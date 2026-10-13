“Carrie Coon wore a shoulder-padded Valentino in London” links

Carrie Coon wore Valentino to the BFI London Film Festival. With those shoulder pads, she looks like she could be in Dynasty, in the 1980s. She’s such a shape-shifter. [RCFA]

First photos of Austin Butler as Sonny Crockett in Miami Vice. [JustJared]

“Dunesday” is the new Barbenheimer. [LaineyGossip]

Robert Pattinson was just trying to make Chris Hansen look cool! [Jezebel]

Spoilers for The Other Mommy, which is a surprise hit. [Pajiba]

Black Twitter remains undefeated. [Buzzfeed]

Chappell Roan is outside. [Socialite Life]

Sean Combs was rushed to the hospital from prison. [Hollywood Life]

There’s part of me that loves that the New Kids on the Block are still a thing and they still perform. Donnie Wahlberg is a full-fledged actor & Jonathan Knight renovates farmhouses! But they still have their KNOTB side-gig. [Seriously OMG]

Troye Sivan’s new music video. [OMG Blog]

Checking in on Katie Price… ugh. [Reality Tea]