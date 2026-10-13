Prince William played cricket in London to promote the Earthshot Prize

The past few days, I’ve been getting the most random flashbacks to how much I hated T-ball, the kid version of baseball. I remember trying to play it and just loathing the experience completely. I’m not a baseball person, nor am I a cricket person. If it involves a bat or paddle and running around bases, I’m out. Even as a spectator, I’m out.
Well, today in London, Prince William had a big Earthshot event on The Mall. He played cricket with various English and Indian cricket stars (like Joe Root and Ajinkya Rahane) as a way to promote the upcoming Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai. Cricket is huge in India, and it’s a pretty big deal in the UK as well. Anyway, that seems to be the entire event – William hitting a ball. All of the cameras were trained on him, not the cricket stars.
Meanwhile, Rob Shuter had some speculation – and honestly, a few hilarious quotes – about whether William is “softening” on the idea of meeting Prince Harry face-to-face:
Prince William and Prince Harry are preparing for private talks after years of bitter estrangement — but sources tell Naughty But Nice that William has one nonnegotiable condition: Meghan Markle must stop talking about Catherine and his children.
Sources say the brothers have reached a point where continuing to ignore each other is becoming increasingly embarrassing.
“This cannot continue,” a royal insider tells Naughty But Nice. “Two grown men avoiding each other is making them both look petty and foolish. Their feud has become a national joke.”
Arrangements are being discussed for a private telephone or video conversation, without their wives or children.
“William is willing to speak to Harry, but he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth,” the insider explains. “No public comments, no private briefings, no dragging his wife or children into their grievances. They’re off-limits.”
The brothers’ relationship deteriorated following Harry’s public criticism of the monarchy and publication of his memoir, Spare. And a recent British Saturday Night Live sketch mocking the royal drama has highlighted how ridiculous their standoff now appears.
“They’re being laughed at,” the source says. “This is the future King and his brother, not two schoolboys refusing to sit together at lunch. Somebody has to grow up.”
Still, William’s willingness to talk doesn’t mean all is forgiven.
“Harry wants his brother back. William wants Catherine and his children left alone,” the insider adds. “They can rebuild their relationship, but William will not allow his family to become collateral damage again.”
Again, Meghan has not said one word about Kate in years, and Meghan barely said anything about Kate to begin with. If that’s William’s one big prerequisite, then it shows that William is still fixated on his sister-in-law in a really creepy way. Now, all that being said, I do think that SNL UK’s multiple send-ups of the Windsors have gotten under their skin. I think SNL has really gotten through to William in particular that he exists, in the British zeitgeist, as a temperamental rage-monster obsessed with Harry and Meghan.
Prince William to Charles : Just because Harry did nothing wrong doesn’t mean we should be reconciling 😂😂😂😂😂
This episode was so funny! They were taking a piss out of how incandescent William is & how Kate admires Meghan for being in a happy marriage 😂😂
No wonder derangers haven’t been talking about this SNL episode 😂😂😂
— SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 11, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Playing or watching sports, dabbling in IKEA, drinking in pubs, it’s ALL to publicize Earthshot and end homelessness. Can’t you see that?
IKR. The linkage with IKEA and Earthshot is particularly noticeable for their combined greenwashing and green hustling. As if the world needs a reminder the optics of these royal BILLIONAIRES living so sustainably in their way too many to count manors and castles while jettison among them in helicopters, their entire existence is funded by taxpayers. (The Royals need to be taxed (corporate and capital gains taxes) like everyone else and yeah, pay death duties too. Crown land belongs to the people as should ALL the revenues! The BRF already owned vast private estates — the Duchies).
People can search on their own about IKEA sourcing wood in rapacious and unsustainable manner around the world. But then this is the Palace and Willy so yeah, trying to catch a ride on IKEA $25 billion dollar empire plebeian coattail to obviously showcase how the British Royal Family is just like one of us. lol. They really don’t think much of us commoners, do they?!
Typical billionaire BS.
And when oh when has Meghan ever said the first thing about any of their children? Never. I remember one comment from Harry concerned about the spares but that’s it.
William is the one dragging the kids into this with that ridiculous strawman.
I thinks it’s crazy Lady C who started spewing rubbish about Meghan smack talking the Wales’ children.
I’d challenge them to find one quote where Meghan has ever said anything about the Wales children.
These people say any damn fool thing that pops into their heads or they actually believe the unhinged nonsense spewed by online trolls and journtrolls. Mind you, I suppose they’re not mutually exclusive, lol!
