Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper stepped out in Paris, wearing wedding bands??

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for over three years. I constantly forget that they’re together, which is probably what they want. They don’t hide their relationship and they show up to some private events together (birthday parties and the like), but they’ve never walked a red carpet together. If I had to guess, I would say that Bradley is the one steering the relationship and he’s the one making the call about where and how they’re seen together. Well, B-Coop wanted to be seen. Or maybe he just didn’t feel like hiding, because he was out with Gigi in Paris yesterday, and there are thousands of paparazzi photos of the two of them in workout clothes, holding hands and walking around Paris.

So that alone would have been the story, that rather suddenly, Gigi and Bradley wanted to be seen and that they looked so happy. But then eagle-eyed Bra-gi watchers noticed that they were both wearing simple bands on their left-hand ring fingers. E! News, InStyle, TMZ and many other sites are all abuzz with “secret marriage” speculation.

I don’t know? Like… Bradley Cooper’s whole thing is that he’s famously marriage-adverse. Gigi has also never been married, although I think she probably wanted to marry Zayn Malik at one point, years ago. Would they slip away and get married and not tell anyone? Or did they just happen to wear simple bands on their left hands in Paris?

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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15 Responses to “Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper stepped out in Paris, wearing wedding bands??”

  1. Normades says:
    August 4, 2026 at 10:55 am

    I hope she’s going to a yoga class because that’s a ridiculous outfit she’s wearing. Plus it’s super muggy in Paris right now and she’s wearing lycra and heavy socks.

    BCoop actually speaks pretty good French. He comes off as very charming in his French interviews

    Reply
  2. SaraTor says:
    August 4, 2026 at 11:01 am

    The grins they are sharing suggest staged pap walk to announce their marriage to me. Or maybe it’s rings that symbolize partnership or whatever, but it seems deliberate.

    Reply
  3. Mumster says:
    August 4, 2026 at 11:05 am

    I’m just annoyed that all the men I used to find hot seem to have lost their hotness (Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet and Ryan Reynolds, among others). Boo!

    Reply
  4. Beckett says:
    August 4, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Bradley Cooper gives me the ick. I find him sleazy with veneer of respectability. Less sleazy and icky than Jared Leto though!

    Reply
    • MFS says:
      August 4, 2026 at 12:08 pm

      I agree with this—I do get a bit of ick with BCoop. I think it’s because he has a history of dating young models. That being said, I want good things for Gigi after everything she went through with Zayn. She’s also not a young vulnerable model. She’s wealthy and successful so she can walk away from this relationship whenever she wants to.

      Reply
  5. ChillinginDC says:
    August 4, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Well at least the clothes distracted me from the terrible work he had done.

    Reply
  6. Kathgal says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    He was married to Jennifer Esposito for a hot minute. She did not have nice things to say.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      August 4, 2026 at 3:06 pm

      I remember that too. Married for about 4 months IIRC. If she had been a bigger star I think his reputation would have been tarnished by her and the things she had to say but it seemed to be mostly ignored by the gossip blogs as his star was rising.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      August 4, 2026 at 4:36 pm

      He seems like a control freak like someone who would constantly be micromanaging you.

      Reply
  7. Ed says:
    August 5, 2026 at 8:44 pm

    This is nice

    Reply

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