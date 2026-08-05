Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s rings are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, wearing athletic clothes and holding hands as they walked around the French capital. Deuxmoi and other outlets were soon abuzz with speculation about their relationship, and whether they slipped away and had a secret wedding. This speculation was fueled by the fact that both Gigi and Bradley wore what looked like wedding bands on their left hands. Y’all know me, I’m not a fan of Ring Watch and I dislike engaging with the endless speculation about what rings mean. I honestly thought this one was no biggie – given what we know of Gigi and B-Coop, it seemed unlikely that they were secretly married, right? Well, what if I told you that the rings they wore are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands?
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing rings on their left-hand ring fingers during a recent outing in Paris.
The model, 31, and the movie star, 51, were photographed holding hands while strolling in the French capital on Monday, Aug. 3. The rings are wedding bands made by the French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron, PEOPLE confirms.
Hadid was wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, which features a line of 33 quarter-carat diamonds combined with 18K yellow and white gold Grosgrain, “a nod to the Boucheron family’s draping tradition,” per the brand. The $6,450 ring is described as “both urban and precious.”
Cooper sported the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which is priced at $2,120 and made from polished 18K pink gold.
The couple’s Paris sighting came one month after they stepped out together to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October 2023 when they were spotted exiting celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City before getting into the same SUV. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were keeping things casual.
[From People]
And just like that, I now believe that they are secretly married. When did this happen? Before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding? I could totally see how an MSG wedding would inspire Taylor Swift’s friend group to move a lot differently for their own weddings. Gigi probably saw all of that and was like “maybe we should just go to the courthouse or elope on a beach somewhere?” Better yet, a secret wedding on one of their Pennsylvania estates. I can’t believe TMZ or Page Six hasn’t gone looking for public records in Pennsylvania yet.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are fueling wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed heading to the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel, with the matching rings barely visible as they walked hand in hand and held water bottles. During the walk, Cooper pointed out a jacket left on the sidewalk, which Hadid stopped to pick up. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and partner Gigi Hadid fueled secret wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed greeting fans as they left the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted walking hand in hand as they returned from the gym in Paris, France. Both carried their water bottles, with Hadid wearing a fitted white tank top and gray leggings, while Cooper kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, light blue athletic shorts, and a white baseball cap. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked fresh speculation that they may have secretly tied the knot after the couple was spotted wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers during a stroll through Paris. Gigi kept it casual in blue jeans and a white tank top, while Bradley wore a backward baseball cap, a T-shirt, and athletic pants as they enjoyed a relaxed walk together. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sparked fresh speculation that they may have secretly tied the knot after the couple was spotted wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers during a stroll through Paris. Gigi kept it casual in blue jeans and a white tank top, while Bradley wore a backward baseball cap, a T-shirt, and athletic pants as they enjoyed a relaxed walk together. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
that 20 year age difference is going to loom larger the older Bradley gets.
Giving her best years to a waxed, Botoxed version of Barry Manilow is sad to me.
Let’s leave Barry out of this! He’s an icon.
I’m screaming!!! I always thought he looked like a ferret. His ego fest during the Oscar run for Maestro, permanently turned me off.
Ditto all of this.
The Botoxed version of Barry Manilow is spot-on!! The resemblance is uncanny, lol.
Now it’s time for Bradley’s best friend, Brad Pitt. Although his new girlfriend will definitely prefer to put on an even bigger show than Taylor, rather than something quiet and without the presence of 2,000 guests and 200 paparazzi.
P6 was super quick with the Boucheron details. Why does this feel like an undisclosed ad? Will we see Gigi in a campaign soon?
Duh.
They read already got married, what man is going to wear a matching “engagement ring”, hard nope.
Male engagement rings are actually quite common in Scandinavia. And they usually match those of their betrothed. The rings then become the official wedding bands for the men, while the women get an additional gold band. It’s only in recent decades that women in Sweden, for example, began to wear engagement rings with stones in them – the rash of royal engagements and weddings may have had something to do with that. They used to look just like ordinary wedding bands.
ew.
And how is anyone able to see enough details of those bands to ID the brand/model? *Squints*
I thought they sound hella cheap. For a “luxury” brand to be under 10k with gold prices the way they are, I find those in the shockingly normal price range. I haven’t been ring shopping in 15 years, so take it with a grain of salt.