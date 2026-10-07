Duchess Meghan celebrates founding As Ever & thanks her ‘squad of support’

On Tuesday, As Ever’s Holiday Collection (Chapter One) dropped online. There are chocolate bars, chocolate-covered fruit, decks of cards and lots of wicker baskets full of goodies. Adjacent to the debut of the 2026 As Ever holiday collection, Meghan posted an Instagram reel, a compilation of video clips all about her journey as a founder. There’s even a cute little clip of Lilibet tasting some jam and declaring it “beautiful.” Real ones remember that the audio has been posted before by Meghan, right? Here’s the message on Meghan’s post:

When I was about eight years old I started my own business making handmade scrunchies I sewed on my grandmother’s Singer sewing machine and sold for $1 a piece.

I sold Girl Scout cookies, had lemonade stands, worked in a frozen yogurt shop and had countless other jobs. My entrepreneurial spirit was always there.

As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): “Behind every successful woman is herself” – and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team.

As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful.

A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial

So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life ❤️

[From Meghan’s Instagram]

LMAO, “a squad of support.” Meghan knows her squad is in the trenches these days regarding the Sussexes’ UK move. This is Meghan saying: I see you, and I appreciate that you’ve always had my back. And a lot of squadies are probably OG Tiglets!! Anyway, the usual suspects are having completely predictable meltdowns about this video and the As Ever holiday collection. I can’t wait for the Princess of Wales to show up with a wicker basket full of discarded wiglets and palace jam. It will be epic.

Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram and As Ever.

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9 Responses to “Duchess Meghan celebrates founding As Ever & thanks her ‘squad of support’”

  1. Yup, Me says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:44 am

    What a lovely way to make it clear where her focus is and also where it emphatically is not.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I thought this post was perfectly lovely but I admit I’m a petty B because I cackled to myself when I saw it, knowing it was going to cause all sorts of meltdowns in deranger-land. And at Forest Lodge.

    Reply
  3. Shiela Kerr says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:45 am

    I purchased the Hostess Basket which is filled with goodies. Very proud of Meghan and her ability to keep her business growing. The video compilation was too cute from age 8 until now her journey as an entrepreneur is still growing.

    Reply
  4. NoBS Please says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:55 am

    I’m literally slobbering over the gorgeous set of goodies being sold by As Ever.

    Lucky those of you who live in the US and can buy this stuff – the rest of us can only stare at the beautiful As Ever website and dream of getting our hands on the uber-tempting chocolate-dipped candied fruit…

    Enjoy, you lucky folks!!!

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:58 am

    I got the trio of chocolates. Am regretting not getting the fruit chocolate. These baskets would obviously make nice gifts as well. Anyways the video was cute and I’m laughing at the squad of support. Meghan’s funny.

    Reply
  6. Kittenmom says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:21 am

    I went to the site to buy the chocolate. When I saw the dipped fruit 🤯 well, I couldn’t resist. I’m sad that there is no more apple butter or lavender honey but my wallet is glad I guess. 😹

    Reply
  7. B says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:27 am

    The As Ever origin video was so heart warming! Meghan’s caption detailing her entrepreneurial spirit from age 8 was lovely but what really moved me was how the video highlighted the female legacy of love, strength and protection that flowed from Doria to Meghan and now to Lili.

    Truly an origin story in so many ways on so many levels.

    Reply
  8. GDUBSLADY says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:28 am

    A wicker basket full of discarded wiglets imagery had me rolling.

    Reply

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