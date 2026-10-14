Travis Kelce ‘liked’ the post with Shane Gillis’ misogynistic SNL monologue

I saw this yesterday and I honestly didn’t believe it at first. Then other outlets confirmed it. So, last weekend’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Shane Gillis, who massively bombed. I have no idea why he was even invited to host again because it was awful. In Gillis’ opening monologue, he made an awful “joke,” and I’m quoting him exactly: “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… there’s no other way to describe it.” Even other celebrities have called out Gillis for his rancid misogyny, celebrities including Dan Levy, Maren Morris and Ego Nwodim. Guess who “liked” SNL’s post with Gillis’ opening monologue though? Taylor Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce showed support for Shane Gillis’ controversial “Saturday Night Live” monologue on social media. The NFL star “liked” the NBC show’s Instagram video of Gillis’ six-minute monologue, during which the comedian made disparaging comments about female gym-goers.

A source close to Kelce, 37, exclusively tells Page Six that “he’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend.”

Page Six has reached out to Kelce’s rep for comment.

In June, Gillis made a surprise appearance at the annual Tight End University (TEU) summit in Nashville, which Kelce hosts with fellow NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen.

The 38-year-old joined the trio onstage and took part in the post-event celebrations after Taylor Swift’s performance.

Gillis has hosted “SNL” three times now, while Kelce made his hosting debut in March 2023. The football player and Swift also both made cameos during the Season 49 premiere in October 2023.

[From Page Six]

I didn’t know about Gillis appearing at Kelce’s TEU event this year. Gross. But it just goes to show that Gillis’s joke was his toxic performance for other men, and men don’t think it’s a dealbreaker when their bros call women “whores” for wearing leggings at the gym. I’m really disappointed in Travis. While he didn’t say that ugly “joke,” he was and is perfectly capable of standing up for women. I’m reminded of when another major athlete spoke out about another man’s horrible joke – a decade ago, when Donald Trump tried to dismiss his own “grab her by the p–sy” video as “locker room talk,” LeBron James came out and said no, that’s not locker room talk and that kind of disrespect for women doesn’t happen in NBA locker rooms.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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42 Responses to “Travis Kelce ‘liked’ the post with Shane Gillis’ misogynistic SNL monologue”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:24 am

    It tracks. I’m waiting for the swifties to come out and defend this though, lol. “He didn’t watch the monologue, he was just supporting a friend!” People continually show you who they are, but everyone is distracted by the sheen of celebrity and money. Choose your idols carefully.

    Reply
    • Chiron says:
      October 14, 2026 at 8:34 am

      Way to blame Taylor and her fans for Travis. That’s some misogynistic bs right there.

      So Taylor and her fans are responsible? Some people need to grow up.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        October 14, 2026 at 8:47 am

        Hm. I did not read that comment as blaming Taylor or her fans for Kelce’s actions. I read it as blaming the fans for defending Kelce’s actions. It’s just exhausting to see how little is expected of men and how readily so many people come to their defense and explain away their crappy behavior.

        There is just one response needed here – do better, Kelce. Own what you did and denounce that kind of talk. It’s not hard.

      • Graphinya Heather says:
        October 14, 2026 at 8:49 am

        That’s not what I meant or what I typed. See: Josephine’s reply.

      • Mightymolly says:
        October 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

        What Josephine said. Tay’s fans have elevated Travis to the point that he’s important enough for us to discuss. Needs to be acknowledged.

      • cosmo says:
        October 14, 2026 at 12:17 pm

        Telling someone with whom you disagree “to grow up” is rude, unnecessary, and unproductive.

      • DK says:
        October 14, 2026 at 2:45 pm

        FWIW, Graphinya Heather is *preemptively* making assumptions about the kinds of behaviors Swifties will tolerate. So as Josephine says, GH is blaming the fans for defending Kecle’s actions…except they didn’t?

        Because so far, everything I’ve read about the fandom response is that fans are angry at Travis for liking the post.

