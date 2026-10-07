Duchess Meghan celebrates founding As Ever & thanks her ‘squad of support’

On Tuesday, As Ever’s Holiday Collection (Chapter One) dropped online. There are chocolate bars, chocolate-covered fruit, decks of cards and lots of wicker baskets full of goodies. Adjacent to the debut of the 2026 As Ever holiday collection, Meghan posted an Instagram reel, a compilation of video clips all about her journey as a founder. There’s even a cute little clip of Lilibet tasting some jam and declaring it “beautiful.” Real ones remember that the audio has been posted before by Meghan, right? Here’s the message on Meghan’s post:

When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece. I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there. As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): “Behind every successful woman is herself” – and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team. As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life ❤️

[From Meghan’s Instagram]

LMAO, “a squad of support.” Meghan knows her squad is in the trenches these days regarding the Sussexes’ UK move. This is Meghan saying: I see you, and I appreciate that you’ve always had my back. And a lot of squadies are probably OG Tiglets!! Anyway, the usual suspects are having completely predictable meltdowns about this video and the As Ever holiday collection. I can’t wait for the Princess of Wales to show up with a wicker basket full of discarded wiglets and palace jam. It will be epic.