Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper stepped out in Paris, wearing wedding bands??

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for over three years. I constantly forget that they’re together, which is probably what they want. They don’t hide their relationship and they show up to some private events together (birthday parties and the like), but they’ve never walked a red carpet together. If I had to guess, I would say that Bradley is the one steering the relationship and he’s the one making the call about where and how they’re seen together. Well, B-Coop wanted to be seen. Or maybe he just didn’t feel like hiding, because he was out with Gigi in Paris yesterday, and there are thousands of paparazzi photos of the two of them in workout clothes, holding hands and walking around Paris.
So that alone would have been the story, that rather suddenly, Gigi and Bradley wanted to be seen and that they looked so happy. But then eagle-eyed Bra-gi watchers noticed that they were both wearing simple bands on their left-hand ring fingers. E! News, InStyle, TMZ and many other sites are all abuzz with “secret marriage” speculation.
I don’t know? Like… Bradley Cooper’s whole thing is that he’s famously marriage-adverse. Gigi has also never been married, although I think she probably wanted to marry Zayn Malik at one point, years ago. Would they slip away and get married and not tell anyone? Or did they just happen to wear simple bands on their left hands in Paris?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and partner Gigi Hadid fueled secret wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed greeting fans as they left the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted walking hand in hand as they returned from the gym in Paris, France. Both carried their water bottles, with Hadid wearing a fitted white tank top and gray leggings, while Cooper kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, light blue athletic shorts, and a white baseball cap. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I hope she’s going to a yoga class because that’s a ridiculous outfit she’s wearing. Plus it’s super muggy in Paris right now and she’s wearing lycra and heavy socks.
BCoop actually speaks pretty good French. He comes off as very charming in his French interviews
Yoga, gym. He’s also wearing workout gear.
Yeah, guide books are always stressing that wearing workout clothes in Europe will make you stand out like a sore thumb.
They also have security. Unlikely they’re worried about anything
I don’t think they really care what people might think of their outfits.
The grins they are sharing suggest staged pap walk to announce their marriage to me. Or maybe it’s rings that symbolize partnership or whatever, but it seems deliberate.
It’s Backgrid. Of course the pics are staged.
Not only that, Team HaCoop gets a cut.
I’m just annoyed that all the men I used to find hot seem to have lost their hotness (Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet and Ryan Reynolds, among others). Boo!
Bradley Cooper gives me the ick. I find him sleazy with veneer of respectability. Less sleazy and icky than Jared Leto though!
I agree with this—I do get a bit of ick with BCoop. I think it’s because he has a history of dating young models. That being said, I want good things for Gigi after everything she went through with Zayn. She’s also not a young vulnerable model. She’s wealthy and successful so she can walk away from this relationship whenever she wants to.
Well at least the clothes distracted me from the terrible work he had done.
He was married to Jennifer Esposito for a hot minute. She did not have nice things to say.
I remember that too. Married for about 4 months IIRC. If she had been a bigger star I think his reputation would have been tarnished by her and the things she had to say but it seemed to be mostly ignored by the gossip blogs as his star was rising.
He seems like a control freak like someone who would constantly be micromanaging you.
This is nice