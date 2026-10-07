Tom Cruise: ‘Digger’ will be ‘a lasting piece of cinema,’ it will ‘transcend’

***Minor SPOILERS for Digger below.
Generally speaking, Tom Cruise is not a sympathetic figure to most people. He’s insanely wealthy, he’s a powerful member of a dangerous cult, he completely disassociated himself from his youngest child for no real reason. But I actually have a small pang of sympathy for Cruise right now because of Digger. Digger is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year (perhaps of the decade) and it’s on track to lose $200 million, easily. Not only that, but the critics just despise Digger, and this role was supposed to be Tom’s big awards-bait showcase. Now Tom has nothing – a catastrophic financial failure, a critical flop, and the film won’t even have any cult status. Well, Tom is doing the only thing he really can at this point: talk about how he’s proud of his dumb flop, regardless of what everyone says, and that he made something which will be around for a while (it will not).
Tom Cruise suffered one of his worst box office openings in history with “Digger,” Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s satirical black comedy that bombed with $8 million in North America on a production budget north of $160 million. But Cruise isn’t one to judge a movie based on its first weekend in theaters.
“When I am making [movies], I’m not going, ‘Opening weekend!’ I feel very much like we’re going to make something that is a lasting piece of cinema,” Cruise said in a now-viral interview on the “On Film With Kevin McCarthy” podcast that was published the same day “Digger” opened in theaters.
Cruise and Iñárritu recalled Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” as a movie that was a “masterpiece” that “everybody killed” when it opened in theaters. It later emerged as one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made.
“They transcend… you just hope you can make a film that can last,” Cruise said. “So many things happen when you open a movie. I was fortunate to release movies in the ’80s and ’90s, when movies would stay in the theater for a year. With ‘Rain Man’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ these movie would just play and play for a year. How can I make a film that can translate and last and evolve? And I feel that way…. that is ‘Digger,’ it’s one of those movies.”
With its production budget between $160 million and $180 million, plus a $100 million marketing budget, “Digger” would need to gross $350 million in theaters worldwide just to break even at the box office. That figure will be impossible to hit after the movie’s $20 million global start. The movie is now primed to lose at least $150 million to $200 million theatrically.
While I wasn’t around for Blade Runner, I think Blade Runner was more easily identifiable as bold and visionary, something ahead of its time which simply didn’t land with an audience when it was first released. Absolutely no one is calling Digger bold and visionary… because it isn’t. The big twist is a plot device recently seen in a Wes Anderson movie!! Like, justice for Wes Anderson – he makes his weird and sweet little movies with small budgets, and no one bugs him. And no, Digger is not going to be one of those slow-burn movies which will eventually find its audience or become a word-of-mouth hit. Please.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps & poster courtesy of Warner Bros/Digger trailer.
Wow that movie poster (foot on the globe) REALLY accentuates how short he is.
He looks like he’s trying to cosplay Jeff Bridges.
Kaiser, feeling sorry for Tom Cruise? Now he has nothing? You must be in a more sympathetic or magnanimous mood than I am (about him ever). He’s been insanely lucky in his career, especially when his few top-notch movie roles (in Magnolia and Born on the Fourth of July) were directed by top-notch directors who pulled out of him the best performances of his life. I’d like to say, “How the mighty have fallen,” but I don’t see that he has. He had his moments in the sun with those two extraordinary films, multiple wives, slave labor, riches, etc. He is still amazingly lucky (though not naturally a great actor, short, and a cultist), but one bad movie review (I’d never see it anyway) has not toppled the Second in Command Scientology Chief. Still too damn lucky for what he is and what he has done, imo.
Since we spend so much time on this site deconstructing the spin around the BRF, I think it’s worth making a comparison between Hollywood and the anachronistic studio system in England. Hollywood has a driving imperative to generate capital gains through savvy investment and a style of promotion that respects the audience. Even Jean-Luc Goddard observed, begrudgingly, “On n’est jamais trompé sur la marchandise.” You get what you pay for, or, you never lose money in the trade. You can’t pretend a bomb was a hit, because people have to buy tickets. So, along those lines, here’s a notion: make people subscribe to the royals’ show. Fund Cammie and Charlie and Andy and Willy and Katey according to how much citizens of the UK & Commonwealth are willing to subscribe to their maintenance. Then see how they get on. Or — even better! — give people the option to route their money to the charities patronised by the royals, directly, without the middlemen. More efficiency.
It is so goddamned tone deaf in this era of climate change ravaging the earth. Wtf were they thinking? So ensconced in their respective bubbles- none of this oligarchy-induced terror effects them as it does the rest of us.
I laughed so hard. Tommy thinks so highly of himself
I haven’t seen this yet but he could be right. Most of Inarritu’s films are not big at the box office but end up being really well-loved and well-regarded. Birdman, for instance.
I saw this and think it’s a brilliant film. And judging from comments on various social, most people who’ve seen it think it is brilliant, too. Sadly, the ‘flop’ and ‘bomb’ headlines are what’s seen and have deterred folks from checking it out for themselves. It is sad that what’s loudest is how much money a movie made, or didn’t make, regardless of the quality of the film.
Was just coming to say this. This movie is right up there with Is God Is as best of the year for me. 10 years from now (if not sooner) all the critics who slammed it will be hailing it as a classic.
At best it’ll become a word-of-moutth “it wasn’t THAT bad…” from what I’ve seen. It does seem like regular moviegoers don’t hate it as much as the critics did. Some seem to like it. Of course, all active $cientologists have been asked to leave glowing reviews for it even if they never see it. I’m sure OSA has multiple bot armies ready to deploy as well.
I just came back from seeing this movie and I found it highly entertaining. Maybe I am just not a deep thinker? It had its flaws but unlike many movies today it did not give the whole thing away in the trailer. The movie is more than Tom Cruise cos-playing an oil baron with a bad accent.