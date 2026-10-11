Prince Harry attended a Leicester rugby match & possibly got booed

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Prince Harry made a surprise public appearance on Friday evening. He was out in Leicester, attending a rugby match with his Spencer cousin, George Mccorquodale. George is the son of Princess Diana’s sister, Sarah McCorquodale. We’ve known that Harry is tight with many of his Spencer cousins, but I have never seen this man in my whole life!! Anyway, this was the Gallagher Prem match between Leicester and Gloucester at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium. Leicester won, and it’s a good possibility that Harry was rooting for Leicester because he was seated near the Leicester team’s chief executive.

It looks like this was what Harry wanted with his move back to the UK. He wanted to do Invictus work and charity work and go to pubs and attend rugby matches. We’ve yet to see if the Duchess of Sussex really has anything similar on her agenda for her life in the UK, although this weekend, their office confirmed a joint appearance in Nottingham for this coming week. I wondered! Because it felt like her agenda was basically “raising her kids and not attending any of Harry’s events.”

Additionally, at the match, Harry was allegedly booed when he appeared on the big screen. Well, there are several possibilities: 1) Harry was booed, 2) fans were booing the rugby players/match and it wasn’t about Harry, 3) people were booing Harry AND the rugby all together, 4) no one booed. For what it’s worth, I went looking for a video of the alleged booing and I couldn’t find anything. While royalists are gleefully piling on about the (alleged) boos, of course they don’t want to acknowledge the many times the Other Brother has been booed to hell and back at sporting events. Like, okay, let’s say that Harry was booed at rugby and it’s apparently indicative of his overwhelming unpopularity, right? So isn’t the same true when William is booed as well? Fair is fair.

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