        The headlines I’m seeing are: “Swifties claim Travis Kelce did the unspeakable by liking Shane Gillis’ ‘SNL’ post…”;
        “Travis Kelce incurs the wrath of the Swifties;” “Swifties are furious…” and so forth.

        So maybe before we drag other women into it, and assume the worst of them (because they’re Taylor Swift fans, I guess?) – all of which does, yes, seem a little misogynistic – we wait to find out what their response is?

    • Nanea says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:24 am

      Right.

      It tracks because people keep forgetting that Taylor has been called Aryan Princess for a very long time. And her both-siderism was legendary.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:34 am

      This is the same guy who invited the ICE detention centre guy to his wedding.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      October 14, 2026 at 12:29 pm

      I already saw comments like “He didn’t like Shane Gillis’s joke, he liked SNL’s post.” The post of Shane Gillis’s monologue.

      Reply
  2. ChillinginDC says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Swifties tried to say this was a lie and it wasn’t true and gotten eaten up yesterday online. They are acting like a cult. No one can defame either Taylor or Travis. I hurt one of their feelings by pointing out that they had a whole dude who created prisons for ICE at their wedding. And Travis said he was looking forward to meeting Donald Trump. That dude has been telling us who he is for years. And Taylor is okay with it.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:29 am

    And that’s an ick. Big time. Appreciate Dan, Maren and Ego for speaking out.

    Reply
  4. Ginger says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:35 am

    The more I find out about Travis Kelce the more I dislike him. He just comes across as awful. He also said his least favorite word is “no” He really is disgusting

    Reply
  5. bisynaptic says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Ick.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I don’t know where this reputation that Travis isn’t MAGA adjacent or a good person came from just because he did a vaccine commercial. It means the check was big enough to do it.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:36 am

      He also kneeled during the national anthem with his Black teammates.

      Also his sister-in-law Kylie is very progressive. Hope she kicks his ass over this.

      Reply
      • Tiffany says:
        October 14, 2026 at 2:40 pm

        I don’t understand why y’all talking up Kylie and her husband Jason like that. They aren’t. They will remind you they are yt first and will hang on the that. It is amazing how easily they can play y’all and you accept it.

  7. Mightymolly says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:50 am

    I’ve never thought he was anything else than a cave man. Okay so he likes fashion and enjoys basking in the spotlight of a massively wealthier woman, but I doubt he even noticed the controversy. He was like: man made joke. Joke is funny. I click like.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:27 am

      I think this is an accurate assessment. Travis just isn’t that bright. I don’t mean this as a defense or an excuse for him, but I don’t think he’s even smart enough to be malicious.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        October 14, 2026 at 10:36 am

        That’s a good one!

      • Nicole says:
        October 14, 2026 at 11:33 am

        Right. The man has said he’s even terrible at reading. He’s, unfortunately, a stereotypical “dumb jock” so I doubt there was maliciousness.

        Imma need for Travis to realize he is now Mr. Swift as far as the public eye goes, and act accordingly, so he don’t go around embarassing his wife with his tomfoolery.

    • Sue says:
      October 14, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      I prefer “Meat Head.”

      Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    October 14, 2026 at 8:53 am

    I’m not surprised by this at all.

    Reply
  9. WCMom says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:05 am

    I feel like I’ve been in the quiet minority of not liking him this whole time and not understanding the appeal or his schtick. Just something about him comes off as smarmy. I think the ick started when he was doing and saying super cringe things right after winning the Super Bowl. Taylor was standing off to the side and I’m like “Girl, how are you not turned off by him?” I also haven’t bought into their showmance and think that their wedding shenanigans spoke volumes about what their relationship is really for.

