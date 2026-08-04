Dua Lipa wore custom Ferragamo to her husband’s ‘One Night Only’ premiere

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their “red carpet debut” as husband and wife last night. Dua supported Callum at the NYC premiere of One Night Only. Have you watched the trailer for this? I can hear the pitch exactly: “It’s the Purge but for consensual sex, and the whole thing is a rom-com.” They greenlit it with Callum and Monica Barbaro as the leads. Sure. In any case, last night was the premiere and Callum’s wife came out. Even though Callum and Dua have been together nearly three years, they haven’t actually made that many red-carpet appearances together. So last night was special.

Dua wore a custom Ferragamo gown with a lot of fringe and she paired the dress with some heavy jewelry. I’m not crazy about the dress or the styling, honestly, but Dua pulls it off. Callum’s suit is Louis Vuitton and it doesn’t fit him very well.

I’m also including pics of Monica Barbaro. She wore Dior to the premiere, and then changed into a black minidress for the afterparty. Her boyfriend Andrew Garfield came out for the party, but it looks like he skipped her premiere. I don’t know what to tell you… they’ve been together about a year and a half and I don’t have any sense about whether this is for real. That’s because Andrew seems like a serial monogamist who prefers to hop between one-year or two-year relationships without ever getting married.

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Embed from Getty Images