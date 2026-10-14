VF: Prince William & Kate ‘don’t see life as a competition with the Sussexes’

As someone who likes and enjoys the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, I’m always going to be justifiably concerned about their safety, which is why I wondered why the Sussexes announced their Nottingham engagements so far in advance. But the announcement had a hilarious side-benefit: the Prince and Princess of Wales are running around, ranting to everyone they see that they’re not worried about Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham engagements and they don’t see themselves in competition with the Sussexes. Don’t write that Prince William and Kate are panicked, don’t put that in the paper.
From making a red-carpet appearance with Tom Cruise to visiting Belfast, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been busy in recent weeks. Sources close to the royal couple say that their “packed” schedule is expected to culminate with Princess Kate joining William when he travels to India next month for the sixth Earthshot awards ceremony in Mumbai.
Although Kensington Palace has yet to officially announce her attendance, royals biographer Russell Myers says this marks a significant milestone for the couple, who have made a point of attending engagements together in recent weeks.
“William and Catherine have quietly supported each other away from their public life over the last couple of years due to Catherine’s health crises and the king’s health woes, but what they have really missed is supporting each other in public. Now we are seeing a return to that,” he tells Vanity Fair.
According to sources, more joint engagements are being planned for later this year, but the visit to India will serve as both an indication that Kate is in good health following her recent cancer scare and a reminder of the important diplomatic role the Prince and Princess of Wales play on the world stage.
“The palace and Foreign Office are planning various official engagements while the couple are in [India], highlighting the prince and princess’s soft-power roles. The British government will see this as a chance to secure some form of diplomacy, and they will be doing other engagements outside of Earthshot,” says Myers, author of William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.
The pair’s return to joint engagements coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK, fueling speculation that William and Kate are keen to underline the importance of their public work and promote their causes.
“It’s no coincidence that William and Catherine are doing more together. They want their roles to be very clearly separate from what Harry and Meghan are doing, and the brief from them is to stay focused on their work and causes and not be distracted by anything else,” says an insider. “They are making their presence felt and at a time when it matters.”
Both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace were taken by surprise when the Sussexes returned to Britain in late August. According to one palace insider, Prince William and Princess Kate were “derailed” by Harry and Meghan’s sudden move.
“William is still pretty furious about the whole thing and has had no contact with his brother,” the source says. “He won’t have Harry’s name mentioned in his presence, and while this derailed him and Catherine momentarily, they are back on track and focused on the work they want to do. You will be seeing a lot more of them together.”
According to insiders, Princess Kate is increasingly comfortable stepping back into the royal spotlight, and she and her husband will be doing more regular public engagements together.
“They don’t see life as a competition with the Sussexes,” according to Myers. “The Sussexes are here doing their thing. William and Catherine are doing what’s in front of them and focusing on what they care about.”
If only William and Kate had taken this “live and let live, there’s no competition” tack in 2018-19, maybe none of this would have happened. Instead, the monarchy has been utterly derailed for years and now Will and Kate are running around like headless chickens, trying to convince everyone that their “work blitz” has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan. Kate hasn’t been seen outside so far this week – what’s the over-under on Kate staggering out, wigs akimbo, at some last-minute event tomorrow? Pay attention to meeeee!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It’s a complete one sided competition and a very ugly one at that.. they purposely schedule events when the Sussex’s are out and about just look at the all the events the leftovers are attending now that the Sussex family has returned.. what a joke Willy and Waity have of themselves and the monarchy
Why on earth would Harry and Meghan returning to the UK ‘derail’ the Waleses even momentarily? Blimey, these stupid people inadvertently do the Waleses no favours and, furthermore, William not allowing his brother’s name to be mentioned in his presence suggests a deeply disturbed and disturbing future king and Supreme Governor of the CoE. Yikes
W&K wasted over 10 years briefing and leaking the media, against the Sussexs and particularly Meghan, in pursuit of a malicious smear campaign and futile one sided competition.
The phrase “You can’t compete where you don’t compare” means that genuine competition requires a framework of comparison, which in this context, simply does not exist.
Alice says it best in her tiktok video below 👇
https://www.tiktok.com/@kateisobsessedwithmeghan/video/7696441132263148822?
