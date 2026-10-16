“Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, is leaving the company” links

Big Netflix news: Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, is leaving the company & being replaced by Peter Rice, who was a big Disney executive. [Puck]
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney stepped out in NYC. [Just Jared]
Priyanka Chopra looked surprisingly matronly. [RCFA]
Isaac Mizrahi is doing a holiday show? [Socialite Life]
There’s a line in this Yellowjackets trailer which is straight from Lost. [LaineyGossip]
In defense of Mike Flanagan’s Carrie. [Pajiba]
Zara Larsson is everywhere these days. [OMG Blog]
Taco Bell’s celebrity endorsers. [Seriously OMG]
A Jersey Shore DV arrest. [Starcasm]
You Can See Everything is in theaters now. [Hollywood Life]
Taylor Swift’s single-release strategy. [Buzzfeed]
KUWTK edited out a heated Kanye West argument. [Reality Tea]

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5 Responses to ““Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, is leaving the company” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    October 16, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Hot take: JLaw just isn’t glamorous. It’s fine. She did a great indie film that led to be being cast in a teen franchise, and that led to a wave of big budget films. But she doesn’t bring Hollywood level glamour. No shame in that. Very few do.

    Reply
    • Drea says:
      October 16, 2026 at 11:56 pm

      Not really a hot take. She just gets papped out and about and wears comfy stuff.

      I don’t think there is a single Hollywood star that IS glamorous. Glamour is for the 1950’s, and people who aren’t a-listers, because they want to be seen and get cast.

      Reply
  2. butterflystella says:
    October 16, 2026 at 5:32 pm

    Binge watched Carrie last weekend. Very strange ending but overall I liked the show. I loved the original movie but disliked all of the remakes over the years. If they come out with a 2nd season, I will probably watch unless it takes 1-2 years to release it.

    Reply
  3. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 16, 2026 at 7:14 pm

    IDC who endorses Taco Bell. They had the sketchy lettuce. I’m not eating there. As a friend likes to say, “that’s dog food!” It was because of the chihuahua ads, but…

    Reply

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