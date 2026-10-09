“JD Vance is too stupid to know the definition of socialism” links

JD Vance is too stupid to define socialism. He sounds like Miss Teen South Carolina answering a beauty pageant question. [Buzzfeed]
Jessica Chastain wore Monse to The Other Mommy premiere. I’m sure her hair is blonde for a role, but it throws off the whole look. [RCFA]
There’s going to be a Crazy Rich Asians series on HBO. [Seriously OMG]
I finally watched Disclosure Day last weekend and it is legitimately one of the most ridiculous movies I’ve ever seen in my life. [Just Jared]
Khloe Kardashian talks about her four-year “dry spell.” [Reality Tea]
Jessica Chastain loves the horror genre. [LaineyGossip]
Ted Lasso was always about kindness. [Pajiba]
Mike Colter is amazing! [Go Fug Yourself]
Ziwe interviewed Hasan Piker. [OMG Blog]
Christa Pike woke up and she’s mad as hell, as she should be. [Starcasm]
Susan Dell’s transformation is… insane. [Hollywood Life]
An interview with Vince Kelley. [Socialite Life]
Q: How do you define socialism personally?
JD VANCE: I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreigners workers, and you want boys to play in girls' sports
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 8, 2026 at 11:05 AM
I’m sure the Maggots must think their junior napoleon is brilliant! That isn’t a terribly bright crowd.
Pre-Trump, the Right would say that socialism was stealing from the makers to give to the takers and that socialism would lead us to a welfare state. But now that the grifters have accomplished the largest transfer of wealth from the middle class to the billionaires, they’re defining socialism solely through culture war issues. That’s how badly they don’t wanna talk about the global economic catastrophe they’ve created.
Remind them that we see straight through their bullshit on November 3rd, y’all.
“That’s how badly they don’t wanna talk about the global economic catastrophe they’ve created.” They’re also doing everything they can to steer attention away from how wildly successful Mamdani’s leadership in NYC has been in less than a year. You know, Mamadani, the jihadist that’s going to institute Sharia Law and chase all the billionaires away with his socialist agenda, according to the crime syndicate that was once the Republican party. 🙄
THIS.
The definition of socialism is what Trump and the entire GOP is doing for the Epstein Class.
Hope that helps, couch-fucker!
Billionaire and corporate socialism is alright, though. Just as long as it doesn’t help those who are actually in need.
🎯
He is not too stupid, but he knows the MAGAts are. This “man” is a void, completely empty and will say and do anything at any given time to pursue whoever is paying him’s agenda.
Yep. I’m not clear how MAGA voters react to such clear condescension.
It’s wild to me that they’ve adored the bankrupt demented son of a billionaire. I wonder if the support for the very condescending and unlikable Vance will hold as well. He exaggerated— to put it kindly— his background and will apparently do whatever he’s told for wealth and power.
One problem here though, is that he was not asked for a straightforward definition, he was asked how he defined socialism “personally “. The “personally” part gave him an open invitation to say whatever he wanted to. I’m not clear on whether the person asking the question did it deliberately, so I’ll assume that they did — with predictable results.
“Socialism is whatever I don’t like at the moment.“
I am saying on repeat to anyone who will listen that things will be a thousand times worse when the RW political puppet masters decide to finally dispatch the Orange Rapist and install that vile, insane creature in his place.
Sorry, but this isn’t just a JD Vance problem. Ask ANYONE from their base to define socialism, communism and capitalism. You’ll get commies and socialists are bad and capitalists are good. It is astonishing how all 3 words have reduced to simple stereotypes just to scare people in politically voting one way or the other. And both parties are culpable of this.
Yeah, unfortunately that’s true.
I was talking about this with a friend the other day. Our government has been taken over by idiots. IDIOTS!!
Actually, based on some of the online interviews of maggots, he is probably one of the smarter MAGA people, which is really sad. And he may even be smarter than the orange guy, but of course, that does not take many brain cells.
He’s not stupid. He knows what socialism is. He also knows that if he gave an honest answer the red base would think “huh. that’s not so bad.” so he pivoted to the two big talking points of the GOP this election cycle.
Beaniebean, idiots and thieves.
It’s this exactly. He knows what socialism is. He’s giving a dishonest answer, because he has no principles or backbone at all.
He knows. This is a propaganda tactic to scare people that don’t know. It’s second tier Nazi scare tactics, right behind immigrants are animals and all communists are atheists and kill babies.
He graduated from an ivy league law school. He knows the correct definition of socialism. He’s just playing to his ignorant base.
Vance isn’t stupid, but he thinks Americans are. This is why I loathe him, Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, and all the other GOP lawmakers with Ivy League pedigrees even more than your average MAGAt. They think they are better than us and hold all of us in contempt, all in service to holding onto power.
Oh boy🙄that’s all the MAGAts political talking points rooled into one, trans and foreigners. They should show a compilation of all the Republican adds being shown across America. It’s all boys in girls sports crap and taxpayer funded sex changes for your children.
It’s not that JD Vance is dumb, it’s that he thinks his voters are dumb. He’s speaking to them. And in that context, he’s not wrong.
And to think that Harvard actually gave him a degree!
He will always look like a hillbilly to me. No matter what suit he is wearing, I always imagine he is shoeless and sockless. Yes, I know it’s a stereotype, but he FITS it so well. And he is contemptible in so many other ways.
Vance probably knows what socialism is. He’s just performing the new talking points to his “base”. Everything about him is performative.
The Republicants have become the party of lies, with 47 as the Liar In Chief.
But Cushions Are My Kink Boy with his eyeliner and aw shucks act is really the new generation of Liars.
He doesn’t care, he doesn’t even bother to try to hide it in a rapid-fire shit stream like his boss, he just looks straight at the camera and lies like it’s his job. Well, TBF, I guess it is his job…