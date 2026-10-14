Travis Kelce ‘liked’ the post with Shane Gillis’ misogynistic SNL monologue

I saw this yesterday and I honestly didn’t believe it at first. Then other outlets confirmed it. So, last weekend’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Shane Gillis, who massively bombed. I have no idea why he was even invited to host again because it was awful. In Gillis’ opening monologue, he made an awful “joke,” and I’m quoting him exactly: “I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now… there’s no other way to describe it.” Even other celebrities have called out Gillis for his rancid misogyny, celebrities including Dan Levy, Maren Morris and Ego Nwodim. Guess who “liked” SNL’s post with Gillis’ opening monologue though? Taylor Swift’s husband, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce showed support for Shane Gillis’ controversial “Saturday Night Live” monologue on social media. The NFL star “liked” the NBC show’s Instagram video of Gillis’ six-minute monologue, during which the comedian made disparaging comments about female gym-goers. A source close to Kelce, 37, exclusively tells Page Six that “he’s always been a massive fan of the show and he was supporting a friend.” Page Six has reached out to Kelce’s rep for comment. In June, Gillis made a surprise appearance at the annual Tight End University (TEU) summit in Nashville, which Kelce hosts with fellow NFL players George Kittle and Greg Olsen. The 38-year-old joined the trio onstage and took part in the post-event celebrations after Taylor Swift’s performance. Gillis has hosted “SNL” three times now, while Kelce made his hosting debut in March 2023. The football player and Swift also both made cameos during the Season 49 premiere in October 2023.

[From Page Six]

I didn’t know about Gillis appearing at Kelce’s TEU event this year. Gross. But it just goes to show that Gillis’s joke was his toxic performance for other men, and men don’t think it’s a dealbreaker when their bros call women “whores” for wearing leggings at the gym. I’m really disappointed in Travis. While he didn’t say that ugly “joke,” he was and is perfectly capable of standing up for women. I’m reminded of when another major athlete spoke out about another man’s horrible joke – a decade ago, when Donald Trump tried to dismiss his own “grab her by the p–sy” video as “locker room talk,” LeBron James came out and said no, that’s not locker room talk and that kind of disrespect for women doesn’t happen in NBA locker rooms.

travis kelce liking that horribly misogynistic snl vid… maybe that’s just the kind of humor they have in cleveland https://t.co/nIN96Ddj2t — casey (@brutal4u___) October 13, 2026