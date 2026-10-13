Mail: The Sussexes still plan to spend Christmas 2026 in Montecito

When Team Sussex briefed the media, back in August, about the Sussex family’s move to the UK, there were strong indications that Prince Harry and Meghan planned to continue spending time at their homes in Montecito and Portugal during their kids’ school holidays. Some “sources” even said outright that Meghan and the kids would be heading back to Montecito during the half-term, and that the family planned to spend Christmas in California as well. That’s been my belief this whole time, that despite Harry’s incessant talk about loving being back on “British soil,” he still promised Meghan that they would frequently go back to Montecito. Well, please allow the Daily Mail to repackage those August briefings into a new “exclusive.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend Christmas back in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a friend has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the UK in a surprise move at the end of August, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US.
Christmas could have presented a chance for the Sussexes to start to repair distant relationships with Harry’s father King Charles III and brother Prince William. The monarch hosts members of the Royal Family at his Sandringham residence in Norfolk each December, continuing a tradition started by Edward VII in 1870.
But a friend told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes are trying to ‘keep their heads down between now and Christmas, when they will go back to California for the holidays’.
Harry and Meghan are understood to be planning to spend school holidays and half-term breaks in either California or Portugal, where they also own a property.
The couple have retained their Montecito mansion, which they could use for the festive season – with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland under a two-hour drive away. Ms Ragland, 69, has been a constant presence in the family’s life since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and relocated to America in 2020. She lives in a bungalow in a wealthy residential district outside the centre of Los Angeles, under a two-hour drive away from her daughter’s Montecito mansion.
A trip by the Sussexes to Montecito will therefore give Ms Ragland a chance to spend time with her grandchildren, with whom she has formed a very close bond.
As for Archie and Lilibet’s other grandparents Charles and Queen Camilla, they saw Archie and Lilibet in person for the first time in four years at Highgrove in July.
[From The Daily Mail]
“As for Archie and Lilibet’s other grandparents Charles and Queen Camilla”… that heifer is NOT Archie and Lili’s grandmother, MY GOD. Camilla has zero warmth for Charles’ grandchildren, which is a huge reason why Charles is such a terrible grandfather (not to mention a deadbeat dad). They’re also positioning this as “why aren’t Harry and Meghan desperate to spend Christmas in Norfolk, begging for forgiveness??” As I said, this was reportedly always the plan for the family to go home to Montecito. But there’s a secret second reason why the Sussexes aren’t going to Norfolk: because they haven’t been invited. They probably won’t be invited to anything around the holidays, not even that extended-family pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, although that’s something to keep our eye on. That pre-Christmas lunch isn’t a state event either, and plenty of non-working royals get invitations. Will the Sussexes get invited? If Charles doesn’t invite them to anything, not even family events, will Harry stop with the “British soil” crap?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
-
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200946
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200952
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_2009118
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200938
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200993
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Australia Only, Norfolk, UK – 20181225 – British Royal Family Attends Christmas Morning Service.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, UK, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**Australia Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40364892.JPG
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
They won’t be invited because they would be likely to decline.
And since they won’t be invited, what the Sussexes do for Christmas is none of their business.
They won’t be invited because Basher will throw a tantrum.
Theyre not invited but they would only be invited for lunch if they were invited. Because of william and kate, who else. What a relief for Kate that The SIL and the BIL will be out of the country while her xmas special will play so she doesnt have to lose face, or was it cancelled because nobody was watching it since it sucked so bad?
British soil doesn’t belong to the Windsors. H&M already informed people in 2020 they want to spend time abroad and in the UK. The only thing that kept them out was the security issue (we’re waiting for news on this) and not whether they receive invites from the Windsors.
Not sure why you are connecting everything to the Windsors? Harry is British and Meghan visited the UK multiple times before she even met her husband. They don’t need their permission to stay or live anywhere. They have many other close family and friends who live in the UK.
I myself don’t get why Harry feeling good about being back in his mother land is considered “British soil crap”, but to each their own.
Agreed.
It will always be where he was born and his first home. I wouldn’t refer to it as “British soil crap”.
Yeah I’m American and it doesn’t sit well with me. Harry was born and raised in a whole other country that happens to have the same language. He is allowed to consider it home and to miss it. I just live in a different state/region of the US and I often miss home.
