Prince Harry attended a Leicester rugby match & possibly got booed

Prince Harry made a surprise public appearance on Friday evening. He was out in Leicester, attending a rugby match with his Spencer cousin, George Mccorquodale. George is the son of Princess Diana’s sister, Sarah McCorquodale. We’ve known that Harry is tight with many of his Spencer cousins, but I have never seen this man in my whole life!! Anyway, this was the Gallagher Prem match between Leicester and Gloucester at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium. Leicester won, and it’s a good possibility that Harry was rooting for Leicester because he was seated near the Leicester team’s chief executive.
It looks like this was what Harry wanted with his move back to the UK. He wanted to do Invictus work and charity work and go to pubs and attend rugby matches. We’ve yet to see if the Duchess of Sussex really has anything similar on her agenda for her life in the UK, although this weekend, their office confirmed a joint appearance in Nottingham for this coming week. I wondered! Because it felt like her agenda was basically “raising her kids and not attending any of Harry’s events.”
Additionally, at the match, Harry was allegedly booed when he appeared on the big screen. Well, there are several possibilities: 1) Harry was booed, 2) fans were booing the rugby players/match and it wasn’t about Harry, 3) people were booing Harry AND the rugby all together, 4) no one booed. For what it’s worth, I went looking for a video of the alleged booing and I couldn’t find anything. While royalists are gleefully piling on about the (alleged) boos, of course they don’t want to acknowledge the many times the Other Brother has been booed to hell and back at sporting events. Like, okay, let’s say that Harry was booed at rugby and it’s apparently indicative of his overwhelming unpopularity, right? So isn’t the same true when William is booed as well? Fair is fair.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Apparently fans were booing a controversial call by a ref when the cam cut away to Harry first, and then TOB. So “both” were “booed”. But in actuality, it was the ref’s call. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ There’s no way a tabloid is going to miss a chance to cut Harry.
TOB? William was there, too?
From people who were there – the boos were related to a controversial call, nothing to do with Harry at all. But the truth doesn’t stop the tabloids.
It’s not impossible that Harry was booed. Rugby fans probably boo any royal who shows up to a match. I know I would.
Where’s the video? Anyway if he was booed perhaps it will help him to realise he’s better off living in the US. I wish Meghan wasn’t doing engagements in the UK but hopefully this is a one off and she won’t do anymore until Invictus next year.
You have seen Harry’s cousin George before. He was at the 10th anniversary of Invictus service, together with his uncle, mom, aunt, and other cousins.
They are only a few months apart and George was a cute ginger as a child. There are photos of Diana with Harry and George, they looked like siblings.
https://www.shutterstock.com/de/editorial/image-editorial/george-mccorquodale-princess-diana-prince-harry-929822a
I just love that Harry hangs out with his Spencer family. There are even children close to Archie’s and Lilibet’s age. No need to miss the Wails children.
It doesn’t matter whether Harry was actually booed or not. The derangers on social media, the royal commentators and the rota will repeat it a thousand times and even the Sussex friendly media will start to believe it.
I love a cousin meet up. I am an only child and the cousin bond is something else. Harry must be feeling like an only child nowadays. Another emotional area to bond with Meghan like they bonded over being children of divorce.