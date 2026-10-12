Tobey Maguire officiated his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Earlier this year, jewelry designer and heiress Jennifer Meyer welcomed her third child at the age of 49. The father of the child was Jennifer’s fiance Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Once people clocked the situation, they wondered why Jennifer hadn’t remarried, and that brought up the fact that Jennifer was still not technically divorced from Tobey Maguire. Tobey and Jennifer split in 2016, in what was probably the healthiest and most amenable separation of the year. After their split, they spent ten years coparenting their two kids, who are now 19 years old and 17 years old. Well, last week, Jennifer and Tobey finally agreed to legally divorce, although they got their divorce bifurcated. Still, Jennifer was finally legally single. One week after she and Tobey signed the papers, they came together for her second wedding. Tobey officiated his ex-wife’s wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi.
Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi have tied the knot! The jewelry designer and owner of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, 49, got married to Ogunlesi, who is the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Tobey Maguire, Meyer’s ex-husband, officiated the newlyweds’ ceremony, shortly after the former pair officially finalized their divorce, 10 years after they split and six years after they filed, on Sept. 21.
Meyer and Ogunlesi said “I do” at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. They were joined by A-list guests among the likes of Rachel Zoe and Courteney Cox, plus couples such as Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.
Meyer and Ogunlesi’s wedding comes after the two welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year.
Meyer confirmed that she’d welcomed her third child as she paid tribute to Ogunlesi in a Father’s Day post on Instagram in June. “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212 💫 Happy Father’s Day♥️,” she wrote.
Meyer was previously married to Maguire, 51, from 2007 to 2016. The pair share daughter Ruby Sweetheart, 19, and son Otis Tobias, 17. All three of Meyer’s children attended her wedding to Ogunlesi.
[From People]
Props to Jennifer, props to all of them. For years now, I’ve gotten the feeling that Jennifer is the cool one, that everyone likes her and roots for her, and that she was the reason why her coparenting situation with Tobey was so drama-free. The fact that Tobey officiated her wedding sort of confirms that to me. They clearly still adore each other and get along really well. I think it’s cute that Leo DiCaprio came out for his good buddy’s ex-wife’s wedding. For what it’s worth, I think Leo is tight with Jennifer too, and he’s sort of an uncle figure to Otis and Ruby.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instar.
-
-
September 8, 2015: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer attending the ‘Pawn Sacrifice’ LA Premiere at the Writer’s Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
Mandatory Credit: INFphoto.com Ref: infusny-244/David Edwards/MediaPunch
Featuring: Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 08 Sep 2015
Credit: INFphoto.com
-
-
96690, CANNES, FRANCE – Wednesday May 15, 2013. Amitabh Bachchan, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the opening ceremony for the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Opening night featured a screening of ‘The Great Gatsby.’ **NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY** Photograph: Â© Kika Press, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** LOS ANGELES OFFICE: +1 310 822 0419 LONDON OFFICE: +44 20 8090 4079,Image: 528165509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kika Press, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
-
-
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083816903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Meyer, Geoffrey Ogunlesi , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Jennifer Meyer arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083816980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Meyer , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
, Hollywood, CA – Pawn Sacrifice Los Angeles Premiere
-PICTURED: Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire
-PHOTO by: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
-VIF47119
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire
Where: Hollywood, California, United States
When: 08 Sep 2015
Credit: Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
-
-
May 15, 2013: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire attending the Opening Ceremony and ‘The Great Gatsby’ Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Theatre Lumiere today in Cannes, France.
Mandatory Credit: INFphoto.com Ref: inffr-09/nEditorial Rights Managed Image ? Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing feeby phone at 212-414-0207 or email sales@instarimages.com – Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image r video. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Damn she married a Yoruba brother!!😉😉
Jen Meyer is tight with Aniston & Cox and has said how both helped her navigate a great relationship with her ex-husband. Similar to them.
Leo Dicaprio is godfather to Ruby Maguire.
I know rich people are a special brand of weird….but officiating your ex’s wedding is super weird. There’s “good terms”, then there’s whatever this is…