Same. I’m happy to make fun of salty island sure but that pertains to the same type of uk people I would give shit to over being maga back here in the states. Harry and Meghan wanting their kids to spend time in his home country where his mom’s from and his mom’s family currently lives is not something I would refer to as British soil crap. JFC. Which doesn’t preclude one from being concerned bout their safety, obv.
I agree, Faith. Despite the rota rat relentless posturing, the Sussexes are in the UK IN SPITE of the Windsors, and not because of them.
Exactly. It’s odd that like the tabloids many rightly drag, some commentators make everything about the Windsors. Does his Spencer family not count? We’ve seen Harry with his maternal cousin just this weekend and maybe part of the nice time Harry & Meghan had this summer was time spent at althorp with his Spencer relatives etc.
Harry is a British guy and I’m not sure why it’s strange for him to enjoy being on British soil given it’s where he was raised, where family he isn’t in a feud with are, where many of his friends and orgs he has worked with for ages are based. We’ve also seen Meghan spend time with her friends that live in uk and she had friends in Britain before she ever met Harry- it was part of how she met him. I think her best friend from college may be based in London still too. So could be that it’s nice for her not to be as far away from some of her close friends too for a period.
Hopefully addressing the Christmas stuff now means we are saved weeks of will they/wont they or lots of stories about snubs.
It’s telling that Andrew and Fergie were welcome to sandringham Christmas for a period in 2022/2023 though.
Agreed. There are people here and elsewhere who believe Harry is desperate to return to the fold, regardless of everything he’s said to the contrary. Visiting his homeland with his family before the tyrant becomes king makes sense.
Many people believe harry is clueless, emotionally stunted and needing daddy’s approval. Very common sentiment here these days.
Agree. You can have a place with its “soil” and culture inside your heart, and it can be a very real thing that can exist apart from your birth family or relatives. Of course Harry loves England and he wants his children to love it too.
It is up to the King to make a choice, but would they go there even if they were invited, we mustn’t forget Doria, the chldren’s grand-mother, she seems a much warmer person than Harry’s dad.
Is this the same friend who said they were planning to grovel and apologise?
Doria and friends should come over, and they have a very Happy Cotswolds Christmas 🎄🎄🎄🎄
Meghan should make a daily Instagram reels documenting their holiday cheer.🎅🏿
lol I forgot the “friends” who claimed H&M were gonna apologize, Meghan was gonna stop using IG & be low key and Meghan was gonna be back in Cali every 5 weeks whilst Harry was gonna be a stay at home dad 😂
Camilla is not the grandmother of those children. Diana is william and harrys mother. The middletons probably spend a lot more time with the waleses. And the sussex children spent much more time with doria. Camilla had no part in raising scooter and harry
Why does Harry’s wish not to be exiled from British soil and give his half British kids the experience of his country of birth has to have anything to do with being invited to anything by his father? By the same token, since Meghan has cut all ties with her father, she should be expected to cut all her ties to America. right? SMH. Maybe for them, Britain is Diana and America is Doria.
Thank you @Gemini!
Exactly. But wait for the emotionally stunted harry pile on. We know the views written every time: harry is desperate to get back to his old life becaause something needing people to treat him royally and needs the rf approval because he’s sad and lonely and they’re probably getting divorced. Thats been the narrative here.
I do not have an issue with Prince Harry’s comments about being happy to be back on British soil, this is his homeland and he seems willing to accept the good, bad and ugly to come back for awhile, so be it. If he along with his wife plan to split time between the US and England, their choice. Security would be paramount for me vs where I spend Christmas.. Happy to be reminded of them going back to Monticeto to their beautiful home for his wife and children to celebrate Christmas.
The Firm+Rota does not “British soil” make. It’s very possible that the Sussexes’ decision to move back to the UK is only tangentially related to Charles W.
I like the hypothesis that he came back for the home-brewed at The Ginger Wanker.
