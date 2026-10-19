Roland Mouret’s memoir includes some bizarre stories about Duchess Meghan

Apparently then-Meghan Markle met the fashion designer Roland Mouret in 2015. She wrote about it in The Tig, and he apparently approached HER about wanting to dress her. From that point, Meghan regularly wore Mouret’s designs, including during her engagement and after she was married. I don’t think Meghan has worn any Mouret in years though, and now we’re learning why: because this man is terribly indiscreet, if not a complete fantasist. Roland Mouret has written a memoir, I Am Roland Mouret: The Butcher’s Boy Who Dressed the World. The Times of London got (paid for) the first excerpts of the book, and as you can imagine, the biggest headline thus far is about Meghan. It’s bizarre because Mouret is legitimately one of the best designers of the past 30 years. This year actually marks the 20th anniversary of his “Galaxy dress,” which was one of the most worn and copied dresses ever. Why is he acting like a tabloid gossip?? Some excerpts from the Times coverage:
Mouret designed the dress the Duchess of Sussex wore the evening before her wedding and was a guest at the ceremony itself and the afterparty at Frogmore House, where he spoke to Harry.
“‘You don’t look like a fashion designer,’ Harry said, a bit gruffly,” Mouret recalls. “He meant, of course, you don’t look like a gay fashion designer.”
***
Kate Middleton came to my studio to try on some clothes. Later, I went to the palace with clothes for her. Many want to be famous but if Kate could do everything she does, and be married to the man she is married to, without the fame, you suspect she would choose it.
***
In Istanbul, at the opening of Soho House in 2015, I was joined in the lift by a woman in her dressing gown going to have a spa treatment. I said, “You don’t know me but you do know me in a way. I am Roland Mouret.”
She screamed and laughed and we chatted for a few moments. I told her that Suits was being very good to me [his designs had featured in the series].
“See you at the party tonight.”
“See you there, Meghan.”
A year later I went to Canada to do an event and Meghan came along. I messaged her to bring her boyfriend and she texted back saying they were splitting up. “I’m coming to London soon,” she told me. “I’m going to travel in Europe this summer because I’m single and I want to have a change.”
“I will see you in London,” I said. “And I promise you, you’ll meet a nice European guy this summer.” As that summer turned to autumn, I got a call from her. “Roland, I met someone.”
“Your nice European guy?”
“Nice British guy.” She giggled.
“Even better,” I said. “What does he do?” She hesitated. “He’s a prince.”
I knew she was in love. It was the amount of breath mixed in with her words, finely balanced but revealing, just like a perfume. There was only one British prince. We knew who we were talking about.
“You’ll go to a lot of functions, you’ll need clothes. Do you want me to send you some now so that you’ll be ready?”
“Yes, please.”
I asked a member of my team to send a selection I had put aside to the palace. “Leave them there as long as she wants them. Don’t follow up on it and do not talk about it to anyone at all, here or outside.”
Three months later, Meghan and I met up for a coffee. She said, “It’s going to come out very soon. We think the press know and it’s any day now.”
Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public. Then the same team member who had sent the clothes for Meghan decided, in an honest attempt to be efficient, to call Kate’s stylist at the palace and ask for Meghan’s dresses to be returned. Meghan was furious and called me.
“You don’t realise what you’ve done! You’ve embarrassed me!”
“No, Meghan, it was just a mistake by someone who didn’t know. My apologies. I know it’s not good for you and you want to do things privately.”
“You know now I can never wear your clothes again.”
I didn’t see the logic of that but I didn’t question it. Meghan’s decision not to wear my clothes was hers, not the palace’s, not anybody else’s. I don’t think anyone else cared. But the following year, I saw a photo of her out in a cheap high street copy of one of my designs. I messaged her: “I can understand if you don’t wear my stuff, but if it’s to wear a cheap copy then that’s ridiculous. Come back.” She texted back: “I think I should come and see you.”
