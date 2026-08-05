Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s rings are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, wearing athletic clothes and holding hands as they walked around the French capital. Deuxmoi and other outlets were soon abuzz with speculation about their relationship, and whether they slipped away and had a secret wedding. This speculation was fueled by the fact that both Gigi and Bradley wore what looked like wedding bands on their left hands. Y’all know me, I’m not a fan of Ring Watch and I dislike engaging with the endless speculation about what rings mean. I honestly thought this one was no biggie – given what we know of Gigi and B-Coop, it seemed unlikely that they were secretly married, right? Well, what if I told you that the rings they wore are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing rings on their left-hand ring fingers during a recent outing in Paris. The model, 31, and the movie star, 51, were photographed holding hands while strolling in the French capital on Monday, Aug. 3. The rings are wedding bands made by the French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron, PEOPLE confirms. Hadid was wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, which features a line of 33 quarter-carat diamonds combined with 18K yellow and white gold Grosgrain, “a nod to the Boucheron family’s draping tradition,” per the brand. The $6,450 ring is described as “both urban and precious.” Cooper sported the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which is priced at $2,120 and made from polished 18K pink gold. The couple’s Paris sighting came one month after they stepped out together to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October 2023 when they were spotted exiting celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City before getting into the same SUV. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were keeping things casual.

[From People]

And just like that, I now believe that they are secretly married. When did this happen? Before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding? I could totally see how an MSG wedding would inspire Taylor Swift’s friend group to move a lot differently for their own weddings. Gigi probably saw all of that and was like “maybe we should just go to the courthouse or elope on a beach somewhere?” Better yet, a secret wedding on one of their Pennsylvania estates. I can’t believe TMZ or Page Six hasn’t gone looking for public records in Pennsylvania yet.