I wouldn’t be surprised if H&M takes this opportunity to be among their loving Spencer family & friends where Meghan can experience something she ALWAYS said she wanted which was a loving large family of in-laws…that desire is one of the things I TRULY remember about their wonderful documentary how she wanted those relationships so badly…and NOW she gets to experience that with the Spencers & getting to experience England WITHOUT the influence of her raggedy ass 🇬🇧 Royal family😠…The Spencers seem lovely…from what we’ve seen publicly & from Charles’ book I just read…plus one would think it would be easier for Mama Doria to come to England or Portugal 🇵🇹 to experience a WHOLE NEW Christmas 🎄 sensation
Also…I have NEVA seen William & Kate’s children with Charles EVA…juxtaposition that with how often you saw Harry & William with their Paternal grandparents when they were children 😳 perhaps the Royal Rota can ask THOSE questions 🤔
10000000%
When William was on Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, he spoke about how he and his cousins would always get huge splinters from the wood floors in Windsor Great Hall, playing and sliding, and I believed him. He said that his kids no longer have that experience (there is carpeting/rug there now, after the renovations post-fire) and that I do not believe…(that his kids are playing there, with or without any other family kids). They really did grow up doing “family” things together – in Windsor, at Balmoral, etc. Times – and families – change, I guess…
I’m sure they’ll go to Montecito to see Doria and friends. But oh, how I wish they’d spend Xmas with the Spencers 😂
I don’t understand why this is a story. They haven’t been invited for years so why would they be invited now? They haven’t even been invited for visits so doing anything family related is a no.
If chuckyTheT.U.R.D. gets confirmation that the Sussexes are planning to spend Christmas at Althorp with all the Spencers for a big family get-together, you can bet your bottom dollar that he would issue an invitation to Sandringham so fast, cowmilla’s head would spin even before she had guzzled all the gin.
Seriously, we already saw this happen this past summer when the Sussexes came for that 2-week holiday in July/August and spent time with the Spencers at Althorp. But before they could get to Althorp where Charles Spencer would see the Sussex babies before chucky, BP quickly issued a communique that the Sussex family would be visiting with chucky & gladys. BP and chucky probably didnt know that Charles Spencer and his wife and some of Harry’s Spencer cousins have spent time already with the Sussexes in Montecito, including attending Princess Lili’s christening.
The same thing happened when betty got wind that M was offered the Spencer tiara for her wedding. Not only was M was offered the Spencer tiara but the offer was made so early in the wedding prep that M and her designer had already created her veil to have the same scalloped detail as the Spencer tiara. But Betty hurriedly put the kibosh to that and offered a tiara of her own.
Those windsors dont like when its revealed that they have feet of clay.
“those Windsors don’t like when it’s revealed that they have feet of clay” – best quote ever! Also, Google (AI) shows what Meghan would’ve looked in the Spencer tiara on her wedding day. I did like the bandeau the queen lent her, and I’m sure she was honored to wear it and looked lovely in it, but in the Spencer tiara she looks like a regal medieval princess – it would’ve been such a statement!
Love this family, but taking the kids back “home” after only a few months in their new school in their new country feels like it could be unintentionally traumatic. And that there would be lots of tears and sorrow when Christmas is over and they need to leave again.
As someone who took my children all around the world, I respectfully disagree. My children learned that home is family and not a place. They also are more open to other cultural norms and consider themselves (like the Sussexes said) as world citizens. My children are open-minded and non-judgmental people, unlike the Brexiteers. The Sussex children will be too.
@ NoHope, sorry but this comment is such an enormous conjecture it made me lol. What a stretch.
I think the opposite. The kids have basically lived in the US all their lives and probably it’s easier to move knowing they will soon be back. I think it would be moving schools again that would be upsetting, if it were me, not going back home for the holidays? A lot of people have this arrangement and a lot of the kids Archie and Lilli are going to school with, probably all quite well heeled, will be jetting off somewhere every holiday that rolls by.
I did think they probably would want to get one Windsor Xmas in quite soon, since who knows how long Charles will be around for, but not if they only moved there. It doesn’t have to be the big Sandringham thing, just something around December time. Easier especially since William, it seems, has no interest in spending time with Charles himself. It also makes sense for them to spend time with the Spencers at Xmas eventually but for right now I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t go back to what I think is fair to call their actual home in California and if that wouldn’t be quite comforting and if they aren’t counting the days.