Excellent video. Thanks for posting the link.
“Prince William Marks Black History Month in the U.K. with Special Visit to Support Young Black Leaders”
People Magazine, October 14, 2026
https://people.com/prince-william-black-history-month-special-visit-support-young-black-leaders-12172382
Go for the story, scroll down for the comments! Extraordinarily illuminating.
Can someone, anyone who cares, even a little for this man, tell him to please stop, just stop already?
Oh, that headline had me snickering! OK, off to read those comments, too!
Hahaha
thanks Elle
It’s actually true that WK don’t compete with HM—because to speak of competition, both sides would have to be on at least a somewhat similar level. Instead, we just have two inept caricatures clinging to H&M like burrs on a dog’s tail, constantly making fools of themselves.
October 13, 2026 – HARRY news:
Baroness Doreen Lawrence has asked Prince Harry to join a new BBC documentary examining race and race relations in Britain.
…so William IMMEDIATELY goes looking for his own Black baroness and, the very next day, is “fighting racism” :))))
God, they are so embarrassingly inept. You’d think they’d be ashamed, but that requires at least a shred a few brain cells
The truth is trickling out. “Cancer scare” is like a spot on an xray, irregularity on PAP smears or mammograms, elevated PSA….if you actually HAVE cancer, it’s no longer a scare.
What we knew all along. What a phony. These people have no shame.
“Catherine’s health crises”, caused by William.
They continue rocking the cancer lie.
That is a disgusting conjecture.
What’s disgusting is the lie about the “cancer”, not the conjecture.
The plural is an interesting choice, too. “Cancer” and what else?
The media have been itching to say she had a mental breakdown, but they are gagged.
It’s dribbling out – the cancer scare. Now Scooter has given up his single dad PRM And however hard WanK try they cannot outshine the Sussexes who have hardly emerged from their Cotswold rental.
They have to say that bc they know they cannot win against the.Sussexes for activities and media attention
Can we stop with the articles referring to Kate’s health due to some kind of cancer that’s been in remission for over a year. I have sympathy if it comes back but at this point, she’s fine and has been for over a year. Or if there is still some concern, tell us what’s going on. Stop using it as an some vague excuse for her not doing royal duties.
She never had cancer.
While I agree with you generally, just want to point out that it was well over 2 years ago that she made the cancer-free video and January 2025 when she announced she was in remission. So its been a while. I have friends who have had cancer and thankfully survived, and none of them talk about it like this. They’ll talk about being grateful to still be here sometimes but none of them are like “well I need to not work for the next couple of years because of this.”
I see your point, but it’s generally five years until you can take a breath. Even though, it’s still in the back of your mind, lurking.
Agree with the others, ‘cancer scare’ is something else entirely. It’s something suspicious, further tests needed, OK, all is good, not cancer after all, you’re fine.
The pope had surgery, part of a lung removed and will be back in about a week. He’s not going to be milking this two years later as a reason to not do light work.
Kate’s not going to the mines or even doing a regular 40 hours work week, much less half of that.
It’s pathetic how little she does and how little she cares to do anything.
Scooter won’t have Harry mentioned in “his presence.” That’s nothing for Scooter to brag about, it’s the sign of a a bad future King.
Pegs and KKKate, the more often and more loudly you bang on and on about “no competition with the Sussexes” as you drag yourselves to yet another hastily organized (and boring) event, the less anyone believes you. But please feel free to beat that drum.
I thought they weren’t even thinking about the Sussexes.. so every week an article about how Wales feel about Sussexes?
So is it that Kate had a cancer scare and not cancer itself? As for the rest, it’s clear that William and Kate are competing with Harry and Meghan. The many engagements in the last 2 months says so. For the first time in years, KP has sent out William to an engagement todayin honour black history month and Kate is definitely going to India this year.
They’re going to crack under the strain of so much activity, and especially proximity. Seriously. I don’t think things are going to end well for these two, even with Ma Middleton’s blackmail threats gluing them together.
I love that the government jumped on the occasion to tell William, okay, while you are in India for your private vanity project, travelling on the taxpayer’s dime, we want you to meet x and y and make an appearance at z. You refuse to do tours, fine. But you are already there, we expect you to work! Remember, the Prince of Wales title and Duchy of Cornwall income comes with duties! D U T I E S. Let Jason explain to you what that means. And when you bring Kate, here is a list of organisations she should visit. Preferably in clothes made by British and Indian designers.
