Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid allegedly married in NYC last month

This week has been a whirlwind for how I perceive Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. While I once thought their relationship was a convenient showmance, I abandoned that theory a long time ago. Neither one of them is capable of maintaining a showmance for this long. But, I still thought that it was unlikely that they would ever marry, just because Bradley seemed especially anti-marriage for himself. Then we learned that they were both wearing Boucheron wedding bands for their Paris outing this week, and I had to adjust my theory once again. So… yeah, now I believe they’re married. And I want to know where and when and how!! From Rob Shuter’s Substack:

While the world was watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid may have quietly pulled off Hollywood’s best-kept secret. Sources tell Naughty But Nice the couple privately tied the knot, choosing an intimate ceremony attended by only their closest family and friends. The matching wedding bands they debuted this week in Paris weren’t a clue—they were the reveal.

“Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event,” one source tells Naughty But Nice. “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them—not the headlines.”

The timing is striking after Swift and Kelce’s star-packed celebration dominated news coverage.

“Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision,” another insider says. “They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.”

Marriage speculation exploded after the pair were photographed in Paris wearing matching Boucheron wedding bands, fueling rumors they’ve already said “I do.” Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed the reports, and their representatives have declined to comment.

“Don’t expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “Privacy wasn’t a compromise—it was the plan from the very beginning.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

The Sun had a similar exclusive, which basically said that Gigi and Bradley got married secretly in New York last month. An insider said, “There was a dinner celebration with Bradley and Gigi in New York last week and there’s a lot of talk that it was to do with a wedding. Now they have been seen out with wedding bands on, it seems like they quietly got married. They make a lovely couple.” But did it actually happen in NYC, or did it go down in Pennsylvania? I suspect the wedding was on one of their PA properties. I also want to know if it happened before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding. Sounds like after, right? Sounds like Gigi and B-Coop were sitting in Madison Square Garden, watching Taylor and Travis’s weird industry wedding and they said “ours will never be like this.”

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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13 Responses to “Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid allegedly married in NYC last month”

  1. Mimy says:
    August 6, 2026 at 7:19 am

    Well congratulations than. I don’t think cooper is ever going get oscar. Because hadid sister is no go among hollywood elite and now he seems to accept that because atleast gigi father is billionaire. There are some perks of being married to billionaire daughter after all.

    Reply
  2. Carson says:
    August 6, 2026 at 7:31 am

    This is a PR marriage and you can’t convince me otherwise.

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      August 6, 2026 at 10:36 am

      A PR marriage and an AI article. Blech.

      I’m curious what happened behind the scenes, though. And how the prenup negotiations went.

      Reply
  3. Dante says:
    August 6, 2026 at 7:35 am

    Lol I’ve been to two weddings bigger than Taylor Swift’s – normal people.

    No way these two are legit. Not sure why she’d marry him, though.

    Reply
  4. NeptuneSupernova says:
    August 6, 2026 at 7:47 am

    I hope Bella is happy and safe because I do not trust Cooper. His ex-girlfriend Suki, 17 years his junior, called their relationship a “dark and difficult” time that left her isolated. Similarly, his ex-wife Jennifer Esposito described him as “mean” and “cold,” noting his personality “could flip on a dime” before ending things “abruptly, rudely, and with exact callousness.

    I used really like him but whew…

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      August 6, 2026 at 9:22 am

      Dude has a lot of red flags but Gigi while sweet doesn’t seem to have the best picker. He’s for sure calling all the shots in that relationship

      Reply
  5. Just Me says:
    August 6, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Huh. Tom and Zendaya. Gigi and Bradley.

    It would be kinda awesome if T & T’s wedding was intended to provide cover for other celebrity couples wishing to have private weddings. I know that’s highly unlikely, but it would definitely help explain T & T’s over the top spectacle.

    Reply
  6. Mel says:
    August 6, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    He gives me ” as long as it’s all about me, it’s all good” vibes. I give this 2-3years, he seems like a lot alot and I suspect she’s a bit of a pushover.

    Reply
  7. Fina says:
    August 6, 2026 at 3:27 pm

    Ouff. Imagine you look like her and then you are a billionaire‘s daughter and then you feel like you have to settle for him? Rodent-like looking guy (sorry not sorry, once you’ve seen it you cannot unsee it), who has a really really bad reputation with his exes and is twenty years your senior? Gigi what is happening? Girl you can do better. Believe in yourself!

    Reply
    • lisa says:
      August 7, 2026 at 3:17 am

      She’s got her own thing going on. If she stayed single, though, there would be endless questions, so this is to get the press off their backs.

      Reply
  8. therese says:
    August 6, 2026 at 3:27 pm

    I think it is for show. In the past, there were a few movies that I thought Bradley was very attractive in. I have liked some of his movies a lot. I think Gigi has such a sweet face. I think Bradley is gay, and it is another beard situation. Can’t think why anyone who was straight would want to give up years in their youth for something they are not, instead of investing in a real relationship. It is just what I think. I have come to believe that a lot of Hollywood fauxmances are just for that. I think it is quite common nowadays, and I don’t have to be taken in if I believe something else. Not hating on anyone for anything. Just don’t care for faux.

    Reply
    • lisa says:
      August 7, 2026 at 3:18 am

      They are both helping each other, and celebrities have been in lavender marriages for 100 years. Some things never change!

      Reply

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