But guys, I don’t really think any friend of the Sussexes is telling the Daily Mail anything anonymously? This is the newspaper that would have printed all the names of Meghan’s friends who spoke to People magazine. Even if you were exactly on the same page as them you couldn’t trust them to keep you anonymous if it gave them the opportunity to score points. They have a 50% chance of being right and nobody will ever hold them to account if they are wrong. It’s just like the old ‘they are talking / not talking’ or ‘they are invited / not invited’ stories we got (for 6 long years!) . It’s content from thin air, the intern can do it from their bed in their pyjamas. There needn’t be anything concrete behind it all.
New Christmas traditions may be loading 🎄🎄🎄 Christmas at Althorp with cousins 🧑🏻🦰👩🏻🦰🧑🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👩🏻🦰👨🏻🦰 and family that actually like them🎅🏽
From The Times, October 10, 2026. Roya Nikkhah
“A friend said:
“For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be.”
https://www.thetimes.com/uk/royal-family/article/prince-harry-meghan-royal-christmas-8c58r6wgq
One of these days Kaiser will realize that Harry’s reasoning for this move had nothing to do with Charles or being welcomed by him. It baffles me that you think he’s so ignorant, when we’ve only seen evidence to the contrary
yup.
He gave a clue in his Masterclass introduction, filmed months ago, about why they came back.
“I’m Harry”.
Most likely, they’ll have their titles removed. Charles’s parting gift to William.
And they’ll be sitting in Montecito as “private citizens”, sitting ducks after Charles told the world governments not to protect them.
He came back to get security.
It is no coincidence having tea with Malala, who has Ravec 24/7 security because she has been threatened by the same group that has threatened Harry… ask Chris Ship.
Take the titles, but being at the mercy of the UK hate media for the rest of their lives is unsustainable.
They did the maths. Is there a perfect solution? NO!. Do they have a better choice? Also, NO!
It is like that quote: “No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is **safer than the land.”***
Part of the ruling against granting security was that they did not live in the UK, so they came back.
Another quote: “You must keep your friends close and your enemies closer”
One thing is for sure, if Charles takes the titles Harry is becoming a Spencer.
Gossip merchant all sip from the same cup, dontchyaknow?
I suspect Harry is genuinely attached to Salt Island. He was born a prince and raised a prince and directly in a line of royals going back to 1066. It really is part of him even if it looks illogical to us. When he and Meghan left they were planning to keep Frogmore Cottage but then Chuck had a nervous breakdown and evicted the interracial royals from their home there. I think they always planned to reside in both countries but the rota rats have chosen to ignore this fact so they could construct a whole new drama to sell papers.
They’ve always said their original plan was to live in both places, both salty isle and maga world.
There’s nothing wrong with Harry saying British soil. I don’t know why it angers some.
The DM doesn’t seem any new information here. They’ve revised their previous “exclusive”. In that one Boshoff was saying that they would be spending the half term in the US which never made sense to me. I do think the British press was hoping that they would go to Sandringham or at least Charles would snub them. I suspect by the time Christmas luncheon comes around Harry and Meghan will already be in Montecito.
I doubt they will go to Montecito for Christmas.
Harry wants to give his children a taste of Britain, so why haul them away during the best parts?
Say, they will only be here for a year. Then they have to experience Christmas in the UK.
Don’t forget Dreaming of a ❄️☃️🌨️ Xmas.
They can go to the US for the February break.
They have been on a roller coaster since they arrived—two schools, stalkers ect.
Why shouldn’t they experience a quaint Cotswolds Christmas 🎄and holiday time with the cousins 🧑🏻🦰👩🏻🦰👨🏻🦰
It’s already being reported in the Times that they will be spending Christmas in the US with Doria.
From The Times, October 10, 2026. Roya Nikkhah
“A friend said:
“For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be.”
https://www.thetimes.com/uk/royal-family/article/prince-harry-meghan-royal-christmas-8c58r6wgq
I know private schools are a bit different (even more holidays I think and more flexibility for taking the kids out of school during term time? ) so I might be wrong but we have Autumn half term coming up end of October if they want to go back sooner.
Another possible reason for the family going back home to Montecito for XMas is if Meghan has to work on her local As Ever collabs, as she’s almost certainly going to need to do.
