Charles Spencer: Kristen Stewart ‘really caught the spirit’ of Princess Diana

The movie Spencer came out in the fall of 2021. I went to see it in a real movie theater and I was pretty disappointed by it. Still, it was an odd year for film and Kristen Stewart ended up getting an Oscar nomination for playing Princess Diana. The film takes place over Christmas 1991, as Diana and then-Prince Charles’ marriage has completely fallen apart. There were some surrealist, hallucinatory scenes which were meant to be haunting but were actually just bizarre and silly. Well, as it turns out, Charles Spencer also watched that movie. He didn’t think much of it either, but he did praise K-Stew.
Charles Spencer is sharing some of his opinions about the film and television portrayals of his late sister, Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer sat down with award-winning journalist Tina Brown at St. Peter’s Chelsea in New York City on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 29, to discuss his new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Following their chat about the details of Spencer’s account of Diana’s childhood years, her ill-fated marriage to King Charles and her tragic death in a car accident in Paris at just 36 years old, the pair took some questions from the audience.
One asked, “Do you think that any fictional portrayal of Diana has come close to capturing what she was like in real life?”
“Yeah, actually, I do,” he answered. “I don’t watch The Crown, so I can’t talk about that.”
Spencer added, “But I was on a plane, and I saw a movie called Spencer. I thought I’d better look at that. And there was Kristen Stewart, who doesn’t really look like Diana, but my goodness, she caught the spirit. I thought it was an incredible performance,” he continued.
Though Spencer agreed with Brown’s assessment that the Pablo Larraín-directed film — which portrays the royal family’s 1991 Christmas at Sandringham through a surreal lens — was “terrible,” he admitted, “I was really intrigued by how good [Stewart] was at capturing Diana.”
As I said, Kristen actually got an Oscar nomination out of it, so clearly, Academy voters were impressed with her performance too. Her accent work was much better than I expected, but it still needed some work. What I thought Kristen did well was sort of inhabit Diana as someone who was always being watched, and Diana as the black sheep, the odd woman out of the Windsor clan. I hope Kristen is honored by Charles Spencer’s praise – she talked a lot, at the time, about how she felt Diana’s spirit while making the movie, and she clearly did not want to make any kind of exploitative film.
Screencaps from ‘Spencer’ trailer & Tina Brown’s video. Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I thought she was amazing. For my money it’s the best work she’s done.
I’m glad to hear he said that, because I too thought she was superb. Far and away the best portrayal of Diana.
Agree 100% — a great performance in a bad (weird) movie.
Kristen knows what it’s like to be hunted and stalked by paparazzi along with being scrutinized by gossip columnist and bloggers. It’s no surprise she felt Diana’s spirit.
Scrutinized? how about ground down and picked apart?
I hated that movie, it was so slow and strange. Her performance might have been good, but for me, I kept seeing kristen stewart which totally distracted me. But C.Spenz’ comment will possibly make me revisit the film.
There were moments in that movie where Kristen Stewart’s mannerisms and look were uncannily like Diana. I agree it wasn’t the best film but her performance was incredible.
I actually really liked the movie. it was less of a historical family drama and more of a gothic horror/fantasy which makes sense because Sandringham seems like the perfect setting for a gothic horror. And yes she was fantastic in it. i think because the movie was more of that horror/fantasy it let her focus more on capturing diana’s essence rather than getting the accent perfect for example.
Ok very glad there is someone else that actually liked the film! I agree with everything you wrote Becks1, especially: it’s “more of a gothic horror/fantasy which makes sense because Sandringham seems like the perfect setting for a gothic horror”
The film did such a good job of being eerie and atmospheric, and the hunted/haunted quality of Kristen’s Diana added to the spookiness.
A very interesting, weird film but I liked it and agree with everyone else that kstew was great in it.
She was spectacular.
I admire Charles Spencer for all the interviews, real-time responses, and opinions about Diana’s reception and continued influence. While Brits seem to largely view Spencer as somehow attention-seeking, oversharing, or vengeance-driven, he’s simultaneously creating a public record along with several primary sources. Spencer’s a historian and understands future scholar’s will weigh his words carefully not just because he’s Diana’s brother but also because of his education and family’s aristocratic status that dates back to the 1400s.
Haven’t seen the movie Diana and everyone’s comments haven’t made me want to, lol! Anyways I admire Kristen Stewart’s acting style; the Lincoln Film Center’s magazine published an article several years ago about her, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, and Chadwick Boseman as promising young American actors who’ve created careers from a combo of indie and commercial works, and each creating a different approach to acting and the notion of a “style.” That article really sold me on Kristen Stewart as an artist and since them, she’s been doing really interesting work and generally seems very cool.