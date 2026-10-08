Again, it really looks like Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper quietly married this summer

Over the summer, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris, and it looked like they were wearing wedding bands. Like, out of nowhere! Up until that point, Gigi and B-Coop had been dating for several years, but everything seemed quiet around them. Not for nothing, but Bradley sort of had a “will never remarry” vibe, like he was opposed to the institution completely following a four-month marriage to Jennifer Esposito twenty years ago. Then we learned that their rings were genuinely Bucheron wedding bands, and random sources claimed that Bradley and Gigi quietly slipped away in July and had a very quiet wedding. Since those August reports, Gigi and Bradley have continued to wear those rings on their left hands. So, more of the same – more sources are insisting that they really did marry over the summer.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are married. Two sources tell Naughty But Nice the couple secretly tied the knot — and the gold bands they have been spotted wearing are their wedding rings. “Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.” The couple sparked fresh speculation after stepping out in Paris wearing gold bands on their left ring fingers. But insiders insist this a fashion statement or matching jewelry. They are wedding bands. Cooper, 51, and Hadid, 31, have been together for three years, and sources say neither wanted their marriage turned into a celebrity spectacle. “They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding,” a second insider says. “They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.” The biggest clue has been hiding in plain sight. The couple have been photographed wearing Boucheron wedding bands, with Gigi sporting the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band and Bradley wearing the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band. “They know people have noticed,” the source adds. “They’re not hiding the rings because they’re not hiding their marriage. They simply don’t believe they owe anyone an announcement.” No announcement. No magazine cover. No celebrity circus.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

I’ve actually started to believe this, and I have to ask why there hasn’t been any follow-up reporting on it? Even if People Magazine can’t get Gigi or Bradley’s reps to confirm it, it feels like someone in their camp would give the nod? Why is there this conspiracy of silence over what is a relatively big deal for both of them? This is Gigi’s first marriage! This is Bradley’s second marriage, twenty years after his first crashed and burned! It’s a big deal.