Prince Harry & Meghan will have joint engagements in Nottingham on Thursday

The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah had a big exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this weekend. Given the lack of nasty asides about Prince Harry and Meghan, I’m assuming that Roya has been added to Team Sussex’s royal-reporter WhatsApp and that Roya got most of this information straight from Harry and Meghan’s people. There are several legitimate pieces of news in here, including plans for a joint outing for Harry and Meghan on Thursday, as well as the Sussexes’ plans for their kids’ half-term break, plus the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Some highlights:
The first joint-outing since the Sussex Return: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to undertake their first joint engagements since returning to Britain, signalling their determination to be viewed as public figures. On Thursday Harry and Meghan will visit Nottingham, which is where they made their first joint public appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. They will see projects at three charities that support young people and local communities through music, film, sport and tackling food poverty. A friend of the Sussexes said: “Nottingham is a really special place for them and they are looking forward to getting back out there into the community, together.”
What’s on their Thursday agenda: On Thursday, the couple will spend time at the Community Recording Studio, an initiative supporting young people affected by violence, where they will watch music and acting workshops. Meghan, who starred in the television drama Suits before marrying Harry, is expected to take part in an acting workshop. The Sussexes will visit the Himmah food bank, where they will be joined by members of the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group of women who began cooking at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre, west London, to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017. The couple will also visit Epic Partners, which supports young people through sports programmes and mentoring.
The Sussexes are happy & settled: Friends of the couple say they are “happy and settled” with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in their new home in the Cotswolds, where they are understood to be renting a house on a friend’s estate while they consider their long-term plans.
Holiday plans: They will spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 70, who lives in California, not with the King at the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham, Norfolk. A friend said: “For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be. They won’t be having Christmas with the royal family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.” The acknowledgement is a marked shift from the Sussexes’ former frustration at being excluded from royal family gatherings.
Focus on work: Meghan is understood to be working full-time on her As Ever lifestyle business, and is also planning to resume collaborating with some of her charities and patronages from her time as a working royal. Harry’s focus remains on the next Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham in July, and his UK-based charities. Harry has also recently contributed to a planned documentary on race relations in the UK, in collaboration with Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racially motivated knife attack in 1993.
A return to acting: Sources close to Meghan have also confirmed she will “definitely” resume acting, after recent speculation that she was in talks to appear in the next series of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen. A friend said she “has been sent lots of scripts, which she’s looking at”.
The kids’ half-term break: Contrary to reports, the Sussexes are not expected to return to the US for the children’s half-term holiday later this month. Friends say they will probably remain in the UK or travel to their holiday home in Portugal.
Harry is still waiting to see his father: It was the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather since June 2022. Harry is understood to be in phone contact with his father. A friend said: “He has not yet seen the King, who is still in Scotland, but it will happen.”
I’m glad that Meghan is reuniting with some folks from the Hubb Community Kitchen! That’s really cool. I’m less pleased that Harry and Meghan are doing a royal-style day of engagements without police/royal protection, and I’m very worried that their events will descend into chaos. Especially since they’re giving people notice of the events and itinerary – the British media will likely turn these events into a circus, and god knows what the Windsors will organize to disrupt Harry and Meghan. As for the holiday stuff… I hope they go to Portugal for the kids’ half-term, and I also hope they’re back in California for the holidays. This all has the feel of Harry endlessly trying to “prove” that there was always a half-in solution, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I really don’t understand all of this why are they doing this without security, in a country 2 months ago wasn’t safe. Also good for visiting her charity but why couldn’t this be done without the media knowledge. Good luck to them.
The great advantage for the charities to have someone famous involved is the publicity, it leads to more money for the charity.
In reality, nobody can actually be sure what arrangements are in place. Because if RAVEC has already considered completed RMB assessments and made a decision neither side would tell anyone. RAVEC is not allowed to go public. Think about it.
