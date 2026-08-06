Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid allegedly married in NYC last month

This week has been a whirlwind for how I perceive Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. While I once thought their relationship was a convenient showmance, I abandoned that theory a long time ago. Neither one of them is capable of maintaining a showmance for this long. But, I still thought that it was unlikely that they would ever marry, just because Bradley seemed especially anti-marriage for himself. Then we learned that they were both wearing Boucheron wedding bands for their Paris outing this week, and I had to adjust my theory once again. So… yeah, now I believe they’re married. And I want to know where and when and how!! From Rob Shuter’s Substack:
While the world was watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish wedding, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid may have quietly pulled off Hollywood’s best-kept secret. Sources tell Naughty But Nice the couple privately tied the knot, choosing an intimate ceremony attended by only their closest family and friends. The matching wedding bands they debuted this week in Paris weren’t a clue—they were the reveal.
“Bradley and Gigi wanted a marriage, not a media event,” one source tells Naughty But Nice. “No helicopters, no drones, no celebrity guest list. They wanted the day to belong to them—not the headlines.”
The timing is striking after Swift and Kelce’s star-packed celebration dominated news coverage.
“Watching Taylor’s wedding only confirmed they’d made the right decision,” another insider says. “They admire Taylor, but they wanted the complete opposite. Their perfect wedding was the one nobody even knew had happened.”
Marriage speculation exploded after the pair were photographed in Paris wearing matching Boucheron wedding bands, fueling rumors they’ve already said “I do.” Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed the reports, and their representatives have declined to comment.
“Don’t expect a wedding album or an official announcement,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “Privacy wasn’t a compromise—it was the plan from the very beginning.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
The Sun had a similar exclusive, which basically said that Gigi and Bradley got married secretly in New York last month. An insider said, “There was a dinner celebration with Bradley and Gigi in New York last week and there’s a lot of talk that it was to do with a wedding. Now they have been seen out with wedding bands on, it seems like they quietly got married. They make a lovely couple.” But did it actually happen in NYC, or did it go down in Pennsylvania? I suspect the wedding was on one of their PA properties. I also want to know if it happened before or after the Swift-Kelce wedding. Sounds like after, right? Sounds like Gigi and B-Coop were sitting in Madison Square Garden, watching Taylor and Travis’s weird industry wedding and they said “ours will never be like this.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are fueling wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed heading to the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel, with the matching rings barely visible as they walked hand in hand and held water bottles. During the walk, Cooper pointed out a jacket left on the sidewalk, which Hadid stopped to pick up. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and partner Gigi Hadid fueled secret wedding speculation as they stepped out hand in hand in Paris on August 3, both wearing new, subtle bands on their left-hand ring fingers. The couple, who have been dating for three years, were photographed greeting fans as they left the gym at the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel. The pair have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July. Cooper, 51, is currently in the French capital filming the third season of The White Lotus. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia hotel in Paris after a gym session, greeting fans as they departed hand in hand. Both were seen wearing bands on their left-hand ring fingers, fueling speculation about a secret wedding. The couple have been in Paris for several weeks after attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding in early July, while Cooper is currently in the French capital filming the third season of “The White Lotus.” Pictured: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted walking hand in hand as they returned from the gym in Paris, France. Both carried their water bottles, with Hadid wearing a fitted white tank top and gray leggings, while Cooper kept it casual in a navy T-shirt, light blue athletic shorts, and a white baseball cap. Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Well congratulations than. I don’t think cooper is ever going get oscar. Because hadid sister is no go among hollywood elite and now he seems to accept that because atleast gigi father is billionaire. There are some perks of being married to billionaire daughter after all.
This is a PR marriage and you can’t convince me otherwise.
A PR marriage and an AI article. Blech.
I’m curious what happened behind the scenes, though. And how the prenup negotiations went.
Lol I’ve been to two weddings bigger than Taylor Swift’s – normal people.
No way these two are legit. Not sure why she’d marry him, though.
I hope Bella is happy and safe because I do not trust Cooper. His ex-girlfriend Suki, 17 years his junior, called their relationship a “dark and difficult” time that left her isolated. Similarly, his ex-wife Jennifer Esposito described him as “mean” and “cold,” noting his personality “could flip on a dime” before ending things “abruptly, rudely, and with exact callousness.
I used really like him but whew…
Dude has a lot of red flags but Gigi while sweet doesn’t seem to have the best picker. He’s for sure calling all the shots in that relationship
It’s possible her mother had too much involvement in her choice of partners.
Huh. Tom and Zendaya. Gigi and Bradley.
It would be kinda awesome if T & T’s wedding was intended to provide cover for other celebrity couples wishing to have private weddings. I know that’s highly unlikely, but it would definitely help explain T & T’s over the top spectacle.
He gives me ” as long as it’s all about me, it’s all good” vibes. I give this 2-3years, he seems like a lot alot and I suspect she’s a bit of a pushover.
Ouff. Imagine you look like her and then you are a billionaire‘s daughter and then you feel like you have to settle for him? Rodent-like looking guy (sorry not sorry, once you’ve seen it you cannot unsee it), who has a really really bad reputation with his exes and is twenty years your senior? Gigi what is happening? Girl you can do better. Believe in yourself!
She’s got her own thing going on. If she stayed single, though, there would be endless questions, so this is to get the press off their backs.
I think it is for show. In the past, there were a few movies that I thought Bradley was very attractive in. I have liked some of his movies a lot. I think Gigi has such a sweet face. I think Bradley is gay, and it is another beard situation. Can’t think why anyone who was straight would want to give up years in their youth for something they are not, instead of investing in a real relationship. It is just what I think. I have come to believe that a lot of Hollywood fauxmances are just for that. I think it is quite common nowadays, and I don’t have to be taken in if I believe something else. Not hating on anyone for anything. Just don’t care for faux.
They are both helping each other, and celebrities have been in lavender marriages for 100 years. Some things never change!