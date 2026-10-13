Selma Blair is facing state & federal charges after a violent mid-flight incident

I haven’t kept up with Selma Blair whatsoever in many years. In 2018, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and for a time, Selma needed crutches and braces to walk. She’s been in remission for several years, but in 2024, she also spoke out about being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. I mention all of this because Selma is on a lot of medication, and her medication (or lack thereof) is being used as an excuse for a particularly disturbing incident. On Sunday, Selma was on a Delta flight from LA to New York. Mid-flight, Selma physically attacked the flight crew and bit some poor flight attendant. She was put into restraints on the plane and a medical crew and police officers met the plane at JFK. As Selma was being taken off the plane, she attacked and kicked the police and members of the medical team. She’s now facing state and federal charges.

Selma Blair has been arraigned on two counts of assault after being accused of kicking a police officer repeatedly and a nurse in the chest, according to a criminal court affidavit.

The actress, 54, was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, after her plane landed at Kennedy Airport in New York following an incident during a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles, authorities said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Blair is set to face charges in both New York state and federal court. She is expected to face her federal charges in petty violations court in Brooklyn and to face two assault charges in criminal court in Queens, sources said.

Blair was arraigned Monday, Oct. 12, before Judge Indira Kahn, who set bail at $20,000 cash, $60,000 bond or a $60,000 partially secured bond, according to court records. She was released on bail Monday evening.

During the incident, Blair is accused of removing her leg from the stretcher straps and kicking Port Authority Police Officer Maria Suarez repeatedly in the face, neck and chest, according to a criminal court affidavit sworn by Port Authority Police Officer Dynosoph Telisma. Suarez experienced swelling to her jaw and substantial pain to her face, neck and chest, the affidavit alleges.

The affidavit also alleges that Blair kicked a registered nurse in the chest at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center at approximately 2 a.m. on Oct. 12, while the nurse was assisting with Blair’s transport for further medical treatment. DeLeo reported substantial pain to her chest, according to the affidavit. The nurse was granted an order of protection.

According to a law enforcement source, the FBI issued Blair a summons on allegations of assaults within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States. She received a violation notice accusing her of allegedly being abusive and assaulting two people during the flight, the Associated Press reported.

According to the 911 call initially obtained by TMZ, the plane’s pilot asked for police and medical personnel to be waiting at the gate, ready to help with injuries the two sustained on the flight. Based on the information he was given at the time, the pilot said, “sounds like one passenger and one flight attendant that sustained some minor injuries — a bloody nose as well as some bite marks,” according to the audio.