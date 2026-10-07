People are saying Kristen Wiig looks unrecognizable at Paris Fashion Week



Kristen Wiig, 53, got a cosmetic surgery and/or injectable makeover around the time she was working on Palm Royale on Apple TV a couple of years ago. I’ve seen explainer videos from plastic surgeons claiming she had one of those lower face lifts that are transforming people into sexy uncanny valley clones. Whatever she had done, she’s looked different for a while. She looks good, she just looks like a lot of other celebrities.

Buzzfeed has a new article claiming that Kristen looks like a different person at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Chanel show. In photos she looks the same as she has for years to me, just with some fresh ‘tox and/or fillers.

Buzzfeed also points us to this TikTok Kristen made with Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman. In motion, you can see how different she looks. Of course her hair is darker than we’re used to but that’s definitely not it. People are saying she looks like Jennifer Aniston, but I’m not seeing it. She looks like Leslie Mann in the first headshot photo below, right?

This makes me wonder how your sense of self changes when you morph into a different person like this. I’m Kristen’s age and I want to get something done, but I don’t want a whole different face even if it is superfically more attractive. There’s something soulless about looking like everyone else. Maybe I’m just telling myself that because I can’t afford it. Your sense of self changes when you age too.

Sidenote: how hot does she look in that Chanel mini dress? She looks rich and unbothered.



Embed from Getty Images

At the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 26, 2026

