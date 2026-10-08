Mckenna Grace wore a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s phenomenal wedding dress

Mckenna Grace, 20, is starring as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, out November 20th and costarring Joseph Zada. There’s so much other talent in this movie like Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning. It looks so good I’ll definitely see it in theaters.
Grace and Zada appeared at a gala earlier this week at the Rodin Museum in Paris. It featured a one-day exhibit called Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style and Power of Panem. This was a Lionsgate event celebrating the fashion in the Hunger Games. I’m including some photos of the exhibit and the dinner. I know it probably looks more glamorous than it was but I would have loved to see it in person.
Grace wore a breathtaking feathered gown from Monique Lhuillier that was a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress from Catching Fire. Katniss’s original gown was designed by Tex Saverio, as sourced by Oscar-nominated costume designer Trish Summerville. This was the gown that caught fire and fell away to a black feathered mockingjay dress with wings. Katniss had this jaw-dropping fashion moment in a televised interview before she was to compete for the second time.
Catherine at RedCarpet-Fashion Awards wonders if this means that Grace will channel Katniss’s fashion for her upcoming promotional looks. I hope she’s right and that Grace’s stylist Molly Dickson sticks to Katniss’s fashion and not Jennifer Lawrence’s. Lawrence’s fashion during the original series run was hit and miss.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article