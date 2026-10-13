Prince William played cricket in London to promote the Earthshot Prize

The past few days, I’ve been getting the most random flashbacks to how much I hated T-ball, the kid version of baseball. I remember trying to play it and just loathing the experience completely. I’m not a baseball person, nor am I a cricket person. If it involves a bat or paddle and running around bases, I’m out. Even as a spectator, I’m out.

Well, today in London, Prince William had a big Earthshot event on The Mall. He played cricket with various English and Indian cricket stars (like Joe Root and Ajinkya Rahane) as a way to promote the upcoming Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai. Cricket is huge in India, and it’s a pretty big deal in the UK as well. Anyway, that seems to be the entire event – William hitting a ball. All of the cameras were trained on him, not the cricket stars.

Meanwhile, Rob Shuter had some speculation – and honestly, a few hilarious quotes – about whether William is “softening” on the idea of meeting Prince Harry face-to-face:

Prince William and Prince Harry are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement — but sources tell Naughty But Nice that William has one nonnegotiable condition: Meghan Markle must stop talking about Catherine and his children. Sources say the brothers have reached a point where continuing to ignore each other is becoming increasingly embarrassing. “This cannot continue,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke.” Arrangements are being discussed for a private telephone or video conversation, without their wives or children. “William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth,” the insider explains. “No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits.” The brothers’ relationship deteriorated following Harry’s public criticism of the monarchy and publication of his memoir, Spare. And a recent British Saturday Night Live sketch mocking the royal drama has highlighted how ridiculous their standoff now appears. “They’re being laughed at,” the source says. “This is the future King and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up.” Still, William’s willingness to talk doesn’t mean all is forgiven. “Harry wants his brother back. William wants Catherine and his children left alone,” the insider adds. “They can rebuild their relationship, but William will not allow his family to become collateral damage again.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Again, Meghan has not said one word about Kate in years, and Meghan barely said anything about Kate to begin with. If that’s William’s one big prerequisite, then it shows that William is still fixated on his sister-in-law in a really creepy way. Now, all that being said, I do think that SNL UK’s multiple send-ups of the Windsors have gotten under their skin. I think SNL has really gotten through to William in particular that he exists, in the British zeitgeist, as a temperamental rage-monster obsessed with Harry and Meghan.

Prince William to Charles : Just because Harry did nothing wrong doesn’t mean we should be reconciling 😂😂😂😂😂 This episode was so funny! They were taking a piss out of how incandescent William is & how Kate admires Meghan for being in a happy marriage 😂😂 No wonder derangers haven’t been talking about this SNL episode 😂😂😂 — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 11, 2026