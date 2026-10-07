Zendaya didn’t stand when she greeted Brigitte Macron at the Louis Vuitton show

I despise fashion designers’ all-white photocall backdrops. Those all-white backdrops make every celebrity look like they’re in some kind of hospital. It doesn’t look high-fashion, it looks clinical. Anyway, here are some photos of Zendaya at yesterday’s Louis Vuitton show. Zendaya has been trying to be quiet and less visible when she’s not promoting one of her films this year, but she’s still got to honor her contracts. She’s a LV brand ambassador and this is why they pay her the big bucks. You’d think that Nicolas Ghesquière would have given Zendaya the best look of the collection, but not so much. Instead, she got a pair of jeans, a tank top and a lacy, frilly jacket. This look is soooo ‘90s to me, anyone else? It’s very 1998-2002-coded. Even Zendaya’s little pixie cut feels ‘90s to me, like “Toni Braxton inspo.” Unbreak my heart!!!

I’ll cover some of the other LV-show attendees separately, but I wanted to talk about this viral moment with Zendaya before the runway show started. Zendaya was in her front row seat, on time, like a true Virgo. She was actually sitting there while other people were finding their seats, and of course various people came over to her and said hello. One of those people? France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron. Zendaya greeted her with a polite handshake and a “nice to meet you.” The problem? Zendaya didn’t stand up. She remained seated. Which… I mean, yeah, Zendaya probably should have stood. But I’d be interested in knowing if Zendaya even knew who Brigitte Macron is, and I’d also like to know if the show was just about to start. Zendaya might have thought “I’m just going to stay in my seat because the show is about to start.”

Zendaya girl…. you gotta get up when the First Lady of France is trying to say hello to you 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/YoJs70NCiN — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) October 6, 2026