I feel like somehow, someday, the cancer BS is going to come back to bite Kate (and Bill) in the ass. That just isn’t something that people tolerate lies (or major exaggerations) about.
Maybe it’s wishful thinking on my part, but the treatment she’s received for “battling cancer” is so egregiously insulting to everyone who actually has (and who continued to fulfill their responsibilities, as did their spouses).
Hilarious that they think these weekly articles will convince everyone that they really don’t care about H&M, they swear!
W&K show up for photo ops. There is no measurable result. H&M show up to do good. AND THEY DO! There are measurable results for their work. I couldn’t buy from As Ever, being in Canada, so I donated directly to Malala’s Foundation. That is a measurable result. I see the result on my bank statement, for one. I see the result in another girl’s education, for two. That’s just me. Now multiply by hundreds, thousands even.
They may well think of showing up for a photo op as ‘work’ but when any of us work, we must produce results of that work, or we get fired. Someone, please, pretty please, tell me what results from W&K’s work are measurable???
The 1900’s playbook that they are using needs updating! LOL
LOL that they’re not competing. Sure Jan. We believe you. While they do typically work more in September/October, this year has been unusual, especially for Kate. I bet she will either have an event tomorrow (which is funny bc who is the press going to want to cover?) or do a pap stroll. Maybe the farm stand again?
You will be seeing a lot more of them together.”
According to insiders, Princess Kate is increasingly comfortable stepping back into the royal spotlight, and she and her husband will be doing more regular public engagements together.
Kate is married to the heir so both should be booked and busy regardless of what Harry and Meghan are doing. Sheesh I agree with other commentators they should just keep calm and carry on . Instead they have been slacking for years and focused on holidays and briefing BS about the Sussexes. Stop bitching, both live luxury life styles on the strength of regular and sustained public engagements. Fed up with their laziness and fawning press bigging up this mediocre and under employed couple.
I really can see why Charles wanted Harry back. Not to be the good dad he never was. Not to become the great grandpa he never will be. Just to light a fire under Kaity’s boney back and make his raging heir work – at least part time. Tiny parts part time…
Increasingly comfortable. She’s a privileged middle aged woman who should be comfortable with her role. For which she receives squillions.
As well as debasing herself for years to get! Stop with the flimsy excuses and get to work !
When Kate has spent the last several years briefing her retirement from royal duties due to “cancer”. Now suddenly she’s keen to hop back in. The power Meghan has to make even the laziest people suddenly eager and willing…
She was super comfortable attending Wimbledon and staying in the sun for hours soon after her return from the missing months. And outside of covid shutting down the tournament, she only missed attending once since 2011 when she was due with George in July. She even attended after Charlotte and Louis were born despite being on maternity leave for other work.
She’s been scamming since day one and people are too afraid to call her out.
So William is so secure in his manhood and royalty that the mere mention of his brother is forbidden?? Great future king you have there, Britain.
I’d love to show up to one of William’s lame appearances just to chant “Harry!’ in his proximity. Just for laughs.
Oh look, yet another article about how the Wales definitely aren’t obsessively thinking about and reacting to the Sussexes being back in the UK. Thou doth protest too much! This is like coming in last place in a race and then saying “Oh, but I’m not competing! I was just doing my own thing!
Even this article, which is trying to say that the two couples don’t need to compete, adds that William and Kate are intentionally doing “more events together” (sidenote: no wonder W is furious) and trying to”define” their roles. But, again, that’s too totally a coincidence and not because they are panicking. Nobody say that they are panicking!
The hell they don’t! They are always trying to compete with the Sussexes, but the Wales always lose and will keep on losing because they are crappy royals.
Ok, gonna just drop a few bullet points and then go back & read the comments:
1) I love it when a headline can be precisely accurate when just one word is removed (in this case, it’s DON’T 😂)
2) Kate declared herself cancer-free one year ago *last month.* At what point does something stop being “recent”??
3) Today’s article gave me my new favorite nickname for Katie Keen: she shall henceforth be known as Wigs Akimbo!