I don’t believe she ever has.
But she DID speak about Kate. And it was a – polite, maybe pitiful – lie! She said: “Kate is a nice oerson.” No, she is not. Really not.
Projection…. More projection. And still more projection. These people prove the old adage that those most hostile to therapy are the ones most in need of it. And fwiw I will *now* make it a mission to watch UK SNL. Genius.
For all the cries about south park, the BM sure have been quiet about the uk’s recent snl episode.
Can I watch the video anywhere with subtitles? I don’t understand a word. While I understand Harry and Meghan irl perfectly fine.
Meghan has never said one word about any of the Wales children and the most she said about Kate was that she was a good person who did what Meghan would have done if she had upset someone.
(well also the part about having “concerns” about the Sussex children’s skin color so is William yet again confirming that was Kate?)
It’s william who needs to keep Meghan’s name out of his mouth. And Kate needs to stop with the creepy mood boards.
All of this.
This is just so gross: “he wants Catherine and his children kept out of Meghan’s mouth.”
Racist jerk. As if Meghan spends one minute thinking about Kate. And she’d be nothing but kind toward their kids.
Meghan said that Kkkate is a “good person” and “you don’t have to hate her if you love me” & vice versa. That’s it. The Wails are ridiculous people.
First of all, Rob Shuter is full of it, because I don’t recall Meghan saying anything about Kate for years (Oprah interview when talking about the false “Meghan made Kate cry” article) and never about the children.
Secondly, the level of entitlement for that idiot to have The Mall closed to traffic for his PR stunt when Buckingham Palace is right behind him and it has over 40 acres of gardens, including cricket pitch sized lawns! He’d have got the same media coverage from the rota regardless. It’s absolutely staggering how many people must have sat around a table, chortling at such a jolly wheeze and sod inconveniencing the plebs by causing traffic disruption.
This is where even the most committed derangers would have to struggle – when and where, exactly, is Meghan supposed to have said anything about the Wales children? All she’s ever said about Kate has been kind, no doubt born of great sympathy. That Kate was “nice” and apologized with flowers and a handwritten note after the flower girls debacle, that Kate was going through something, and excusing Kate for having “baby brain”. Harry, not Meghan, is the one who wrote a memoir, and even that I think was unnecessarily kind to the Windsors. It’s only William that is so obsessed with what Meghan does or says about his family. I just want to say “Honey, she doesn’t think about you at all.”
I laughed out loud at this SNL skit, though. The William and Kate impressions are savage! “It’s not just me, right? You can all see! She’s insane!” “It’s every girl’s dream to marry a handsome prince. He doesn’t have to stay handsome and she doesn’t have to stay happy.” 🎯
Harry’s the one who talked about Kate’s white knuckles on the chair, the lip gloss incident, and the royal racists. But Meghan, who told Oprah she wouldn’t badmouth Kate, is the problem? Okaaayyy…. Yes, William really is fixated on Meghan.
Anyway, wonder if this Sunday London cricket thing was coordinated with Kate and Charlotte’s tube ride. I haven’t seen any pictures of Charlotte and Kate cheering William on?
So more and more, that tube ride is giving,”why doesn’t the motorcade drop Kate and Charlotte off at the tube station for their PR thingy, then it will travel on to the cricket grounds for William.”
When has Meghan spoken about Kate and her children except to correct the record about Kate making her cry? Rob Shuter is on some BS.
She did say Kate was going through a bad time. No doubt a bad time caused by William.
Was this just a stunt? I’m not clear- did William actually play a whole game of cricket or just posed with a cricket bat. Did he make up a team and played against another team? Were there any spectators? Playing a whole game would shut the Mall down for ages? I think polo is big in India as well. At least when he plays that it’s a real game.
It’s certainly weird to shut down the mall for this. They could have used the gardens at bp or the nearby parks! Will this get attention? It will in India which is cricket mad! Looks like will is a spin bowler! Shuter has about as many contacts in royal circles as I do! He spouts a load of rubbish imho.
1) he’s so bad at this
2) Meghan can’t say Kate is a good person?
Something nice – The blue is a flattering colour on him.
I get such second hand embarrassment seeing William try so vigorously to be athletic.
Kit, thanks for the great response. I hope you are English and that many more English citizens think the way you do. England needs to dump the royals and the U.S. needs to dump Trump. Really and truly.