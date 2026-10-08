Keri Russell brought her 13-year-old daughter Willa to the Louis Vuitton show

Keri Russell with her daughter Willa walking outside the Louis Vuitton after party in Paris
There were so many big names at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris this week. I only just noticed that Keri Russell and her 13-year-old daughter, Willa Lou Deary, were there. Willa’s dad is Keri’s first husband, Shane Deary. Keri and Shane divorced in 2014 and there was likely some overlap with Keri’s relationship with Matthew Rhys. Keri also has son River, 19, with Shane and son Sam, 10, with Matthew.

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Keri and Willa are making headlines because Willa is already a bit taller than her mom, which is cute. As for their fashion, like the other attendees they had looks that were full of cool-looking details that need to be reined in. Keri’s angular top would work with some regular pants or a pencil skirt. It’s goofy with that weird folded peplum pointy hipped skirt. Keri probably doesn’t mind as she likes to experiment with fashion. Her daughter looks like she’s wearing a work jumpsuit where the pants were switched with a miniskirt. On a nicer note, it’s sweet that Keri brought Willa to Paris. I wonder if it was Willa’s or Keri’s idea. In some of these pics Willa looks impressed, which is high praise from a teen girl.

Look at how cute they’re posing here:
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Also, as much as I’m ragging on the fashion of the celebrity attendees, the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 runway looks were f-ing stunning. There were gorgeous shift dresses, slinky flowy looks and banging street wear. I need to learn how to sew already.

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Here are some other celebrity daughters at Paris Fashion Week. Julianne Moore brought her 24-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich to the Messika show. Liv is so much taller than Julianne! Julianne is about 5’4″ tall, which is around Keri Russell’s height too.

Julianne Moore and her taller daughter Liv Freundlich

And Nicole Kidman brought her daughter Faith, 15, to the Chanel show on October 5. Adorable. Nicole’s daughter Sunday Rose, 18, walked the Valentino runway the day before. Faith was in the audience for that without their mom.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Faith

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Faith

Photos credit: Backgrid and Cover Images

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2 Responses to “Keri Russell brought her 13-year-old daughter Willa to the Louis Vuitton show”

  1. Kitten says:
    October 8, 2026 at 11:15 am

    It’s fun to see all their daughters and it’s striking how real they look. Just pretty girls who all have their own unique features. Very refreshing in a sea of surgery-altered celebuspawn.

    I totally forgot that Keri Russell was married to Shane Deary. Her daughter looks a bit like Bjork. Very cute.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    October 8, 2026 at 11:27 am

    I like both Keri’s and Willa’s outfits — Willa’s look is super fashiony but still seems suited for a teenager.

    Reply

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