James Hetfield: Metallica is not here to influence anyone politically

For years, I’ve maintained that one of the best “rock documentaries” is Metallica: Some Kind of Monster. It was filmed over twenty years ago, when the band was at one of their lowest points and James Hetfield had to go to rehab in the middle of recording their album. The band (and the label) brought in a therapist to help them get through the rough period. It’s a great rock documentary because it shows the band as massively dysfunctional, with Hetfield particularly unwilling to open up or deal head-on with the band’s many problems. Even back then, Hetfield treated the band as more of a 9-to-5 which he could skip whenever he wanted to for personal reasons. Well, Metallica is still together and they’ve got a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Over the weekend, Hetfield spoke about what fans should NOT expect from their Vegas residency: politics.

James Hetfield told fans during Metallica’s Las Vegas Sphere residency over the weekend that the band does not use its concerts to push political messages. “Unless you live in Vegas, you’ve come a long way to spend some time with Metallica,” Hetfield said during the Bay Area band’s Saturday, Oct. 10, concert. “We’re grateful for that — your travels, the money you spend, the time it took. Thanks for coming to celebrate with us.” Then he drew a line between Metallica and performers who use the stage to promote political causes. “I just gotta say, Metallica is not here, like some other entertainers, to influence you with their bulls—, OK?” he said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “We are here … no bulls— … we’re here to forget about all the outside s—, OK?” “Metallica’s agenda is love, energy and heavy music, baby!” Hetfield has spent years saying he would rather leave politics outside the concert hall. In a 2017 interview with the Chilean newspaper La Tercera, he declined to discuss his political views, including his opinion of President Donald Trump. “I keep (my opinions) to myself,” Hetfield said at the time. “I’m an artist, a singer who plays guitar in a band.” “I hate politics,” he added. “I don’t want to talk about politics, it separates people, and I want to connect them through music.”

[From The San Francisco Chronicle]

Put on your thinking caps, people! It’s it MORE punk rock to simply forgo “politics” as a white man? Isn’t it METAL AF to just shut up and never use your privilege to speak out on anything? Michael Jordan famously said that “Republicans buy shoes too.” I guess James Hetfield figures that MAGA buys Metallica tickets. Come on, let’s fight THE MAN while also never saying the man’s name or specifying why we’re fighting him. You know what? Maybe we should let the Man operate in peace, he seems like a smart businessman! Let’s write some trash metal about how corporations are people!