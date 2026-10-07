“Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ is suddenly getting tons of awards buzz” links

Following the New York Film Festival screenings for Luca Guadagnino’s Artificial, there’s suddenly a ton of award-season buzz around this film. [LaineyGossip]
Celebrities at the Chanel show – Dua Lipa, Sandra Huller, Nicole Kidman. [RCFA]
Review of HBO’s War, starring Dominic West & Sienna Miller. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump has been wearing cheap Jos A. Bank suits. [Buzzfeed]
Jessica Biel joins the cast of Playmates. [Just Jared]
FKA Twigs is free to talk about Shia LaBeouf. [Socialite Life]
The Valentino runway… huh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Madonna, behind-the-scenes at the VMAs. [OMG Blog]
Michael Buble as a kid. [Seriously OMG]
A Love After Lockup lawsuit. [Starcasm]
How accurate is The Social Reckoning? [Hollywood Life]
Julia Stiles reflects on Save the Last Dance. [Reality Tea]
There’s a cute scene from the premiere where Andrew says hi to Damon Albarn who did the soundtrack saying he’s a huge fan. I don’t know if Damon went on a diet or got a little touch up, but he is looking GOOD. He was so hot in his Blur days but this is the best he’s looked in years.
Anyways super into having this being an awards contender so I can see more Albarn and red carpet couple Monica/Andrew.