[From The Times]
I’m not sure I even follow the story – when Meghan was first dating Harry (in late 2016/early 2017), Mouret had dresses sent to the palace? And then one of his staffers then called Kate’s stylist and asked for the dresses to be returned? If that’s what happened, then Meghan had every right to cut off Mouret, because that’s a major mix-up. Why would anyone from his office contact Kate’s stylist about Meghan’s clothes? I wonder if this is possibly the root of Kate and Natalie Archer’s fixation on Meghan and Meghan’s style though – god knows how many designers were trying to send Meghan clothes, and I bet some of them even tried to go through Archer. Is this the explanation for Kate’s tantrum about “fashion contacts” as well? Was Kate trying to say that only *she* could wear Mouret? Interesting.
Photos of Meghan wearing Roland Mouret dresses, courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Parents to be, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil: “Totem” at The Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Parents to be, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil: “Totem” at The Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Parents to be, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil: “Totem” at The Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.
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Malibu, CA – Kim Kardashian enjoys dinner at Nobu with friends and family in Malibu, CA. Kim showed off her sexy curves in an off-the-shoulder top and snug jeans as she is joined by mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and self-proclaimed “Foodgod” Jonathan Cheban. Kanye was also at the outing but left sooner in a separate ride. No signs of sisters Khloe or Kourtney!
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
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LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex cradles her bump as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
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THE DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX_ATTEND SHE PREMIERE OF CIRQUE_DU SOLEIL’S TOTEM AS THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
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THE DUKE & DUCHESS OF SUSSEX_ATTEND SHE PREMIERE OF CIRQUE_DU SOLEIL’S TOTEM AS THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem in support of Sentebale at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 16th January. The evening will The Royal Rota should meet Ella Lynch, Kensington Palace, at door 1 at the Royal Albert Hall at 1730hrs on 16th January 2019.raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa. Over the course of the evening, Their Royal Highnesses will meet representatives from Sentebale, Cirque du Soleil and Totem, including members of the cast.
Dafuq?@?🫤😲
What a messy bench he is. And this doesn’t even make sense. She told him she’s dating a Prince? Sure Jan. I don’t believe this even a little.
He does sound like an old gossip, but overall his tidbits about Meghan don’t make her sound bad – if anything they reflect poorly on his team (why would his team send dresses to the palace for Meghan, why wouldn’t they send the dresses directly to Meghan? And then why would someone from his team call KATE’S stylist to ask for the dresses sent to Meghan to be returned?) But I do admit that his designs looked pretty good on Meghan.
I do wonder if this is part of the fashion contacts debate – if Kate realized that Meghan already had close relationships with designers and freaked out.
Also LOL to the part about Kate just wanting to live her life without being famous. Sure Jan. Right.
I’m so confused by this narrative. Does anyone at Mouret’s office have a phone? If they do, did they have Meghan’s number at the time? If they did, why no attempt to call her first before they contacted KKHate? And, how this they get Kate’s stylist number anyways? This story makes no sense; it makes it sound like the “palace” is some apartment building where anyone just walks into the leasing office and just speaks to someone. Kensington palace has gatekeepers that won’t let any uninvited person get anywhere near anyone just like that. This story is just so bizarre, I guess I need my coffee now.
While I agree that the story is bizarre and doesn’t make sense, Kate has worn Roland Mouret’s designs for years so its entirely plausible that someone on his team would have had a way to contact Archer (I’m assuming it was Archer.)
Carole would not have encouraged Kate to wait around for 8 years, while being cheated on, for the mechanic at the local garage. Kate wanted to be queen and famous.
But but but….she just wants a quiet country life with an Aga!!!!!! lolol.
@Becks, right? It makes him seem like a petty gossip with an incompetent team. Kate’s “stylist” never should have been contacted regarding Meghan’s clothes (which he’d just said she should keep as long as she wanted??). Whatever, he sounds like a pathetic hanger-on.
I also had a good laugh at Kate preferring to live a life in which no one knows who she is. Lol, sure.
Meghan comes out smelling like a rose in every one of these stories. She did nothing wrong. What a joke.
Very confusing story. It sounds like he was trying to cozy up to both Meghan and Kate, and then Kate got upset because someone on his staff let it slip to her staff that he was dressing Meghan too? And Kate didn’t want Meghan to be friends with him? But then how did it still come about that he was involved in Meghan’s wedding?
