“Anne Hathaway is not-so-surprisingly part of Digger Nation” links

Last month, Anne Hathaway was announced as Tom Cruise’s costar in Days of Thunder 2. This month, Anne Hathaway is praising Digger. Girl’s gotta eat. [JustJared]

Julianne Moore’s real estate news has people asking about the state of her marriage. Many such cases, truly. [LaineyGossip]

This story is horrific. [Jezebel]

Investigating all of the Amityville movies. [Pajiba]

No one wants MAGA merch anymore. [Buzzfeed]

Justin Timberlake apologizes for his beatbox era. [Socialite Life]

Recap of the Ted Lasso finale. [Hollywood Life]

Who’s watching the Carrie series? [Seriously OMG]

Caitriona Balfe in Prada at the S&S premiere in LA. [RCFA]

John C. Reilly really can do it all. [OMG Blog]

Is Princess Eugenie distancing herself from Meghan Sussex? [Reality Tea]