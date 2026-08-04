Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper stepped out in Paris, wearing wedding bands??

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating for over three years. I constantly forget that they’re together, which is probably what they want. They don’t hide their relationship and they show up to some private events together (birthday parties and the like), but they’ve never walked a red carpet together. If I had to guess, I would say that Bradley is the one steering the relationship and he’s the one making the call about where and how they’re seen together. Well, B-Coop wanted to be seen. Or maybe he just didn’t feel like hiding, because he was out with Gigi in Paris yesterday, and there are thousands of paparazzi photos of the two of them in workout clothes, holding hands and walking around Paris.

So that alone would have been the story, that rather suddenly, Gigi and Bradley wanted to be seen and that they looked so happy. But then eagle-eyed Bra-gi watchers noticed that they were both wearing simple bands on their left-hand ring fingers. E! News, InStyle, TMZ and many other sites are all abuzz with “secret marriage” speculation.

I don’t know? Like… Bradley Cooper’s whole thing is that he’s famously marriage-adverse. Gigi has also never been married, although I think she probably wanted to marry Zayn Malik at one point, years ago. Would they slip away and get married and not tell anyone? Or did they just happen to wear simple bands on their left hands in Paris?