Mckenna Grace wore a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s phenomenal wedding dress



Mckenna Grace, 20, is starring as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, out November 20th and costarring Joseph Zada. There’s so much other talent in this movie like Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning. It looks so good I’ll definitely see it in theaters.

Grace and Zada appeared at a gala earlier this week at the Rodin Museum in Paris. It featured a one-day exhibit called Elegance Is Authority: The Story, Style and Power of Panem. This was a Lionsgate event celebrating the fashion in the Hunger Games. I’m including some photos of the exhibit and the dinner. I know it probably looks more glamorous than it was but I would have loved to see it in person.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Grace wore a breathtaking feathered gown from Monique Lhuillier that was a recreation of Katniss Everdeen’s wedding dress from Catching Fire. Katniss’s original gown was designed by Tex Saverio, as sourced by Oscar-nominated costume designer Trish Summerville. This was the gown that caught fire and fell away to a black feathered mockingjay dress with wings. Katniss had this jaw-dropping fashion moment in a televised interview before she was to compete for the second time.

Catherine at RedCarpet-Fashion Awards wonders if this means that Grace will channel Katniss’s fashion for her upcoming promotional looks. I hope she’s right and that Grace’s stylist Molly Dickson sticks to Katniss’s fashion and not Jennifer Lawrence’s. Lawrence’s fashion during the original series run was hit and miss.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images