People are saying Kristen Wiig looks unrecognizable at Paris Fashion Week

Kristen Wiig, 53, got a cosmetic surgery and/or injectable makeover around the time she was working on Palm Royale on Apple TV a couple of years ago. I’ve seen explainer videos from plastic surgeons claiming she had one of those lower face lifts that are transforming people into sexy uncanny valley clones. Whatever she had done, she’s looked different for a while. She looks good, she just looks like a lot of other celebrities.
Buzzfeed has a new article claiming that Kristen looks like a different person at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Chanel show. In photos she looks the same as she has for years to me, just with some fresh ‘tox and/or fillers.
Buzzfeed also points us to this TikTok Kristen made with Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman. In motion, you can see how different she looks. Of course her hair is darker than we’re used to but that’s definitely not it. People are saying she looks like Jennifer Aniston, but I’m not seeing it. She looks like Leslie Mann in the first headshot photo below, right?
This makes me wonder how your sense of self changes when you morph into a different person like this. I’m Kristen’s age and I want to get something done, but I don’t want a whole different face even if it is superfically more attractive. There’s something soulless about looking like everyone else. Maybe I’m just telling myself that because I can’t afford it. Your sense of self changes when you age too.
Sidenote: how hot does she look in that Chanel mini dress? She looks rich and unbothered.
At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 26, 2026
photos credit: Lucia Sabatelli/INSTARimages, Best Image/Backgrid
I agree she pretty much looks like she did after her plastic surgery a few years ago. It’s just fresh botox. It’s sad to me how all of these beautiful women with interesting faces are all just morphing into a clone of each other. She looks non-descript now. Pretty – but in a generic way.
She just looks like Kristen Wiig with some botox.
The one picture did me think she was Leslie Mann. But yeah she’s had some fresh injectables. I don’t get it.
Did she get new teeth? To me her smile looks different.
She is completely unrecognizable in the top picture where she’s waving, but the other ones just look freshly botoxed. She is so funny and great at physical comedy, I can’t picture how she’d do her earlier work now with her face not moving. I’d love to do something that helps with bags under my eyes, or a very small lift, but I don’t think it’s worth the risk.
I think she looks great and like herself. Just volume loss in her face from being skinnier than she used to be.
Too much midface filler-you can *really* see in in the arm raised/waving photo. Too much ‘tox in the forehead. And yes, a very tight lower face.
People need to lay off the exceessive mid-face filler. It just gives them thick meat-face. Gives me the heebie jeebies.
Lips, maybe teeth. I had a consultation with a dermatologist this week who does both and fillers- she tool one look at me a and asked when I plan to have a face lift. Ouch. She was actually very nice, and I don’t plan on surgically remodeling my face for the sake of vanity, but I did get botox and booked a Sofwave session. Reentering the workforce at 60, otherwise I’d let her hang. Ageism is real. Potential employers look at me like I have a fast approaching expiry date.