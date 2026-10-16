“Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, is leaving the company” links

Big Netflix news: Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, is leaving the company & being replaced by Peter Rice, who was a big Disney executive. [Puck]
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney stepped out in NYC. [Just Jared]
Priyanka Chopra looked surprisingly matronly. [RCFA]
Isaac Mizrahi is doing a holiday show? [Socialite Life]
There’s a line in this Yellowjackets trailer which is straight from Lost. [LaineyGossip]
In defense of Mike Flanagan’s Carrie. [Pajiba]
Zara Larsson is everywhere these days. [OMG Blog]
Taco Bell’s celebrity endorsers. [Seriously OMG]
A Jersey Shore DV arrest. [Starcasm]
You Can See Everything is in theaters now. [Hollywood Life]
Taylor Swift’s single-release strategy. [Buzzfeed]
KUWTK edited out a heated Kanye West argument. [Reality Tea]
Hot take: JLaw just isn’t glamorous. It’s fine. She did a great indie film that led to be being cast in a teen franchise, and that led to a wave of big budget films. But she doesn’t bring Hollywood level glamour. No shame in that. Very few do.
Not really a hot take. She just gets papped out and about and wears comfy stuff.
I don’t think there is a single Hollywood star that IS glamorous. Glamour is for the 1950’s, and people who aren’t a-listers, because they want to be seen and get cast.
Binge watched Carrie last weekend. Very strange ending but overall I liked the show. I loved the original movie but disliked all of the remakes over the years. If they come out with a 2nd season, I will probably watch unless it takes 1-2 years to release it.
IDC who endorses Taco Bell. They had the sketchy lettuce. I’m not eating there. As a friend likes to say, “that’s dog food!” It was because of the chihuahua ads, but…
Pfft. Like I would let my dogs eat Taco Bell.