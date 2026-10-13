King Charles, Camilla & the Waleses will visit Aberfan next week

October 21st will mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster in Wales. The Crown devoted an episode to Aberfan, through the perspective of Queen Elizabeth II’s mishandling of the disaster. QEII refused to visit Aberfan for days and refused to comfort the community after more than 140 people died in a massive mudslide. Biographers always claim that her slow reaction to the disaster was one of QEII’s greatest regrets. Well, to mark the 60th anniversary, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a “rare joint public engagement” in Aberfan next week.

Her absence in the aftermath of the tragedy was one of the greatest regrets of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. Now the King, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales are coming together for a rare joint public engagement to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, which claimed the lives of 116 schoolchildren and 28 adults.

The royals, the Mail can reveal, will travel to the small South Wales village next week to pay their respects to the 144 victims of the worst mining disaster in British history, and the community that has sought over the last six decades to heal.

They will visit on October 21, 60 years to the day a vast colliery waste tip collapsed onto Pantglas Junior School and neighbouring houses with such devastating loss of life. The avalanche of black slurry, which had been dumped on the hillside above the village, consumed everything in its path, including the classrooms at Pantglas which were packed with children excited for half-term, which began the next day. Such was the extent of the devastation that entire streets in the village found themselves without a single child left.

There will be a particularly poignant moment for King Charles, who has asked to meet a schoolboy pictured with his late father, Prince Philip, the day after the tragedy. Gareth Jones was just six when the Duke of Edinburgh visited the village. A haunting black and white photograph of the day shows the clearly shellshocked young boy – who was saved after he was pulled out of a classroom window by a school caretaker, who tragically lost two of his own sons in the accident – meeting the Queen’s husband. In an almost unbelievable turn of good fortune, his sister Janice, then 11, and brother Graham, seven, all survived too. Now aged 66, Mr Jones’ memories of the horror remain sharp.

‘The King knows about the photograph of his father at my house and asked about the children in the picture – one of the little boys is me,’ he told the Mail. ‘I remember a man coming to visit and we all came out the house to see him – I thought he was the king because he was the Queen’s husband. He stopped to talk and said: “All three of you survived the disaster?”‘

The picture has hung in Gareth’s living room in Aberfan ever since – but he will take it off the wall to show King Charles and Queen Camilla when they also visit Cardiff to officially open the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, this week.