Oh, now that tracks. I almost feel sorry for Kate, assuming that she would be able to lord her meager royal experience and fashion contacts over the new girl but turns out the new girl has plenty of her own fashion contacts. I wonder if perhaps someone from Kate’s team found out about Meghan getting clothes from Mouret and freaked out. Maybe even demanded the clothes be returned because royals don’t get freebies, right? Or perhaps intimating that the royals wouldn’t pay for Meghan to wear designer clothes? That would explain a lot.
Is this why Kate was worried about Meghan stealing her fashion contacts?
Yeah, ‘I can never wear your clothes again!…except for the evening event before the wedding…but do please come to the wedding! …and the after party!’ Makes no sense.
But now we have the origin of Kate’s ‘fashion contacts’ story. Kate had been wearing Mouret, but Meghan had had a fashion relationship with him as well, one Kate didn’t know about until Mouret’s assistant called her assistant (makes no sense, but whatevs) & she flipped out. Miss ‘I don’t wan’t to be famous, no, not me, the woman who tagged around after a prince for a whole decade’.
Peak idleness…
“‘You don’t look like a fashion designer,’ Harry said, a bit gruffly,” Mouret recalls. “He meant, of course, you don’t look like a gay fashion designer.”
—Maybe he just meant you look dowdy.
“Kate Middleton came to my studio to try on some clothes. Later, I went to the palace with clothes for her. Many want to be famous but if Kate could do everything she does, and be married to the man she is married to, without the fame, you suspect she would choose it.”
— Sure, Jan.
Yeah, this man’s judgments seems pretty well off the mark, especially in regard to Kate.
HA I said the same thing!! Sure Jan lol.
The only thing I’ll give him about that comment – he said “If Kate could do everything she does….” which I’m interpreting as “if Kate could still live in mansions and palaces and not worry about bills and go on vacation whenever she wanted and take helicopters everywhere without being famous…..” I mean I still don’t believe it, because she chased William too hard for the fame and status not to have been something she wanted – but I do believe the perks were also something she wanted and chased.
I think Khate chased him for the fame, however, I don’t think she’ enjoys the fame now that she’s had a taste of it. Or at least, she has a love/hate relationship with it. Being in the spotlight means people notice (and say s***) when you put in very little effort at your busy work, mumble through ‘speeches,’ and nitpick your clothes/wig, etc., and I don’t think she enjoys that part. Very likely, though, the spotlight and positive press attention is the only positive attention she gets from adults. Her husband often acts as though he doesn’t like her, and as much as she is Carole’s golden child, I suspect her mother can be very demanding and pushy toward her.
@TigerMcQueen I think your analysis is pretty spot on. I think she loves the spotlight itself but doesnt like the scrutiny, and I think the praise from the press is really the only source of positive attention in her life.
No, I think Harry meant what RM says he meant. He is Prince Philip’s grandson, after all, lol.
Kate was always too obviously aware of exactly where the cameras are, and too obviously dressed to stand out, for me to believe she had any problem whatsoever in being noticed and having the focus on her. There are multiple examples of both, and that’s without even considering her earlier experiences allowing her unweighted hems to fly up, and the more recent incident getting out of a vehicle at a state visit with her skirt hiked up to her crotch.
Now, if he said she’d be happy to have everything she has, and only be noticed when she went places like Wimbledon and to state dinners, without having to do those PR photo ops at pesky community level organizations, that I’d believe.
@Bisynaptic, it all reads like parody. What a loser this dude turned out to be.
These stories actually reflect well on Meghan and badly on him and his team. He embarrassed her when she was newly enby contacting Kate’s stylist about dresses sent to Meghan. I can see why she didn’t want to wear his clothes for a while. However, they obviously made up because she wore his designs on her Australia tour in 2018. It makes her seem kind and forgiving and someone who doesn’t hold a grudge. My theory is many people use her niceness against her!
Reminds me a lot of my other favorite Meg, Megan Thee Stallion. She has a heart of gold and a yearning to be loved due to not having much family around and wears her heart on her sleeve. Shows love too much to people who don’t even deserve it. May both their lights continue to shin despite it all.
I loved that blue dress she wore just before the wedding. Still one of my favorites of her looks.
I really like Roland Mouret’s designs. He is a much better designer than he is a storyteller.
Loved his clothes – and I agree, the dress she wore the night before is one of my favorites too. But he sounds ridiculous and his stories are confusing. I think someone wrote it reads like fanfiction and that’s exactly what it feels like. Kernels of truth embellished by him being at the center.
This is one of the most convoluted stories I’ve read. In order to get his dresses back from Meghan, they called Kate and her assistant/stylist for them? I would never have spoken to him again. That wasn’t a mistake. That was a way to make her pay up or get the clothes back and/or to get in Kate’s good graces. I would have been livid.
It definitely doesn’t feel like a mistake (why send anything to the Palace at all when they were still dating? He presumably knew her Toronto address? Or it would have gone to Harry’s PA). It feels like someone on his team who had worked with Kate wanted to make a point and both alert Kate (cue whining about “fashion contacts”) and embarrass Meghan.
I wondered about the sending clothes to the Palace thing, too. I guess Harry was living at KP? In the basement or something? If he had Meghan’s phone number, why not just ask her where to send the clothes? Also, about the sending of the clothes with no follow-up–what’s that about? Designers just send clothes & don’t expect to be paid? And don’t expect the clothes back (until, apparently, they do)? How does that work exactly?
I think that was when Harry was at Nott Cott. I think the part about “dont ask for them back” or whatever was him trying to make himself seem overly generous.
But even then I’m not sure why they went to the palace at all and not directly to Meghan, UNLESS he wanted her to wear them specifically for royal events (but this was 2016, not even engaged yet)……or if it was the protocol they had followed with Kate so he was just following suit for Meghan at that point.
So… a designer sent clothes to Meghan, unprompted by her, (no doubt looking for more visibility for his designs – let’s not forget that) and then someone on his own staff demanded the clothes back through Kate’s stylist? Er, cough, personal assistant, as KP insisted that Archer was emphatically not Kate’s stylist?
I just don’t understand the logic there. Why ask for the clothes back if they hadn’t been worn yet? I guess we can assume that Mouret’s assistant already had a contact at KP and somehow assumed that Kate and Meghan were sharing a closet? It’s just odd, because the clothes wouldn’t have been sent to the palace. It feels like there’s a lot missing from this account, but it doesn’t make Meghan look bad.
Agreed.
Exactly! He mentions texting Meghan, so he has her phone number, why not just ask where to send the clothes?
So this is the part where fashion can vacillate between being bitchy and being really profoundly generous, depending on the person and the mood they’re in or the market for their designs. A designer looking for a new client or more visibility might send you things and say, “don’t worry about returning them,” but that doesn’t mean they’re a giveaway necessarily. You look at a rack of clothes and pick out one or two or three things at most that you like. You ask if you can have them, and you ask what the price is. They might ask where you’re planning to wear them so they can advise on accessories, send someone to do the alterations, etc… basically they’re politely pumping you for information because if the dress is going to get huge exposure, the price is lower than it might have been…. Or they throw in the other outfits for free. Or a bag. Or a scarf. Or a belt. They want the relationship, the client, not the dress, but they rarely *give* stuff away. It’s a bit of a give and take and good stylists know how to negotiate and it’s not sketchy, it’s part of the business model to get value for money, but I’m guessing this story was just someone on his staff reaching out to the Palace because he hadn’t heard anything back at all. If they don’t hear back, they politely request a time when they can send someone round to collect the clothes, as they assume they’re not wanted. No hard feelings. It’s just giving someone first look, first dibs. But clearly his staff reached Kate’s “stylist” by mistake and she went running to Kate. Because she and Kate both have no idea how this works. Because it’s a professional relationship and neither of them is professional. Really.
@YankeeDoodles this makes so much sense. You explained it really well.
Well after this nonsense, Meghan probably will not wear his clothes again. Good grief, what trivial foolishness to include in your book. Again, Meghan’s name is used for clout
I’m confused. If I’m following correctly, his team sent clothes to KP before Meghan and Harry were engaged when it just came out that they were dating. Why would they do that? Meghan had a right to be upset about what they did. Plus after that incident Meghan continued to wear his designs before and after the wedding and she rewore 2 of his dresses after she left the royal family. As Kaiser said Mouret seems to be a fantasist.
He interpreted Harrys comment to mean that he did not look gay, that’s a serious leap in interpretation. Is he trying to damage prince Harry’s reputation?
So if Mouret told his employees not to say anything why did his own staffer contact Kate’s employee then? Honest mistake yes but still.
Also why would calling Kate’s staffer embarrass and upset Meghan? Because she couldn’t be seen as taking “free” clothes? If so why didn’t Mouret know of this considering he’s dressed Kate before.
The entire thing reeks of a miscommunication gap at best tbh.
The way I read it is his team sent clothes to KP after it was reported that Meghan and Harry were a couple not engaged or married. Why would he send the clothes to KP and not Meghan like he used to? It’s very strange and confusing.
Is the book out? Or is he, like all these other authors, putting out Meghan stories to boost pre-sales and then not mentioning her in the actual book?
The press gets advance copies & then publish the excerpts of their choosing. The Telegraph chose these.
Omg this might really be why Kate said that Meghan was after her fashion contacts!! Roland had been dressing Kate for years so they likely knew Tash well… and then if the admin called Tash about Meghan, maybe Kate really did think that Meghan was trying to use Tash to get clothes… but really it was Mouret the whole time! Wow, what massive misunderstandings… so much could have been avoided.
I wonder if Kate and Archer thought the dresses sent to KP were for Kate and disposed of them accordingly only to find out they were for Meghan
🎯
The efficient comment makes me think he sent clothes to both Meghan and Kate and instead of getting them both back from each he wanted Kate to send them back on Meghan’s behalf? That’s the only way it makes sense but even that is weird.
Or did he send them to Kate unprompted and then said they were for Meghan and wanted them back???
The timeline makes zero sense bc Meghan was wearing his designs when she was heavily pregnant. And she wore a repeat of one of his dresses for an as ever photoshoot for valentines. Also, what happened after Meghan said they should meet up?? Something is majorly fishy about this story.
The timeline fits in my opinion – the incident with the dress mix up and such was probably 2016, since that’s when they started dating and I think went public in October 2016, so then in 2017 he told her to “come back,” she said “I should come and see you” and then started wearing Mouret again, he got invited to the wedding, etc. I think she probably worked with a few designers to build a royal wardrobe – Mouret, Givenchy/CWK, etc.
Now what I dont know is if Meghan wore Mouret between 2016 and 2017, in which case who knows, but that would generally fit timing wise if she didn’t.
@Becks1: What I don’t get is why Meghan would return Mouret’s snide text in the first place. He basically says she looks cheap:
“I can understand if you don’t wear my stuff, but if it’s to wear a cheap copy then that’s ridiculous. Come back.” She texted back: “I think I should come and see you.”
I realize Meghan is kind and polite, but would she just let that insult slide?
I’m trying to make sense of this story. Was Kate wearing Mouret before Harry met Meghan? I think he is based in London, yes? I do remember that Mouret told Meghan he wanted to dress her before she met Harry. So Mouret was dressing both Kate and Meghan before Harry? Have I got that right? He was invited to both the wedding and the exclusive reception? And Meghan wore Mouret on the eve of her wedding and on her trip to Ireland. So I’m not clear when this ridiculous mistake by his staff occurred.
Also, I think after the pandemic, Mouret had some kind of financial crash, and there was some publicity of his dressing Kate and he made some complimentary remarks about Kate’s fashion clout either in an interview or on social media. I have noticed that Meghan has not worn Mouret’s designs since moving to California. However, this whole story does not make the designer look good- he is coming across as petty and aggrieved. I think we all know for sure, that if Meghan appeared in one of his designs, he would get much better publicity than Kate wearing it. So he has burned that bridge, I imagine. Why is he wanting to trash Meghan? Can he not see that hitching his wagon to Kate is not that rewarding?
Yes, Kate had worn Mouret before. the long white dress with a slit up the side is Mouret, as is the royal blue evening gown she wore to a gala in 2016. And over the years she has worn a lot of Mouret – honestly some of her better looks, I think his evening gowns and dresses work well for her.
An afterthought: By contacting Kate’s office, he put Meghan into conflict with Kate. Obviously Meghan would not want to step on Kate’s toes, so she quit wearing Mouret because of that? (Still trying to make sense of why this story is in Mouret’s memoir).
This article doesn’t mention that Roland Mouret no longer works for the Roland Mouret brand. He left the company last year. I’m surprised none of the bigger design houses have signed him since there is so much chang in design directors. A memoir that talks about clients isn’t a good look. Also he helped Victoria Beckham launch her line, which would be a mote interesting story than his interactions with Meghan. Also Meghan is allowed to get angry and irritated with people. It’s a little confusing. She wore his clothes, then didn’t, then did? What is the issue here?
‘I asked a member of my team to send a selection I had put aside to the palace. “Leave them there as long as she wants them. Don’t follow up on it and do not talk about it to anyone at all, here or outside.”’
Is he saying they were mistakenly sent to Kate at ‘the palace’, not Meghan, and that was why Kate’s stylist was contacted asking for them back??
Otherwise his staff ignored TWO explicit instructions — not to ask for them back, and not to talk about them with ANYONE. That’s not an innocent mistake.
The excerpt doesn’t make clear which f-up it was, but none of it was on Meghan. He should have been profusely apologetic in either case.
Huh…..I wonder if they were mistakenly sent to Kate, and then the staffer didn’t ask for them to be returned, but for them to be sent to Meghan instead, and that’s why she was embarrassed, because it looked like she had called the designer and demanded dresses for her and not Kate.
@Hannah
You took the words right out of my mouth—this is the only scenario that makes sense and stops the whole thing from sounding like some convoluted, nonsensical babble.
I suspect that the entire story, as presented by the *Mail*, is so illogical and tangled precisely because the paper was trying so hard to ensure the narrative reflected poorly on Meghan. It failed to do that, and instead, the whole account became incoherent and pointless.
My immediate thought was that the staff might have misread an instruction— “send this to the palace”—and ended up delivering the wardrobe items to Kate, for whom designers might well have created pieces over the last decade. Once the mistake came to light, they had to ask Kate’s office to return the items.
Given how Kate tried to act all “important” in front of Meghan—who was supposedly “lost” and “unaccustomed to the high-society world” (hah!)—this must have been a real slap in the face for her. In the time between receiving the haul of clothes and being asked to return them, Kate was likely bursting with pride, assuming a designer had showered her with gifts—which only made her feel even more self-important. Then, it turned out the delivery was actually meant for that “unsophisticated” newcomer! 🤣
This scenario actually makes sense, and the statements mentioned—which were likely taken out of context—suddenly become logical. I also wonder if the later stories—about how Kate supposedly wanted to share “her” fashion contacts with Meghan (what contacts, anyway?—she would never share anything with anyone)—didn’t stem from the same motive as the stories about the crying: the idea that, knowing you’ve done something wrong or found yourself in a situation you’d find humiliating (which is how Kate would have perceived it), you need to quickly shift the narrative before the truth comes out.
Someone would really need to read that part of the book—perhaps someone will, and then tell us about it.
Yes, clothes being sent to Kate by mistake would explain several odd stories! 🍿😎
This does explain a lot, if in fact it is what happened!
I think Kate was predisposed to dislike and resent Meghan no matter what, but if this happened as early as 2016-17, it would have been like pouring gasoline on the fire from the beginning.
I dunno. Harry just doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would say, ‘you don’t look like a….’
Empirical observation, solely from my lived experience:
Cis gendered men, not just Harry, never tend to believe a gay man is “gay enough” to view their beloved partially clothed, as is procedural in a couture fitting setting.
If they could, these men would happily, (admittedly ghoulishly) dig up Coco Chanel from whatever Parisian cemetery she rests and have her dress their beloved.
Primal, but not uncommon.
I surmise that Mouret’s team sent dresses to the palace as an offering to either Meghan or possibly to both Meghan and Kate, figuring that either way he’d get some amazing publicity from one or both women wearing his designs. Archer likely intercepted the delivery on Kate’s behalf, at which point Kate believed that Meghan was attempting to have a relationship with Mouret. All the while, Meghan already had a relationship with Mouret, but Kate assumed it was a connection through Kate. At this point, Kate went ballistic that Mouret is hers (Fashion is mine, Harold!!!), and warned Meghan to stay out of her fashion contacts, thinking that Meghan was only hearing from Mouret through the shipment to Kate at the palace. This explains any embarrassment. Ultimately, Archer and Kate kept the dresses, but when Mouret’s team realized the dresses would not or did not go to Meghan at all, Mouret’s team rescinded the dresses from the place where the dresses were — with Kate’s stylist. Hire me as a ghostwriter, JFC.