Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s rings are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid stepped out in Paris on Tuesday, wearing athletic clothes and holding hands as they walked around the French capital. Deuxmoi and other outlets were soon abuzz with speculation about their relationship, and whether they slipped away and had a secret wedding. This speculation was fueled by the fact that both Gigi and Bradley wore what looked like wedding bands on their left hands. Y’all know me, I’m not a fan of Ring Watch and I dislike engaging with the endless speculation about what rings mean. I honestly thought this one was no biggie – given what we know of Gigi and B-Coop, it seemed unlikely that they were secretly married, right? Well, what if I told you that the rings they wore are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sparked marriage rumors after they were spotted wearing rings on their left-hand ring fingers during a recent outing in Paris.

The model, 31, and the movie star, 51, were photographed holding hands while strolling in the French capital on Monday, Aug. 3. The rings are wedding bands made by the French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron, PEOPLE confirms.

Hadid was wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, which features a line of 33 quarter-carat diamonds combined with 18K yellow and white gold Grosgrain, “a nod to the Boucheron family’s draping tradition,” per the brand. The $6,450 ring is described as “both urban and precious.”

Cooper sported the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which is priced at $2,120 and made from polished 18K pink gold.

The couple’s Paris sighting came one month after they stepped out together to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October 2023 when they were spotted exiting celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City before getting into the same SUV. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were keeping things casual.

[From People]

And just like that, I now believe that they are secretly married. When did this happen? Before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding? I could totally see how an MSG wedding would inspire Taylor Swift’s friend group to move a lot differently for their own weddings. Gigi probably saw all of that and was like “maybe we should just go to the courthouse or elope on a beach somewhere?” Better yet, a secret wedding on one of their Pennsylvania estates. I can’t believe TMZ or Page Six hasn’t gone looking for public records in Pennsylvania yet.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s rings are genuinely Boucheron wedding bands”

  1. Holly says:
    August 5, 2026 at 7:16 am

    that 20 year age difference is going to loom larger the older Bradley gets.

    Reply
  2. Anon says:
    August 5, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Now it’s time for Bradley’s best friend, Brad Pitt. Although his new girlfriend will definitely prefer to put on an even bigger show than Taylor, rather than something quiet and without the presence of 2,000 guests and 200 paparazzi.

    Reply
  3. Maddy says:
    August 5, 2026 at 8:22 am

    P6 was super quick with the Boucheron details. Why does this feel like an undisclosed ad? Will we see Gigi in a campaign soon?

    Reply
    • Heidi says:
      August 5, 2026 at 8:45 am

      Duh.

      They read already got married, what man is going to wear a matching “engagement ring”, hard nope.

      Reply
      • Magdalena says:
        August 5, 2026 at 9:31 am

        Male engagement rings are actually quite common in Scandinavia. And they usually match those of their betrothed. The rings then become the official wedding bands for the men, while the women get an additional gold band. It’s only in recent decades that women in Sweden, for example, began to wear engagement rings with stones in them – the rash of royal engagements and weddings may have had something to do with that. They used to look just like ordinary wedding bands.

  4. KW says:
    August 5, 2026 at 9:49 am

    ew.

    Reply
  5. Trex says:
    August 5, 2026 at 9:55 am

    And how is anyone able to see enough details of those bands to ID the brand/model? *Squints*

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      August 5, 2026 at 10:03 am

      I thought they sound hella cheap. For a “luxury” brand to be under 10k with gold prices the way they are, I find those in the shockingly normal price range. I haven’t been ring shopping in 15 years, so take it with a grain of salt.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment