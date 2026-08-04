Dua Lipa wore custom Ferragamo to her husband’s ‘One Night Only’ premiere

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their “red carpet debut” as husband and wife last night. Dua supported Callum at the NYC premiere of One Night Only. Have you watched the trailer for this? I can hear the pitch exactly: “It’s the Purge but for consensual sex, and the whole thing is a rom-com.” They greenlit it with Callum and Monica Barbaro as the leads. Sure. In any case, last night was the premiere and Callum’s wife came out. Even though Callum and Dua have been together nearly three years, they haven’t actually made that many red-carpet appearances together. So last night was special.
Dua wore a custom Ferragamo gown with a lot of fringe and she paired the dress with some heavy jewelry. I’m not crazy about the dress or the styling, honestly, but Dua pulls it off. Callum’s suit is Louis Vuitton and it doesn’t fit him very well.
I’m also including pics of Monica Barbaro. She wore Dior to the premiere, and then changed into a black minidress for the afterparty. Her boyfriend Andrew Garfield came out for the party, but it looks like he skipped her premiere. I don’t know what to tell you… they’ve been together about a year and a half and I don’t have any sense about whether this is for real. That’s because Andrew seems like a serial monogamist who prefers to hop between one-year or two-year relationships without ever getting married.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty Images.
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New York, NY Monica Barbaro and her partner Andrew Garfield are seen holding hands as they leave the “One Night Only” after-party at Crane Club following the film’s premiere celebration in New York City. Pictured: Monica Barbaro, Andrew Garfield BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Dua Lipa & Callum Turner attend the “One Night Only” premiere after party at The Crane Club in New York. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made a stylish arrival at the One Night Only premiere after-party at Crane Club in New York City. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made a stylish arrival at the One Night Only premiere after-party at Crane Club in New York City. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made a stylish arrival at the One Night Only premiere after-party at Crane Club in New York City. Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I just watched the trailer and it definitely doesn’t make me want to watch the whole movie, but someone please come back and tell me why single people can’t hook up the other 364 days a year because that’s my only curiosity about it.
THATS WHAT I WANT TO KNOW!!!! that seems like such a big part of the movie and they just….gloss over it.
I was puzzled by this as well.
Is this a weird play on The Purge movies?
Is he playing a used car salesman from the 80’s in this movie? That’s what I’m getting from this suit. Maybe he raided the Rivals costume department.
I’ve seen the trailer and the concept makes no sense, while I like both the leads I will not be seeing this.
I saw this movie at a preview last week and absolutely loved it. The plot sounds gross but it is unexpectedly sweet and absolutely hilarious. I love a romcom and this is the best one I’ve seen in years.
It’s a ridiculous high concept that allows all kinds of shenanigans. If you liked Easy A with Emma Stone, which was both sweet and clever, this has a similar tone and is from the same director.
WHY CANT THEY HOOK UP the other days?!?!?!?!
Monica’s mini dress is my favorite — I feel like she and Andrew always look great together. Neither Dua’s dress nor Callum’s suit are great and both seem like too much for this kind of a premiere.
Even if Monica and Andrew don’t go the distance this seems like a very significant relationship for both parties. They went to Japan together early on in the relationship. Sigh, romantic dream trip!
that’s where your wrong, Andrew hasn’t dated anymore for more than 6 months since Emma Stone. This is his longest relationship since then. They actually started dating in October/novemebr 2024 so it will be two years soon. They are pretty serious, I can see this going the distance. She was at Glastonbury last year with him and all his childhood friends and they all seemed to love her. They haven’t been close with any of his gfs since emma.
Yea there was a time after his mom’s passing that it seemed he was really avoiding getting into a relationship and I don’t think he was ever that serious about the luxury which.
She’s 36, he’s 42. I imagine that they already live together when not working.
Anyways she’s so pretty and natural looking and I stan his hair
Sorry witch