It could be anything, seeing how good M&H are at keeping their projects under wraps. I’m hoping for another WLM special, maybe for Valentines?
The one thing we can all be sure WON’T be taking them back to California is to spend time with… lame-*ss Thomas Markle!
Things pretty quiet on that front, no? He must be so pissed – moved his *ss (and Caroline’s) all the way from Thailand to be in Meghan’s face in Calif, and she bounces off to the Cotswolds. How irritating!
But will they attend Charles Christmas concert in early Dec? Is it open to the public or do you need an invite?
Yes, the Christmas concert is what my eye is on, especially if any non-working royals attend.
Maybe the Sussexes want to be in Montecito for Christmas because that’s where they’ve established their holiday traditions.
My kids have always wanted to do the same things at Christmas, because Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditions we established early on. I thought at some point they’d want to try something else — they are two well-traveled individuals the rest of the year — but during the holidays they want to do the stuff we’ve always done.
I’m guessing Doria will be with the Sussexes, wherever they end up for the holidays, because she — unlike Charles — clearly knows how to be a grandparent.
If they stay in England for christmas, they certainly wont be going to Sandringham. I doubt they would be invited anyway but I think its a nonstarter for them. Harry may want to take the kids to some Christmas festivals or to see the london lights or something but thats not the same thing as being desperate to attend Sandringham which always seemed like a miserable way to spend christmas. Or maybe they’ll go back to Montecito. I think at this point its clear they’ll do what they think makes the most sense for their family.
I don’t get this “British soil crap” remark. The Sussexes are a dual heritage family. It is perfectly natural that an Anglo American family would want to spend time in Britain. Long may they come and go as they wish. This Black British woman is very glad to have them here.
@Susandb:
You are not alone and, thank you for sharing this sense of happiness that many Black UK residents hold in our hearts everyday since their arrival to the UK.
That’s great. They should go right now to avoid the Christmas rush. Go right now!
The extended family Christmas lunch usually takes place the Tuesday or Wednesday in the week before Christmas, timed just before Chuckles heads up to Sandringham.
Now, if Chuck really wants to signal that the Sussexes are totally ostracised he’ll schedule it before Archie and Lilibet’s school term ends for Christmas (December 16) so there’s no “oh, they’d already left for California” convenient excuse for the Sussexes non attendance – if that’s the case.
Another date to look at is December 2, when the King’s Trust Carol service is filmed and whether he extends them an invitation.
Guys, their entire short stay is due to the Invictus Games. I think Harry got wind of some potential ‘Wales shenanigans‘ that could hurt the organization or at least Harry’s legacy so I think that’s why the move was rather quickly implemented. They will be back full time in Montecito after the games. On the other hand, the lack of family access puts a big spotlight on how petty and awful most of the royal family are. They have zero excuses for not seeing the Sussexes on their extended British soil stay. The royal family is pathetic and the world is watching in real time of their declining influence due to their cruelty.
I also like the theory that they are renovating the Montecito house and decided to kill two birds. I also think it’s about Invictus primarily and giving the chance to try living in the UK. My mother is from England and I would have loved to take my kids to live there for a year or two and experience a different country. I lack the funds to do so but Harry and Meghan don’t.
Why would they have to leave the country to renovate their house?
This is my theory too. Pressure for security for the family and protect invictus.
You are making me laugh out loud with Prince Harry British soil cr**p 😂😂😂 it’s true he has repeated that a few times! Oh dear never mind … he’s loving being back home
They just can’t acknowledge that Harry and Meghan are very successful financially as well as philanthropically. The Sussexes will own multiple properties and want to move easily between them. It would be great if Archie and Lili could experience an English Christmas, but they certainly can experience all the festivities and decorations in the run-up to it and go home to Montecito for Christmas. Because the kids are already 5 and 7, I wouldn’t be surprised if they think of Montecito as home. It’s probably Harry who will always be the between two countries. Somewhere in the future, when Willie is the monarch who does not bring the extended family together at Christmas, the Sussexes will be free to spend Christmas in the UK with friends and/or the Spencers. I believe that’s why Harry and Meghan are working to establish a home in England, along with Montecito. They fully intend to be an Anglo-American family.
It’s truly funny to watch the annual tabloid hand wringing about where H&M will be spending Christmas.