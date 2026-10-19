Sophie Chandauka has ‘paused’ her defamation lawsuit against Prince Harry

Last week, there was a curious story in the Daily Mail. The Mail’s Richard Eden claimed that Sentebale managed to pull £342,000 in donations since Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso and most of the Sentebale board of trustees stepped down last year. Eden lavished Sophie Chandauka with praise for bringing in new donors… after Chandauka looted Sentebale’s reserves, shut down Sentebale’s UK office and closed down Sentebale’s children’s center. Well, to make matters even more curious, the Times pointed out that while Chandauka might have pulled in donations, that’s basically all Sentebale is getting because they don’t have any money-generating events since Prince Harry’s exit. From “Event income at Prince Harry’s former charity plummets to £70,000”:
The Duke of Sussex’s former charity Sentebale remains in deficit as income from events last year fell to £70,000, less than a tenth of the total for the previous year. The HIV/Aids charity has recorded significantly lower income from fundraising events since he left in March last year. A few months later it scrapped a polo competition.
The prince co-founded Sentebale, which supports young people in Lesotho and Botswana, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 in memory of both their mothers. However, both patrons and several trustees resigned last year over a disagreement with the chair of the board, Sophie Chandauka.
So, despite Eden’s glowing reporting of Sentebale’s coffers, it looks like the charity is in dire straits. In the year before Harry stepped down, Sentebale was making £715,000 annually from Harry’s fundraising efforts. Harry ensured that Sentebale was always well-funded and that there was enough money to run all of Sentebale’s programs in Lesotho. Chandauka looted the reserves and now Sentebale is a shell of what it once was. No one even knows what Sentebale *does* anymore. Meanwhile, remember how Chandauka is suing Prince Harry and Mark Dyer for “defamation”? The case has been put on hold.
Sentebale’s High Court defamation claim against its co-founder the Duke of Sussex has been put on hold, The Telegraph can reveal. The charity sued Prince Harry over what its trustees said was a “co-ordinated adverse media campaign” that had caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”.
However, the legal action has stalled amid fears in some quarters that a loss could see the charity forced to fold to cover legal bills.
Sentebale reported a 20 per cent drop in income months after launching the defamation claim. The Duke has made clear that he is prepared to go to trial to clear his name, which if successful could see Sentebale liable for the costs of both sides as well as a potential payout.
Both parties have agreed an extension of time for the filing of both the acknowledgement of service and the defence, meaning that for now, the particulars of claim cannot be made public.
The legal action was lodged following a row with Sophie Chandauka, chairman of Sentebale’s board, over financial problems and fundraising strategy. The dispute prompted the Duke and his fellow trustees, including childhood mentor Capt Mark Dyer, to resign in 2025 in a blaze of public recriminations. Ms Chandauka accused the board of abuse of power, bullying, misogyny and harassment, suggesting that Sentebale was a “vanity project” for the Duke and his friends who used the media they “disdain” to cause harm.
The Charity Commission later criticised all sides for allowing the dispute to play out publicly but found no evidence of the behaviour alleged by Ms Chandauka.
The prevailing theory for why Chandauka wants to put everything on hold is because if this BS defamation case makes it to trial, the court could look at Sentebale’s books and Chandauka’s records. As in, Harry’s lawyers could and should pursue investigative inquiries into Chandauka’s motives for the hostile takeover of Sentebale, and they could also look into who exactly is funding the defamation lawsuit in the first place.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of Sky News.
The Importance of Being Vetted.
I can’t wait until this woman does something stupid and shows her hand.
She also probably realizes that Harry can afford the legal fees of a long, drawn out, contentious battle while she absolutely cannot. So she’s “pausing” it while she figures out how to steal some more funds.
I detest this woman. Everything about her is deplorable.
She is a perfect example of her character showing on her face.
Under what legal theory is she “pausing” her lawsuit? She brought it forward, so she should either proceed or withdraw it.
While part of me thinks that “surely William wouldn’t be so stupid to have a direct connection to this mess”, part of me thinks “yeah, in order to f@ck over his brother, he’d be this stupid “. I guess time will tell which it is.
Be nice to see Iain Rawlining telling what really happened.
Part of me is disappointed that she has “paused” the lawsuit. Because a trial could expose some shenanigans.
Didn’t she say that she had “outside” financial backer(s) for this lawsuit? And now she’s concerned about the financial costs of the lawsuit ??
Food for thought.
Chandauka and Iain just realized that discovery would be lit… for the opposition. And now they’re trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube. Meanwhile Sentebale is sinking below the waterline because of their collective deliberate mismanagement and asset stripping.
I think exactly the same thing, Discovery will be a bitch for KP.
Exactly what I was thinking, @Harla!
So the charity’s reserves are now minus £10000. I don’t think the charity has ever eaten up all it reserves before. This is a charity in crisis. Of course they are rethinking the court case. Has the donor of the legal fees got cold feet?
When I first read about Sophie Chandauka’s suit, I thought it was a shake down for money. She probably assumed public opinion would encourage Harry to settle out of court.
