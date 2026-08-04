Dua Lipa wore custom Ferragamo to her husband’s ‘One Night Only’ premiere

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are Arrive Hand in Hand at the "One Night Only" after party in NYC!

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their “red carpet debut” as husband and wife last night. Dua supported Callum at the NYC premiere of One Night Only. Have you watched the trailer for this? I can hear the pitch exactly: “It’s the Purge but for consensual sex, and the whole thing is a rom-com.” They greenlit it with Callum and Monica Barbaro as the leads. Sure. In any case, last night was the premiere and Callum’s wife came out. Even though Callum and Dua have been together nearly three years, they haven’t actually made that many red-carpet appearances together. So last night was special.

Dua wore a custom Ferragamo gown with a lot of fringe and she paired the dress with some heavy jewelry. I’m not crazy about the dress or the styling, honestly, but Dua pulls it off. Callum’s suit is Louis Vuitton and it doesn’t fit him very well.

I’m also including pics of Monica Barbaro. She wore Dior to the premiere, and then changed into a black minidress for the afterparty. Her boyfriend Andrew Garfield came out for the party, but it looks like he skipped her premiere. I don’t know what to tell you… they’ve been together about a year and a half and I don’t have any sense about whether this is for real. That’s because Andrew seems like a serial monogamist who prefers to hop between one-year or two-year relationships without ever getting married.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty Images.

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12 Responses to “Dua Lipa wore custom Ferragamo to her husband’s ‘One Night Only’ premiere”

  1. FancyPants says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:43 am

    I just watched the trailer and it definitely doesn’t make me want to watch the whole movie, but someone please come back and tell me why single people can’t hook up the other 364 days a year because that’s my only curiosity about it.

    Reply
  2. SarahCS says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Is he playing a used car salesman from the 80’s in this movie? That’s what I’m getting from this suit. Maybe he raided the Rivals costume department.

    I’ve seen the trailer and the concept makes no sense, while I like both the leads I will not be seeing this.

    Reply
  3. Miss Twiggley says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:46 am

    I saw this movie at a preview last week and absolutely loved it. The plot sounds gross but it is unexpectedly sweet and absolutely hilarious. I love a romcom and this is the best one I’ve seen in years.

    It’s a ridiculous high concept that allows all kinds of shenanigans. If you liked Easy A with Emma Stone, which was both sweet and clever, this has a similar tone and is from the same director.

    Reply
  4. Kirsten says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Monica’s mini dress is my favorite — I feel like she and Andrew always look great together. Neither Dua’s dress nor Callum’s suit are great and both seem like too much for this kind of a premiere.

    Reply
  5. Normades says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Even if Monica and Andrew don’t go the distance this seems like a very significant relationship for both parties. They went to Japan together early on in the relationship. Sigh, romantic dream trip!

    Reply
  6. Cat says:
    August 4, 2026 at 11:28 am

    that’s where your wrong, Andrew hasn’t dated anymore for more than 6 months since Emma Stone. This is his longest relationship since then. They actually started dating in October/novemebr 2024 so it will be two years soon. They are pretty serious, I can see this going the distance. She was at Glastonbury last year with him and all his childhood friends and they all seemed to love her. They haven’t been close with any of his gfs since emma.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      August 4, 2026 at 2:51 pm

      Yea there was a time after his mom’s passing that it seemed he was really avoiding getting into a relationship and I don’t think he was ever that serious about the luxury which.
      She’s 36, he’s 42. I imagine that they already live together when not working.

      Anyways she’s so pretty and natural looking and I stan his hair

      Reply

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