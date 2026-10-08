“Anne Hathaway is not-so-surprisingly part of Digger Nation” links

Last month, Anne Hathaway was announced as Tom Cruise’s costar in Days of Thunder 2. This month, Anne Hathaway is praising Digger. Girl’s gotta eat. [JustJared]
Julianne Moore’s real estate news has people asking about the state of her marriage. Many such cases, truly. [LaineyGossip]
This story is horrific. [Jezebel]
Investigating all of the Amityville movies. [Pajiba]
No one wants MAGA merch anymore. [Buzzfeed]
Justin Timberlake apologizes for his beatbox era. [Socialite Life]
Recap of the Ted Lasso finale. [Hollywood Life]
Who’s watching the Carrie series? [Seriously OMG]
Caitriona Balfe in Prada at the S&S premiere in LA. [RCFA]
John C. Reilly really can do it all. [OMG Blog]
Is Princess Eugenie distancing herself from Meghan Sussex? [Reality Tea]
Is Anne Hathaway trying to be all things to all people?
Kinda like Taylor Swift? And that somehow includes a rule to befriend Tom Cruise?
Yeah, Anne seems to be enthusiastic about EVERYTHING.😉😉😉
Julianne Moore literally mentions her husband multiple times in the AD video lol. She’s also mentions her brother-in-law who was her architect. They’re fine. I think she and Bart down-sized from their Brownstone when their youngest went to college.
Anne Hathaway has to eat? Lmao. She is eating very well lately with plenty of roles, just saying. Which I have no problem with bc I’m a fan but ummm she ain’t been hungry for roles for a while now. And good for her. There’s a long list of actors that I’d like to see just as much of.