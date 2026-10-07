Duchess Meghan’s supporters yelled at a trollish British vicar over Advent calendars

Everything the Duchess of Sussex says, does or sells makes news, but some of her As Ever products cause more discussion and controversy than others. I’m still confused by the now-years-long discourse over JAM. I’m still confused that certain other AE products largely got a pass or weren’t seen as major controversies. Well, Meghan’s AE Advent calendars are the new jam, because ever since Meghan introduced the product (still available for preorder) last week, the British folks have been crying about little else. Keep in mind, no As Ever product is on sale in the UK. The British tabloids have been crying about a luxury Advent calendar which they will never get their hands on, because As Ever only sells in the US. Well, a British vicar decided to chime in on the Great Advent Controversy of Our Time, and the Sussex Squad got his ass. Take that, vicar!

Meghan Markle’s fans have ‘terrorised’ a group of British clergymen after they criticised her new £112 ($148) advent calendar and suggested she may have missed the true meaning of Christmas. The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the gourmet chocolate calendar in an online advert over the weekend while wearing a reported £75,000 ($100,000) worth of clothing and jewellery. One British vicar who politely criticised the product has been forced to lock down his X account after being branded a ‘demon’ and a ‘disgrace to the cloth’ by supporters – known colloquially as the Sussex Squad – the Daily Mail can reveal. The row began when Anglican priest and London university chaplain Reverend Daniel French suggested that people could instead buy a £6 Christian advent calendar that is almost 20 times cheaper and contains Fairtrade chocolate. The alternative he recommended also raises money for a leprosy charity and comes with a ‘little booklet on the meaning of Christmas’, he told his followers. Sharing an image of Meghan alongside her As Ever product, Rev French wrote: ‘For £5.99 you can pre-order a Christian Advent Calendar with Fairtrade chocolate from the Meaningful Chocolate Company. A donation is made to The Leprosy Mission.’ But Rev French’s post sparked a backlash from members of the Sussex Squad, who branded him ‘satan spawn’ and ‘evil’, while claiming he had an ‘ugly heart for a so-called Christian’. His Protestant colleague Father Chris Phillips whose parish is in Benhilton, south-west London, backed the priest on X prompting a fresh wave of angry responses, to which he replied that he had ‘encountered the Sussex Squad on here’, adding: ‘Wow.’ His defenders have said he has been ‘terrorised’ by ‘deranged trolls’ ever since, forcing him to lock down his account. Trolls claimed he was a ‘coward’ for doing so. After 24 hours of online abuse, including threats and defamatory suggestions about his character, he was forced to lock his account and blocked a number of pro-Meghan supporters. One wrote: ‘Why are you joining in and trolling a woman for selling an advent calendar? You must be a shining example of Christianity to your parishioners.’ Another said: ‘Both the Reverend Daniel French and Father Chris Phillips are sorry excuses for Christianity.’ A third added: ‘What an evil way of trying to garner Christmas support. God sees you.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The vicar’s mistake, in my opinion, was posting an image of Meghan and the As Ever Advent calendar. That’s what made this snowball into such a pile-on. The vicar was literally using Meghan’s image to insult her and her product and promote a different one. Everyone would have had a much easier time if Rev. French had just said something like “speaking of Advent calendars, everyone should pick up ours,” with a link to his product. Instead, he’s the one who came off as unnecessarily trollish, and of course the squad reacted. Still, it’s sort of crazy that a whole-ass vicar had to lock his account. I wonder if the vicar ever had anything to say about Prince Andrew’s degeneracy? Or Prince William attacking Harry? Or Buckingham Palace’s Advent calendars?