

Has Jimothy Summer given you Procyon lotor fever? Are you looking for a pet more unusual than your run of the mill dog or cat? Do you not care if tiny fingers paw over absolutely everything inside your home? If yes, then you might want to hightail it over to the Volunteer State, cause Tennessee lawmakers have worked tirelessly this year to make it easier — and free! — to adopt raccoons as pets. To be clear, it’s still illegal to capture a raccoon from the wild in Tennessee, so these adoptions are strictly for out-of-state trash pandas. And if citizens look for tips on living with raccoons from Tennessee’s own Wildlife Resource Agency, the expert advice is still, “Raccoons are not pets! Raccoons do not make good pets.” But what do the experts know?!! What could possibly go wrong??!

A U.S. state is making it easier for residents to open their doors to raccoons. Through a bill that became law last month, Tennessee residents no longer need to pay a US$31 fee for a permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to adopt raccoons as a pet. To keep a raccoon, residents must obtain the animals legally, make sure they’re vaccinated, are not native to the area and were not taken from the wild. The bill was introduced in February and sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley and Rep. Kip Capley, both Republicans. “You’d be surprised how many people in Tennessee have reached out and said, ‘We can’t wait for one of these. I’m so excited, thank you!’ Lots and lots. Hundreds, maybe thousands,” Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) told Nashville-based WKRN2 news in March. It is illegal to capture a raccoon from the wild in Tennessee. The state’s wildlife authority advises against keeping them as pets, due to how territorial and aggressive they can be. A 2025 study found that raccoons are evolving to become cuter and beginning the process of domestication. However, one academic suggested to CTV Toronto that the study might not map perfectly on to Canada, as she says raccoons are not hunted up north like they are in the U.S. Raccoons are relatively intelligent animals who maintain a mixed reputation as mischievous, but loveable pests. Cities like Toronto, Seattle and Ashland, Va., have all celebrated local viral raccoons. However, the animals can also carry rabies and other parasites, and can become extremely territorial and violent when they reach maturity. Some cities have tried to develop trash bins specifically to counter the tricky critters, as they’ve been known to break into many containers. Nonetheless they’ve been celebrated in video games and photo contests. Raccoons live across North America and are extremely adaptable to new and changing environments.

[From CTV News]

For the record: I am not against the idea of raccoons as pets. Like this article referenced, it is true that scientists are observing domestication traits in raccoons that live in close proximity to humans. For instance, the snouts of urban raccoons are starting to average about 3.5% shorter than those of rural raccoons. But these signs are still very early stages. On the other hand, according to Instagram (which is always an accurate reflection of reality), there are many happily homed trash panda floofs living high on the hog with humans. As long as it’s legal in your state (check!), and you have the time, patience, and training to, well, train a raccoon to be a home pet, then peace be with you. I also looked up “What’s it like having a raccoon as a pet?” on Reddit, where many commenters wrote it off as not unlike any other common house pet. The comment that stuck with me, though, was: “It’s like having a really small crackhead that lives in your house rent free and has terrible coordination and impulse control.” I have on my own enough terrible impulse control for one household, thankyouverymuch.

Lastly, it’s curious that this action has been a Republican-sponsored endeavor, no?