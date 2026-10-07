Zendaya didn’t stand when she greeted Brigitte Macron at the Louis Vuitton show

I despise fashion designers’ all-white photocall backdrops. Those all-white backdrops make every celebrity look like they’re in some kind of hospital. It doesn’t look high-fashion, it looks clinical. Anyway, here are some photos of Zendaya at yesterday’s Louis Vuitton show. Zendaya has been trying to be quiet and less visible when she’s not promoting one of her films this year, but she’s still got to honor her contracts. She’s a LV brand ambassador and this is why they pay her the big bucks. You’d think that Nicolas Ghesquière would have given Zendaya the best look of the collection, but not so much. Instead, she got a pair of jeans, a tank top and a lacy, frilly jacket. This look is soooo ‘90s to me, anyone else? It’s very 1998-2002-coded. Even Zendaya’s little pixie cut feels ‘90s to me, like “Toni Braxton inspo.” Unbreak my heart!!!

I’ll cover some of the other LV-show attendees separately, but I wanted to talk about this viral moment with Zendaya before the runway show started. Zendaya was in her front row seat, on time, like a true Virgo. She was actually sitting there while other people were finding their seats, and of course various people came over to her and said hello. One of those people? France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron. Zendaya greeted her with a polite handshake and a “nice to meet you.” The problem? Zendaya didn’t stand up. She remained seated. Which… I mean, yeah, Zendaya probably should have stood. But I’d be interested in knowing if Zendaya even knew who Brigitte Macron is, and I’d also like to know if the show was just about to start. Zendaya might have thought “I’m just going to stay in my seat because the show is about to start.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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23 Responses to “Zendaya didn’t stand when she greeted Brigitte Macron at the Louis Vuitton show”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:43 am

    I may be entirely antiquated but I was always taught that men stand to shake hands but women may remain seated. It’s a gender thing. I know, it’s …anachronistic. But, not rude. Just, not formal. I mean. Best to get up, all the same, but I doubt she knew who Brigitte Macron was.

    Reply
  2. Cafecito says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:44 am

    It was Brigitte Macron being introduced by Bernard Arnault to Zendaya.
    I guess she does not stand for anyone, I respect that. It just cannot be said that Zendaya did not know that Brigitte was someone important.

    Reply
  3. Frenchrevolutionnary says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:45 am

    No one should stand for Brigitte Macron, she is a predator (she was 40 years old when she met and started a relationship with Emmanuel Macron 15 at the time).
    And the French governement is violently repressing the students right now so, good on Zendaya for not standing up even if she probably didn’t have a clue about all of this.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      October 7, 2026 at 7:49 am

      Yeah I’m sorry but I cannot care less whether Z stood for Brigitte or not.

      Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      October 7, 2026 at 7:54 am

      Yeah, @FrenchRevolutionnary, as the mother of a child who just turned 15, I am gobsmacked at the fact that she still does not get flack for this. I mean… the past ten years have moved the needle in public consciousness, corporate HR policy, and politics, but the law is the last to catch up. Brigitte was definitely violating her ethical duty of care to a student at her school, her profession’s code of conduct, and possibly the law to boot. And yet… no one cares.

      Reply
    • patricia says:
      October 7, 2026 at 7:58 am

      all the footage i’ve seen from france the last few days are disgusting. it’s insane to me the country is burning and the first lady is sitting on the front row of a fashion show. no shame at all smh

      Reply
    • Sid says:
      October 7, 2026 at 8:00 am

      Hear, hear! When I read that his parents sent him to another school to get him away from her and she actually followed him I was stunned. Instead of being transphobic that dummy Candace Owen should have made that her focus on B. Macron.

      Reply
      • Yup, Me says:
        October 7, 2026 at 8:49 am

        100%

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 7, 2026 at 9:12 am

        Candace Owen is an idiot and a conspiracy theorist. Briggitte Macron grooming her husband as a teenager is no conspiracy theory so it’s not in Owen’s wheelhouse. But I agree with everyone here that no one should stand to greet this creepy “first lady”. And, least of all Zendaya. Btw, she would look gorgeous in a potato sack.

  4. KC says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Can I identify Brigitte Macron in a contextual photo/situation? Yes. Would I recognize her in enough time to observe whatever protocol required in an unplanned out-of-context pop-in greeting? Very likely not. I wouldn’t mind having a lot more money but I’d absolutely loathe being famous.

    Reply
  5. ChillinginDC says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:49 am

    I hate her outfit. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      October 7, 2026 at 8:29 am

      She probably hated it too. And yet she was there on time, just humbly sitting there and wait while everyone is seated. Smiles kindly, makes small talk shakes hands when requested. Well “Damn.”

      Reply
  6. Normades says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:50 am

    She was probably wondering who’s this woman with the bad weave.

    Reply
  7. Bumblebee says:
    October 7, 2026 at 7:57 am

    If you watch the video there is several different people trying to get Zendaya’s attention and she’s politely trying to greet everyone quickly. Also, Bridgette shook her hand and immediately turned to sit down, so did the manners crowd want one woman to stand up as another was sitting down?

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:04 am

    I was taught, generally speaking, that you stand when you are introduced to someone for the first time. I have no idea if Zendaya knew who she was, but not standing strikes me as a bit rude. I don’t think Zendaya didn’t stand because of Macron’s relationship with her husband as a boy or anything like – I just feel like she didn’t stand because she didn’t want to. I dont think it was any kind of statement.

    either way, meh, not a huge deal.

    Reply
    • Tia Maria says:
      October 7, 2026 at 8:45 am

      Same! Exactly how I was taught, just a mark of respect for that person. But given who it is then I’m not fussed. I wouldn’t stand for a predator either.

      Reply
  9. Kirsten says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:11 am

    Zendaya always look good but I actually think her pixie is a little too short for her — the length she had when it was basically a micro bob was really good. Also LV has to be giving her A TON of money because that outfit is a mess.

    Reply
  10. Slough says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Why make this about Zendaya’s encounter with Macron? Keep the fashion articles about the fashion!!

    Reply
  11. Normades says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:37 am

    I actually really love the frilly coat thingy but the more I look at the jeans the more I think they’re poorly cut to unflatter even someone with mile long legs like Z

    Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I couldn’t care less about her standing for that woman. She was pleasant and spoke to her. That’s enough. Brigitte Macron is no more important than anyone else. I love the jacket – and I get the distinct impression that Z wasn’t interested in a huge over the top look. She’s done that more months while on her promotional tours.

    Reply
  13. Yup, Me says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I love all things etiquette but the absolute stupidest part is the stuff about unspoken status dynamics and the jockying for power that people are constantly doing at events. Those various “rules” are conveniently brought up any time someone below a certain class is perceived to have broken them.

    Zendaya is at the show to perform a function for the brand. Multiple people were greeting her at the same time and she was being perfectly polite to all of them in the same way. That’s what égalité looks like, y’all.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      October 7, 2026 at 9:26 am

      EXACTLY. Though let’s be real- the French only believe in egalite in THEORY. They are just as classist and the British.

      Reply
  14. TurbanMa says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:04 am

    My preteen wants to be an Angel for H’ween. I was searching for a more high fashion inspo look just to get her wheels turning and came across two pics of Z in angel ‘looks’ about 12 years apart? She did nothing wrong with her greeting and if mrs macron had a problem with it I think she should check herself.

    Reply

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