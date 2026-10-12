Shane Gillis made a disgusting & misogynistic ‘joke’ during his SNL monologue

Before this weekend, I wouldn’t have been able to pick comedian Shane Gillis out of a lineup. I know he’s been around, I know he’s hosted SNL before, but wow, he’s forgettable. Apparently, he’s known for his “average white guy” humor and for being friendly with right-wing culture warrior types. That came up during his monologue as he hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend. Just a couple of minutes into his monologue, he made a disgusting joke about going to the gym these days, in 2026. The joke? “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… there’s no other way to describe it.” Really? No other way? I’ve queued it to that section.

So, obviously, it was a big choice to tell women that they’re “dressing like whores” when they’re wearing gym clothes. It’s not funny and it feels out-of-touch with basically everything in society, in comedy, in the current cultural moment. By the way, it’s also out-of-touch with fashion, where athleisure and athleticwear companies are seeing a huge amount of growth as most women wear sweatpants or leggings all the time. You know who ended up clapping back on Shane Gillis? Dan Levy. Dan posted the video below, where he says in part: “Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores misogynists. There’s a difference there.”

Preach it Dan! 🙌 https://t.co/fy1cM363yV — Tas 🇨🇦🥯🍱☠️ (@sushiandcyanide) October 12, 2026