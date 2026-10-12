Shane Gillis made a disgusting & misogynistic ‘joke’ during his SNL monologue

Before this weekend, I wouldn’t have been able to pick comedian Shane Gillis out of a lineup. I know he’s been around, I know he’s hosted SNL before, but wow, he’s forgettable. Apparently, he’s known for his “average white guy” humor and for being friendly with right-wing culture warrior types. That came up during his monologue as he hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend. Just a couple of minutes into his monologue, he made a disgusting joke about going to the gym these days, in 2026. The joke? “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… there’s no other way to describe it.” Really? No other way? I’ve queued it to that section.
So, obviously, it was a big choice to tell women that they’re “dressing like whores” when they’re wearing gym clothes. It’s not funny and it feels out-of-touch with basically everything in society, in comedy, in the current cultural moment. By the way, it’s also out-of-touch with fashion, where athleisure and athleticwear companies are seeing a huge amount of growth as most women wear sweatpants or leggings all the time. You know who ended up clapping back on Shane Gillis? Dan Levy. Dan posted the video below, where he says in part: “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there.”
Preach it Dan! 🙌 https://t.co/fy1cM363yV
— Tas 🇨🇦🥯🍱☠️ (@sushiandcyanide) October 12, 2026
Screencap courtesy of SNL.
We turned on the show when we got home on Saturday night, heard this and turned it off. I do not understand why this man was hosting the show. I recall him being unfunny the last time.
Yes between that joke and him name dropping Joe rogan as his friend I turned it off and considered cancelling peacock. No thank you SNL no thank you.
Never heard of this guy and now I will make sure I never listen to him!! On the other hand, kudos to Dan Levy for what he said condemning this, it’s too bad more men are not speaking up against this!
“I haven’t been to the gym in so long.”
Yeah, Shane. We can tell.
#TeamDan ❤️
I miss the old SNL casts.
It’s been a revolving door of castmates and I’m turned off with your show now.
Your host, Shane Gillis’ jokes were not funny, found him to be disgusting and his jokes were in poor taste. I work out all the time and I wear athletic wear when I’m not in the gym.
He should get his ass to the gym bc he certainly needs it.
You’re just a bitter, jealous man of all the buffed bods you see, both men and women!!
SNL needs to do better otherwise I would rather watch a Netflix movie than waste me time watching a show that’s not funny anymore
We have SNL UK now. You should watch our instead, it’s really good. I’ve barely ever seen US SNL but if this guy is an indicator I won’t seek it out.
I saw this and was so disgusted. Before this I hadn’t a clue who he was and now I don’t want to. I’m so sick of men or really anyone judging women’s clothing, bodies, choices or lives.
Dan Levy has become my hero in the 5 minutes that have just elapsed. ❤️🙏🏻 THANK YOU DAN.
This is on Lorne Michaels, big time, for platforming this man again. Did Gillis use this monologue during the final run through? If so, Michaels needs to finally exit NBC. If Gillis just winged it on air, why wasn’t the delay used? Has Lorne Michaels issued an apology? Not as of this morning, and I expect he won’t.
Gillis has never been funny, has a long-standing reputation of being a racist and misogynistic ahole.
I hope both men go down in flames.
Exactly. Michaels is ridiculous for having him host.
I live that Dan Levy’s whole vibe is like how is this even still happening? Step TF up men. Who knew I could love him more?
Dude looks old enough to have witnessed the 90s aerobic-buttfloss-leotard-era!
What is this incel yapping about? Women can dress however they want.
And if he’s not pretty much any 80s movie includes a scene of mom stretching in front of the tv with them butt cheeks in full display. 🤣
He does this stuff so deliberately and desperately to stir up the MAGAts that are his fans that I hate to even see him get this much attention.
Way to not read the room, SNL.
This thing is the factoring decision in Leslie Jones leaving SNL.
The North remembers.
Is that true? I haven’t been following but damn. What a loss to the show. I only watch selected episodes on YT, but she’s a regular feature in the most viral clips.
Yes. Leslie has spoken on it.
I’m glad to see that there’s pushback against this. In order for women and men to be equal, misogynistic hate speech has to be taken seriously just like homophobic hate speech is and racist hate speech is. Dehumanizing language can’t only matter when marginalized men and boys are directly affected. This also means women and girls of all races and sexual orientations should be getting just as much support in speaking out against slut-shaming and victim-blaming as people get for speaking out against other forms of hatred, even when they speak out angrily- no backhanded compliments like ‘good thing this woman didn’t respond like a brat to the misogyny’ when it’s rarely ever implied that young men and boys need to ‘not be brats’ about homophobia or racism. Good for Dan Levy for doing the right thing.
Dan Levy is the best but he shouldn’t have to carry the weight for all famous men as our token ally. Stand TF up men.
Gillis was hired as an SNL cast member in 2019 and fired just several days later, after clips surfaced of him making racist and homophobic jokes.
Lorne Michaels reportedly didn’t want to fire him but was pressured into doing so. So Lorne apparently has brought him back to host twice.
Gillis is a gross and misogynistic ahole. To have him host amid the reckoning over Cornell was a choice.
I know Lorne Michaels is older than Moses but his programs have generally leaned punching up not down. What’s happening with his crush on a low talent maga?
Wow. I don’t know who this guy is but I watched the sketch they did about bad AC repair experiences (which showcased him) and thought it was really funny and relatable. Sorry to find out he’s an a-hole.
And for pete’s sake, why is he focusing on what women wear at the gym?! They’re workout clothes! I have done hot yoga sitting next to a shirtless man in skimpy gym shorts and I didn’t freaking complain about it. What’s next, he’s going to hit the beach and complain about thong bikinis?
It is so far past time that men start actively calling out and shaming other men for misogynistic behavior.
The whole way we frame the conversation around this contributes to the problems, too. I was just talking with a friend about the language we use to talk about men who are violent with women.
To me this is relevant to today’s post, because this kind of misogynistic “joke” is teaching boys and men to embrace the objectification and dehumanization of women, and that leads directly to actions like those of the 50 men involved in the Cornell case, for just one example.
One of the things I always point to is the phrase “Violence Against Women.” The passive framing of the idea, as if the Violence just sprang out of the closet and leaped on an unsuspecting victim.
It’s not Men Who Hurt Women, Men Who Brutalize Women, Men Who Rape Women and The Men and Women Who Make Excuses For Them … it’s the unattributed Violence, like the old Family Circle cartoon where the parents line up the kids, and the ghost kids, labeled I Don’t Know and Not Me, are running out of the room…
This time it’s The Man Who Called Women Whores For Wearing Workout Clothes because HE THOUGHT IT WAS FUNNY, Y’ALL!! CAN’T YOU BITCHES TAKE A JOKE?
Pathetic. Dangerous, and pathetic.
And yet, they say they’re protectors. Protectors of whom? Each other?
They’re protecting good wholesome women. The virgin/whore dynamic justifies violence against women in their minds. Some women are good. Others deserve what they get.
Lorne needs to go. This was the THIRD time he had this hack hosting and every time he’s sucked. Flubbing the monologue and sucking in the sketches. He’s so amateur he even let an F bomb fly. And he sucks as a human being.
Tina should take over now.
Tina should have taken over 20 years ago.
It’s giving middle-aged incel.