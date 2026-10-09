“JD Vance is too stupid to know the definition of socialism” links

JD Vance is too stupid to define socialism. He sounds like Miss Teen South Carolina answering a beauty pageant question. [Buzzfeed]

Jessica Chastain wore Monse to The Other Mommy premiere. I’m sure her hair is blonde for a role, but it throws off the whole look. [RCFA]

There’s going to be a Crazy Rich Asians series on HBO. [Seriously OMG]

I finally watched Disclosure Day last weekend and it is legitimately one of the most ridiculous movies I’ve ever seen in my life. [Just Jared]

Khloe Kardashian talks about her four-year “dry spell.” [Reality Tea]

Jessica Chastain loves the horror genre. [LaineyGossip]

Ted Lasso was always about kindness. [Pajiba]

Mike Colter is amazing! [Go Fug Yourself]

Ziwe interviewed Hasan Piker. [OMG Blog]

Christa Pike woke up and she’s mad as hell, as she should be. [Starcasm]

Susan Dell’s transformation is… insane. [Hollywood Life]

An interview with Vince Kelley. [Socialite Life]

Q: How do you define socialism personally? JD VANCE: I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is you want to replace American workers with foreigners workers, and you want boys to play in girls' sports [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 8, 2026 at 11:05 AM