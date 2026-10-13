Kacey Musgraves clapped back on Kristi Noem over the Texas Senate race

We’re three weeks away from the midterm election. I’m donating money and I plan to vote in person, which is always my preference (my polling station is just around the corner from my house). But otherwise, I’m not really engaged with all of the ins and outs of the midterms. I’m just generally hopeful that there’s a Blue Wave, while also acknowledging that it will take decades to even begin to repair what Donald Trump has done.
One of the most-watched midterm races is the Texas Senate race, Democrat James Talarico versus Republican Ken Paxton. Paxton successfully primaried sitting Republican senator John Cornyn, but it looks like Paxton’s MAGA support is a mile wide and an inch deep. The polls, three weeks out, have Talarico-vs-Paxton as a neck-and-neck race, with Talarico coming up a couple of percentage points ahead but within the margin of error.
Well, after falling ill from the flu for several days, Talarico went to a Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas. Kacey even posted photos of Talarico on her social media, because Kacey is a Democrat and she does not f–k with MAGA whatsoever. Then Kristi Noem – Trump’s former Homeland Security secretary and avowed dog-killer – decided to chime in. As you can see below, Kacey had an excellent clap-back.
I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it.
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
This clap back was *chef’s kiss*
Texan here, want to say this is the only way we are going to change/fix this mess our country is in. We have to vote for Talarico, all of us. Just like they held their noses and voted red, we need to elect him, because he’s electable. We’re lucky he’s got the right message and he’s a good man, but the fact that he is religious is why he could win, it may be enough to satiate the deplorables.
My relatives in Texas will deliver a dozen solid votes for Talarico with friends adding 8 more.
Vote early if you can. Houston/Harris County EV begins next Monday, Oct 19th.
Hours should run 7am to 7pm
Solid clapback from Kacey.
It’s crazy how much money the GOP is spending on TX, and all of it on one of the shittiest candidates they could have ever put into the race. If Paxton loses, the GOP will be pissed because the money that they’ve put into a large market like TX could have been used to help other candidates in unsafe seats. They’ll never blame Trump, who handpicked him over Cornyn.
Watching the GOP float insane conspiracy theories about Talarico when he was sick with the flu and off the campaign trail for a week or so just shows what a mess that party is. They can’t talk about Iran, the exorbitant cost of living, Trump’s vile immigration “policy” or anything else that actually matters to the average voter so they gin up red meat for the last few crazies that still support the Shitstain in Chief.
Also, Talarico has type 1 diabetes. The flu is going to exacerbate that and it’s not surprising he got as sick as he did. Glad to see James back on the trail–really rooting for him!!!
I think they have to put the most awful people on the ballot because they need blackmail material…Imagine, this is what we KNOW about Ken Paxton. The only reason he can keep going is because they likely have much worse on him, so they can secure the votes when needed.
Kristi Noem is desperate to hang on to that MAGA approval. Sorry, girl, they used you and tossed you out.
Thank you Kacey Musgraves for helping to get out the vote! I’m not a Texan, but I still wish I could vote for Talarico! He is the real deal, and an antidote to the crass cynicism, heartlessness, idolatry, and greed of the Tr*mp era.
For the love of all that is holy, please wear a mask!—especially, when you’ve just had a respiratory infection!
That response was perfect. Love it.
I may have to become a Kasey Musgraves fan now!
Beautiful.
I’m excited to see all the “Shut your b*tch ssa up” energy people are openly expressing these days. Keep it coming.
I sent $25 to Talarico’s campaign when I found out Jimmy Kimmel was not allowed to broadcast his interview with Talarico because of some MAGA f-ckery. Hurray for Kacy Musgraves. My daughter likes her music. But the dog-killer can f-ck off forever. Vile human being. NEVER should have been in office (same as Trump and the rest of the cretins).
Of course rubber face Noem supports that animal killer, Wonky Eye Langley. Kenny was seen partying in Dubai with fellow fraudsters. That p.o.s hardly spends time in Texas it seems. Texas sucks but I’m trying to make it a little better by voting for James and Gina.