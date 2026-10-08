Again, it really looks like Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper quietly married this summer

Over the summer, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris, and it looked like they were wearing wedding bands. Like, out of nowhere! Up until that point, Gigi and B-Coop had been dating for several years, but everything seemed quiet around them. Not for nothing, but Bradley sort of had a “will never remarry” vibe, like he was opposed to the institution completely following a four-month marriage to Jennifer Esposito twenty years ago. Then we learned that their rings were genuinely Bucheron wedding bands, and random sources claimed that Bradley and Gigi quietly slipped away in July and had a very quiet wedding. Since those August reports, Gigi and Bradley have continued to wear those rings on their left hands. So, more of the same – more sources are insisting that they really did marry over the summer.
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are married. Two sources tell Naughty But Nice the couple secretly tied the knot — and the gold bands they have been spotted wearing are their wedding rings.
“Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.”
The couple sparked fresh speculation after stepping out in Paris wearing gold bands on their left ring fingers. But insiders insist this a fashion statement or matching jewelry. They are wedding bands.
Cooper, 51, and Hadid, 31, have been together for three years, and sources say neither wanted their marriage turned into a celebrity spectacle.
“They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding,” a second insider says. “They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.”
The biggest clue has been hiding in plain sight. The couple have been photographed wearing Boucheron wedding bands, with Gigi sporting the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band and Bradley wearing the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band.
“They know people have noticed,” the source adds. “They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.”
No announcement. No magazine cover. No celebrity circus.
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
I’ve actually started to believe this, and I have to ask why there hasn’t been any follow-up reporting on it? Even if People Magazine can’t get Gigi or Bradley’s reps to confirm it, it feels like someone in their camp would give the nod? Why is there this conspiracy of silence over what is a relatively big deal for both of them? This is Gigi’s first marriage! This is Bradley’s second marriage, twenty years after his first crashed and burned! It’s a big deal.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are fueling wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed heading to the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel, with the matching rings barely visible as they walked hand in hand and held water bottles. During the walk, Cooper pointed out a jacket left on the sidewalk, which Hadid stopped to pick up. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and partner Gigi Hadid fueled secret wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed greeting fans as they left the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted walking hand in hand as they returned from the gym in Paris, France. Both carried their water bottles, with Hadid wearing a fitted white tank top and gray leggings, while Cooper kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, light blue athletic shorts, and a white baseball cap. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Model Gigi Hadid is seen leaving the Miu Miu fashion show in a classic casual combination of a white button-down shirt tucked into medium-wash straight-leg jeans. She accents the look with a brown leather belt and matching shoulder bag. Pictured: Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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