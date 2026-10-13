Kacey Musgraves clapped back on Kristi Noem over the Texas Senate race

We’re three weeks away from the midterm election. I’m donating money and I plan to vote in person, which is always my preference (my polling station is just around the corner from my house). But otherwise, I’m not really engaged with all of the ins and outs of the midterms. I’m just generally hopeful that there’s a Blue Wave, while also acknowledging that it will take decades to even begin to repair what Donald Trump has done.

One of the most-watched midterm races is the Texas Senate race, Democrat James Talarico versus Republican Ken Paxton. Paxton successfully primaried sitting Republican senator John Cornyn, but it looks like Paxton’s MAGA support is a mile wide and an inch deep. The polls, three weeks out, have Talarico-vs-Paxton as a neck-and-neck race, with Talarico coming up a couple of percentage points ahead but within the margin of error.

Well, after falling ill from the flu for several days, Talarico went to a Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas. Kacey even posted photos of Talarico on her social media, because Kacey is a Democrat and she does not f–k with MAGA whatsoever. Then Kristi Noem – Trump’s former Homeland Security secretary and avowed dog-killer – decided to chime in. As you can see below, Kacey had an excellent clap-back.

I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 12, 2026