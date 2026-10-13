“Carrie Coon wore a shoulder-padded Valentino in London” links

Carrie Coon wore Valentino to the BFI London Film Festival. With those shoulder pads, she looks like she could be in Dynasty, in the 1980s. She’s such a shape-shifter. [RCFA]
First photos of Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice. [JustJared]
“Dunesday” is the new Barbenheimer. [LaineyGossip]
Robert Pattinson was just trying to make Chris Hansen look cool! [Jezebel]
Spoilers for The Other Mommy, which is a surprise hit. [Pajiba]
Black Twitter remains undefeated. [Buzzfeed]
Chappell Roan is outside. [Socialite Life]
Sean Combs was rushed to the hospital from prison. [Hollywood Life]
There’s part of me that loves that the New Kids on the Block are still a thing and they still perform. Donnie Wahlberg is a full-fledged actor & Jonathan Knight renovates farmhouses! But they still have their KNOTB side-gig. [Seriously OMG]
Troye Sivan’s new music video. [OMG Blog]
Checking in on Katie Price… ugh. [Reality Tea]
Troye Sivan recently got some dumb criticism for making his sexuality his brand and brushed it off lightheartedly. Good for him. I understand wanting artists to branch out, but I am totally here for any gay entertainer who wants to make their sexuality their brand and any female entertainer who wants to make saying no to sexual modesty her brand in these dark times.
I think people who aim this criticism at queer or female artists sometimes forget that this is a part of the person that has, in most cases, been either repressed or under attack since adolescence. When artists lead with gayness or female immodesty, they are fighting for a part of themselves that has been under attack for a long time. This is why I don’t like to apply the “don’t commodify sexuality” rule to artists from any marginalized group. It puts an unfair and unrealistic limit on what themes can be explored in art for the sake of puritanical sensitivities.
I hate everything about Carrie Coon’s look here. She looks like she should be on that old 80’s scifi show, V.
Carrie is so talented, I absolutely adore her 😊. This is an amazing color for her, and her make-up is perfect. Her hair could be bit looser, her features work better with a softer style. But she can do no wrong ☺️
Carrie would have been flippin’ fabulous on Dynasty. Take your turn down the slippery staircase!
I had no plans to see The Other Mommy, but it really sounds bad. I wonder why Jessica Chastain agreed to be in it.