    Reply
  10. Katiekatekate says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:11 am

    I don’t care for Travis Kelce but I do wish this sort of reporting would stop. X liked or did not like Y’s post or X follows known gross person W are not real things that tells you anything about them. Famous people have social media teams and often don’t even do their own socials, so there’s never any actual proof that a like is from the famous person themselves or proof of long-held beliefs. (A comment on a post is different!) It’s very likely that Travis is a gross person! But a social media like on a show Travis and his team would consider a hopeful future business endeavor/oppurtunity alone is not it, especially as he’s the kind of fame hungry that he def wants to host to it and be “funny”.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:12 am

      The divorce album is gonna be epic, though.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:18 am

      So it was his team? Are they lazy and inept? Or just care more about positioning their guy for SNL than paying attention? I get what you are saying – sometimes there is an inadvertant like and it is not that deep. But this is a whole grown man with a whole team behind him. And now that the “like” is out there, the real question is whether he or the team will bother reacting. Because whether you like it or not, his name is now behind that vile “joke.”

      Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      October 14, 2026 at 9:57 am

      He already hosted SNL once, and it was actually a pretty good episode (I don’t remember his monologue but the skits were pretty good, like the American Doll Cafe one). And that was before he was officially dating Taylor. If he wanted to host SNL, they’d probably try to fit him in somewhere.

      Reply
    • mblates says:
      October 14, 2026 at 11:17 am

      Sorry, completely disagree. If you’re a famous person and have a team to do your socials than either you 1) care about what they’re posting under your name and approve or monitor it in some way, or 2) don’t care about what they’re posting or approving under your name. The bottom line is it all still represents him as a person. It’s his name and reputation. And if he doesn’t care enough to figure out what his team is doing (if it’s even a team and not him) then why should I care how people react to it? In this day and age people want to at least try to feel good about who they support and give their money to, and we have precious little to go by. Like it or not, your public socials tell the world a good deal about you. If he doesn’t want to be judged by stuff like that then he shouldn’t have social media or he should pay attention to what’s being posted. But honestly he just doesn’t seem to care about any of it. Which in itself is something to judge.

      Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Ugh. On several occasions, I praised men like Travis and Alexis Ohanian for being openly proud and supportive of their incredibly successful wives, rather than being intimidated by them and trying to get them to dim their light as so many men would do. Now they’ve both proved to be disappointing in their associations.

    Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    October 14, 2026 at 9:35 am

    She chose him – and that’s all I’m going to say about that

    Reply
  13. Chaine says:
    October 14, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Is this really a surprise? Jock bro who married Miss Mean Girl…

    Reply
  14. NancyK says:
    October 14, 2026 at 11:55 am

    I totally am onboard with what Shane said was absolutely wrong. BUT, I keep reading commenters on websites defend woman wearing leggings to the gym. Shane did not say anything about leggings. He was saying something about some neon colored shorts that have wrinkles that go around the cheeks???? I have no idea what he is talking about but it’s NOT leggings like everyone seems to be pushing back with.

    Like I said above – what he said was wrong on many levels – but lets defend woman can wear what they want and feels comfortable for them at the gym. Leave the leggings out of the conversation – because it’s a wrong detail in the conversation.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      October 14, 2026 at 1:54 pm

      He is talking about exercise shorts (fitted Lycra, think cheerleading shorts) with gathers on the back center seam so they have enough fabric to cover rounded butt cheeks without straining the fabric.

      Reply
  15. Sue says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    Ew, but thank you for reminding me that Lebron James started his tweet to Trump with “U bum…” Likes for days on that.

    Reply
  16. Meredith says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    All SNL appearances are scripted, and rehearsed, and guests are told they will be barred from future appearances if they ad lib or deviate from script. And SNL has not said that he went off script. So SNL approved this, yet the producers are getting no heat?? It’s appalling. As for Travis, he has been on the show and knows these rules so maybe thought if the script was approved it couldn’t be that offensive? I don’t know— I’m not really in the make excuses for footballers business.

    Reply
  17. Constance says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    These men are paying way too much attention to women at the gym and not enough to their abs

    Reply
  18. Constance says:
    October 14, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    At lease Travis gets vaccinated I guess lol

    Reply

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