That’s not true about RAVEC not going public. And a security specialist a few days ago criticized RAVEC for their posture currently which is him not being a working Royal somehow means threats against him have gone away. Right now it is still just Harry and Meghan’s private security.
not sure why they are telling people almost a week in advance. have some media there or take their own photos and release them? agree that it could cause chaos.
i’m still surprised she wants to go back to acting. maybe that part isn’t true?
🥰 to see they’re doing what they’ve ALWAYS done…live their lives & pay for their security
I always thought a return to acting would be the most financially beneficial for the Sussexes.
They have loads of money, no way acting would put a dent in their net worth.
Also concerned re the public outing they both will be making. I do not get it, but wish them both well.
I assume they know more than anyone else does. Why are two adults who are both individually and together extremely intelligent and successful treated like children by so many people? So odd.
As I said yesterday, I was hoping that Meghan would not do events in the UK but hopefully this will be few and far between. I’m not surprised that they won’t be going back to the US for half-term. The time-frame is too short for the children to travel to US and to get over the jetlag. What’s not said is that Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nottingham clashes with Charles and Camilla’s visit to Cardiff to attend the opening of the Welsh Assembly. So perhaps Harry is not coordinating with the Palace as we’ve been led to believe.
Harry is an private citizen so he can do as he likes, what he does is none of Charles and Camilla’s business. I wonder if Charles remembers what he said a few weeks ago. No reason to expect co-operation from a private citizen.
Exactly.
The trauma fantasies are gonna give you all a stroke lmao. And then you’re gonna act shocked on Thursday when everything goes swimmingly, they are well-received, and the whole world ignores whatever “distractions” the leftovers plan… just like in Australia this year after all of the fear mongering about how they weren’t going to be welcomed.
You also have no idea if RAVEC has given them security as they will likely not announce it, you’ll just see them with police (like Meghan last week in a police convoy. People originally thought it was Malala but the photographer, M-J Pictures, is in his TikTok comments being adamant that it was MEGHAN in the convoy). Obviously we don’t know for sure until we see them again, but just relax, Meghan is not an idiot. And she is a mother with young children who is not gonna play with her life.
And lastly, no, this does not seem like Harry’s trying to prove “half in half out” – it seems like exactly the kind of joint work they’ve been doing for years via Archewell on their international tours and domestically in the U.S., like the Welcome Project, or their domestic charity trips to places like Texas & NYC. They’ve just moved the operation to the UK for the foreseeable future.
Finally, some sense here. The “doom-and-gloom” tone of some of the comments in Harry and Meghan posts is both nauseating and worrisome. For some of you I get the impression that you almost WANT something to happen.
These are charities near and dear to their hearts so I am not surprised. There is no walkabout, so exposure to the public should be limited. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they do have security on the low or if Nottingham police aren’t providing security for the day.
My only question is if Archewell productions is done, or if their development slate is still on the agenda.
Sounds like H&M have things to do and they’re going to do them.
H&M are not without security. They have security, but not government security. The difference is their security in the UK do not carry firearms. But then again, no one else does either. However I am certain that Team Sussex is equipped with any number of other defenses other than firearms and anyone who targets that family will be in for a very rough treatment.
Tom Sykes who says he doesn’t believe in conspiracy theories has invented one for Thursday. He says they are trying to provoke a security incident to emphasize their need for security. I certainly hope they have the necessary security and that it just hasn’t been announced. Even with security, it’s kind of baffling that they announced this visit in advance. 🤔
And, yes, it does have all the trappings of a royal “engagement”. Harry is never beating the allegations that he wants to be half-in/half-out. Not as far as I’m concerned anyway.
They don’t have their review by RAVEC completed yet, I say that because if it was completed all of the usual suspects would be yelpipng about it.
And just have to hope that maybe the local police are happy to coordinate with their security so that they can be about safely. That’s all you can hope at this point until this whole review for both Harry and Meghan is completed. I still agree with Kaiser though, it’s pretty crappy that their movements got put out there almost a week in advance.