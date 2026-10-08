They’re already hyping the Princess Diana documentary, ‘Diana Unheard’

There’s a documentary coming out next year called Diana Unheard. We’ve actually talked about this project before – this is the first documentary to use the audio tapes of Princess Diana talking about her life, tapes which she made for her biographer Andrew Morton. Diana’s friend James Colthurst was the intermediary – he interviewed Diana and brought the tapes to Morton, who used the tapes to write Diana: Her True Story, a global bestseller which lifted the lid on everything Diana had been through during her marriage to then-Prince Charles. Even though this three-part documentary doesn’t come out until next year, producers are hyping it and talking about it now, probably because there will be so much focus on the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death next year.
Diana Unheard is the explosive three-part documentary that features the Princess in her own words. With never-before-heard audio, the tapes cover some of the ground explored by her brother, Earl Spencer, in his recent book Swan Song, which sparked a war of words between him and the Palace. The producers of the three-part doc, however, told Deadline their aim was to reframe the narrative around the Princess and give her a voice, almost three decades after her tragic death.
“The media always gave us this tragedy that Diana was sad and lonely and she was manipulated,” said Kerene Barefield, Creative Director, Love Monday TV, which produces Diana Unheard. In her first interview about the doc, she added: “These tapes don’t tell that story at all. They tell a story of an incredibly brave woman who had agency and knew what she wanted and how she was going to get to it.”
Years later, the tapes speak to modern-day royal matters. There is Diana speaking about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles last year because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. She talks about her sons and the line of succession. There is also Diana talking about her relationship with now Queen Camilla.
Recalling one excerpt, Barefield said: “There’s a story that they’re at an event, and she confronts Camilla because she’s been downstairs with Charles for a long period of time.”
In the tapes, Diana recounts her recollection of that meeting. “She (Camilla) said, ‘You’ve got everything that you’ve ever wanted, you’ve got all the men in the world fall in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more do you want?’ So I said, ‘I want my husband.’”
Love Monday makes shows about the British royals including Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors for ITV, William and Harry: Love and Betrayal for Channel 5 and talk show The Royal Beat for Prime Video in the U.S. It was when author Andrew Morton appeared on the latter that the prospect of accessing the Diana tapes became a possibility. Morton’s Diana: Her True Story used the recordings in the headline-making book, which rocked the British establishment. The interviews were actually between Diana and her friend James Colthurst and recorded in 1991. The book was published in 1992, but Diana’s involvement was not revealed until after her death in 1997.
“We were talking about the tapes and I asked, where are they?” Barefield recalled asking Morton. “It changed his life doing that book with Diana … I think for a long period of time, he just wanted to close them away.”
Decades later, however, the guardians of the audio tapes were willing to work with Love Monday. Morton, as well as Diana: Her True Story publisher Michael O’Mara and Colthurst gave the green light to use the audio and the trio all appear in Diana Unheard.
Segments of the tapes have been aired before, notably in Nat Geo’s 2017 doc Diana: In Her Own Words, but the producers of Diana Unheard had access to all of the tapes, about five hours in all, meaning the new series has never-before-heard audio of the Princess.
The documentary’s three parts are entitled: Got To Get Out; You’re On Your Own; and Time Is Precious.
The series unpacks the subterfuge and secrecy required to record the interviews and how Diana and Colthurst were on high alert while making the recordings, Barefield explained.
“They’re talking, and then they think someone’s outside the door, listening … another time they play classical music loudly, so that people can’t hear them. Something I don’t think people understand at all, is that how she took agency to get this book out, and her reasons for wanting it out. But also how, when it came out, no one could know that she had anything to do with it.”
This one is going to be fun, because royalists act brand-new about Prince Harry writing Spare, like Diana didn’t furtively organize a tell-all biography with one of her favorite royal reporters, like she didn’t leave behind hours of recordings in which she told her story in her own words. The Windsors and their sycophants always cry, “no royal should tell their side of the story, ever!” Diana was all about getting her side out, via Morton, via her favorite editors and reporters, and then via the Panorama interview. Diana was desperate for people to know the truth. Harry is, in my opinion, the exact same in that way. I can’t wait to hear and cover the Camilla parts too – the palace has tried so hard to whitewash Camilla for years, and now we’ll get to hear Diana’s Camilla stories. Will we hear Diana call her the Rottweiler?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Don’t forget that Charles had his own interview on TV about his marriage.
A really huge mystery is why Diana GAF about Chuckles at all. He’s just so gross.
The “handsome prince” archetype is very powerful.
“no royal should tell their side of the story, ever!”
No royal ever — unless it’s Charles cooperating with Jonathan Dimbleby for years before “The Prince of Wales, a Biography” came out. Charles even took JD along on foreign trips, gave him access to diaries, letters, friends, family.
It’s only bad when Spencers and Sussexes do it, surely.
And it’s perfectly OK for the Rottweiler, Scooter Prince Bulliam and the Mumbling Wiglet to use the screech owls of the BM to lie, slander, smear the Sussexes and Spencers.
I, for one, can not WAIT to see/hear this. Of course, you know Chuckles, Horsie, and Scoot will try and do *everything* and throw *everything* out to try and stop/discredit this. I can hear, even now, the protestations that “it was “edited!!” to say this or that, that “it’s AI!”, she wouldn’t’ve said that. Scoot will ride up to a mic, perched on his little scooter, loudly proclaiming his mother was paranoid, “coerced”, and “unstable”. Chuckle will probably mewl, and dither, and release a weak “statement”, and The Horse will depart for Ray Mill and hide, or fly off to India for a few months. Do we ever know just where she goes between the times she clops off after neighing in public?
Whatever streamer this ends up on, if I don’t have it, I will get it, to watch this.
I actually am a bit worried about how the tapes will be edited. If they present Diana’s truth, great. But I’m wary.
That was my first reaction as well. I am sceptical what material they choose, what they will leave out and how they choose to portray Princess Diana. I am excited but nervous at the same time.
I’m skeptical about this because the producer repeated a story that was told by Diana in the 2017 documentary. Are we going to hear new information or will it be just a rehash of what has already been aired?