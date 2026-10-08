Keri Russell brought her 13-year-old daughter Willa to the Louis Vuitton show



There were so many big names at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris this week. I only just noticed that Keri Russell and her 13-year-old daughter, Willa Lou Deary, were there. Willa’s dad is Keri’s first husband, Shane Deary. Keri and Shane divorced in 2014 and there was likely some overlap with Keri’s relationship with Matthew Rhys. Keri also has son River, 19, with Shane and son Sam, 10, with Matthew.

Embed from Getty Images

Keri and Willa are making headlines because Willa is already a bit taller than her mom, which is cute. As for their fashion, like the other attendees they had looks that were full of cool-looking details that need to be reined in. Keri’s angular top would work with some regular pants or a pencil skirt. It’s goofy with that weird folded peplum pointy hipped skirt. Keri probably doesn’t mind as she likes to experiment with fashion. Her daughter looks like she’s wearing a work jumpsuit where the pants were switched with a miniskirt. On a nicer note, it’s sweet that Keri brought Willa to Paris. I wonder if it was Willa’s or Keri’s idea. In some of these pics Willa looks impressed, which is high praise from a teen girl.

Look at how cute they’re posing here:

Embed from Getty Images

Also, as much as I’m ragging on the fashion of the celebrity attendees, the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 runway looks were f-ing stunning. There were gorgeous shift dresses, slinky flowy looks and banging street wear. I need to learn how to sew already.

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some other celebrity daughters at Paris Fashion Week. Julianne Moore brought her 24-year-old daughter Liv Freundlich to the Messika show. Liv is so much taller than Julianne! Julianne is about 5’4″ tall, which is around Keri Russell’s height too.

And Nicole Kidman brought her daughter Faith, 15, to the Chanel show on October 5. Adorable. Nicole’s daughter Sunday Rose, 18, walked the Valentino runway the day before. Faith was in the audience for that without their mom.