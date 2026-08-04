Mail: Duchess Meghan’s As Ever pop-up shop has been ‘downgraded’

Several years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a bookstore opening in Santa Barbara. The bookstore, Godmothers, was founded by Prince Harry and Meghan’s friends and neighbors, and it turned out that Harry was the one who suggested the name. Meghan even filmed some stuff in Godmothers for With Love, Meghan, and she’s gone to a few events at the shop as well. It’s literally her neighborhood bookstore. Well, last year, Meghan set up As Ever’s first ever “pop-up shop” within Godmothers. There was a large table display with honey, tea, jam, etc, and it the display was quite prominent in the shop. Well, it sounds like the Daily Mail sent some freelancer to Godmothers again, and that freelancer dutifully reports that the As Ever display has been downgraded! Oh, no, that must mean that As Ever is struggling, right??

Meghan Markle’s first ‘pop-up store’ in a wealthy friend’s bookshop close to her Montecito mansion appears to have been downgraded. The Duchess of Sussex filmed herself personally setting up her candles, wine, jam, tea and flower sprinkles in the Godmothers bookshop in California last year. The grand display occupied a large area on an upper floor of the bougie shop, a short distance from Harry and Meghan’s $14.7million home. But a shopper who visited in the past week claimed the As Ever pop-up appeared to have been ‘downscaled’ over the past two months, with no jam to be seen. She claimed that staff at the shop, loved by local celebrities including Meghan herself, confirmed it had not been reduced in size because the products had sold out. Writing on social media, the unnamed shopper said: ‘I went into the room upstairs, and there was no sign of the stuff on the three-tier wall display.’ Sharing pictures of the new, smaller pop-up, she added there was ‘no signage or banner’ to alert customers to the As Ever products, which were now displayed on a small table. There were no jars of Meghan’s now-famous jams, including her blackberry fruit spread, released this month. Instead, the smaller display, on a table the size of a small school desk, featured three boxes of As Ever chocolates made with high-end LA chocolatier Compartés, seven candles, a single honey set, and a large glass bowl filled with tins of her edible dried-flower sprinkles. There was also a publicity photo of Meghan for her brand. ‘No spreads, bookmarks, variety honey… No way they sold all this. The salespeople confirmed it when I asked discreetly. All they said was, “They refresh merchandise on a regular basis”, when I asked if they had any jam or more offerings,’ the whistleblower said. Godmothers is run by Meghan and Harry’s wealthy neighbours, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, literary agent to Oprah Winfrey and Brené Brown, and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson. Meghan and Oprah attended the store’s grand opening in 2024 to support their friends.

[From The Daily Mail]

I love the subtle class warfare involved with any story about Meghan, like these same people don’t slavishly defend a bunch of lazy, do-nothing “royals” who live in castles and palaces. But Meghan’s $14.7 million home and her bougie bookshop!! Anyway, the Mail’s cracked-out team might want to remember what “pop-up shop” actually means – it’s not a permanent fixture, by its very nature. It sounds like As Ever’s products are either selling out consistently to the point where the team can’t keep restocking on a steady schedule, OR the As Ever pop-up experiment is merely winding down. “But surely, this means that Meghan is broke!” These people haven’t realized in seven years that every time they wish harm on Meghan, it comes back onto them tenfold.