Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid allegedly married in NYC last month

This week has been a whirlwind for how I perceive Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. While I once thought their relationship was a convenient showmance, I abandoned that theory a long time ago. Neither one of them is capable of maintaining a showmance for this long. But, I still thought that it was unlikely that they would ever marry, just because Bradley seemed especially anti-marriage for himself. Then we learned that they were both wearing Boucheron wedding bands for their Paris outing this week, and I had to adjust my theory once again. So… yeah, now I believe they’re married. And I want to know where and when and how!! From Rob Shuter’s Substack:

While the world was watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid may have quietly pulled off Hollywood’s best-kept secret. Sources tell Naughty But Nice the couple privately tied the knot, choosing an intimate ceremony attended by only their closest family and friends. The matching wedding bands they debuted this week in Paris weren’t a clue—they were the reveal. “Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event,” one source tells Naughty But Nice. “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them—not the headlines.” The timing is striking after Swift and Kelce’s star-packed celebration dominated news coverage. “Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision,” another insider says. “They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.” Marriage speculation exploded after the pair were photographed in Paris wearing matching Boucheron wedding bands, fueling rumors they’ve already said “I do.” Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed the reports, and their representatives have declined to comment. “Don’t expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “Privacy wasn’t a compromise—it was the plan from the very beginning.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

The Sun had a similar exclusive, which basically said that Gigi and Bradley got married secretly in New York last month. An insider said, “There was a dinner celebration with Bradley and Gigi in New York last week and there’s a lot of talk that it was to do with a wedding. Now they have been seen out with wedding bands on, it seems like they quietly got married. They make a lovely couple.” But did it actually happen in NYC, or did it go down in Pennsylvania? I suspect the wedding was on one of their PA properties. I also want to know if it happened before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding. Sounds like after, right? Sounds like Gigi and B-Coop were sitting in Madison Square Garden, watching Taylor and Travis’s weird industry wedding and they said “ours will never be like this.”