maybe aren’t so helpful in a pinch, or to those who sniff around the food situation before attending to fallen persons: it’s OK. You serve in other, sometimes less obvious ways. And I can’t honestly say myself that I wouldn’t scout out food opportunities as priority number one. We’re all animals, after all.