I think she’s still attempting to manipulate him through public opinion to force him to return so she can use his presence to grift money and attention for her purposes, including taking Meghan’s place–in all ways.
So she is allowed to put it back and keep it hanging over Harry’s head. She should be told, do it now or forget about it completely. This is not justice for Harry.
@Sunnyside Up … Just like the royal family never released that ‘Bullying Report’, which is still hanging over Meghan’s head. It’s an attempt to ruin Harry’s character by never resolving the accusation.
The bullying report was never released because it exonerated Meghan.
My thoughts exactly… the bullying report and this law suit would exonerate both Meghan and Harry so of course the firm along with Chuck and Willy can’t have that since it would uncover their true involvement in the lies spread and targeting of the Sussex’s
I pity the children who lost a valuable resource because of Chandauka.
If Seesio and Harry every regain control, they must restructure Sentebale to keep its finances away from vultures like her.
It’s criminal.
It’s always the children who suffer although I’m sure it adversely affects Harry and Prince Seeiso too. Evil, evil woman.
I have been said this is one woman’s vanity and that’s it. I honestly still don’t think William had anything to do with this mess. She’s been messy for years and after she had a fit when they didn’t initially name her and alleged racism everyone should have backed away from her. At least Eden and her look stupid. No charity is going to go forward with a lawsuit where they are going to be held personally liable. Also I bet a lawyer is going to point to her nasty tv comments about Meghan and then what she said in print too about her as well you are first claiming it was his wife that had donors not wanting to donate, and now you are claiming he bullied you, so which one is it.
I’ve never bought into the palace conspiracies over sentabale either. For a former corporate lawyer it was telling that Sentebale seemed to be her main gig & she was asking Harry for a big exec salary for what is usually an unpaid voluntary role. It was clear she wanted to use Sentebale with the high profile princes attracting big corporate & other sponsors & networking opportunities etc, as her main source of income.
I always thought she wanted to be paid to leave when she fell out with the trustees & didn’t think that Harry & seeisio would walk away from sentebale rather than pay her to leave. No way she wanted to be stuck running a charity she clearly doesn’t care about.
I think she still hoped that Harry would rather pay her off than risk another legal case which maybe she thought could embarrass him. To me her part in it was an old fashioned shake down attempt. Why Ian Rawlinson got involved is another question.
Also why is she mentioning the defamation case could be expensive for the charity when when she lodged it she claimed external funding could be used for the case?
They should have paid her to leave, imo. Rawlinson is William’s fingerprints all over this.
Maybe Willie’s had second thoughts, which means her lawsuit has lost its funding.
Yeah I just rolled my eyes at her. I think she was dumb enough to think this would work since she’s done this before and it failed.
@bisynaptic, William has no money. Any money he gets is provided, why in the world would he take his money to fund this? More like it was Sophie doing this mess and Ian is an idiot who should have jumped ship a long time ago.
What about Iain Rawlinson who appeared on tv with her when she was making accusations against Harry ? Rawlinson is viewed as an ally of William.
I know who Rawlinson is, I still don’t think William had anything to do with this. This is one woman who thought she take a run at Harry by using the press to go after Meghan. That didn’t work and then she tried to turn it on Harry. Everyone quit en masse and then she was out there screaming she was being bullied. She’s a terrible Black woman and it ticks me off that anyone out there is trying to take her terrible tactics and blame it on someone else. She stole from a charity and I hope ends up getting booted from being anywhere near one in the future again.
I wish Harry and Mark Dyer hadn’t agreed to put the case on hold.
The disclosure alone would have brought up all manner of embarrassments for Sophie C, not to mention possible fraud.
They should have insisted things proceed and really stuck it to her for her breathtaking arrogance in filing the lawsuit in the first place. Unlike the Charities Commission, the court can’t “both sides” it or at least not as much: she would have lost, Sentebale would have been bankrupt, Sophie would be out on her lying *ss, and Princes Harry and Seeiso would have been able to march right back into Sentebale II, along with a fresh batch of Trustees, and get serious charitable projects running again.
@Nobs please why would anyone want Harry to become involved in another court case just because you want Sophie embarrassed?
I don’t think they can just get Sentebale back though. And I agree with below. I don’t blame them for putting it on hold. Maybe someone there will force her to have some sense and resign.
Gotta love Karma, Sophie! 😂😂😂😂😂😍😍
I suspect that when she file the lawsuit, Sophie Chandauka believed that Harry would settle the case. However Harry has no qualms that about fighting this case in court. But no mentioned that when the case was publicized it was reported that Sentable was going to use money from a third party to pay their lawyers. What happened to that?
I honestly think she lied about a third party. I think she was hoping to bluff Harry (who will sue) into folding. Which was dumb on her part.
I think its being put on hold for funding reasons – the worries about losing and a payout to Harry and Dyer, and the actual funding for the lawsuit running dry (whatever that original source was) – and for discovery reasons. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of her lawyers got a look at some of the stuff she was doing or some of the things she was putting in writing etc and was like “uhhhh yeah we gotta take a pause here and figure out if this is something you want to pursue.”
Maybe she thought Harry while living outside of UK was unpopular and susceptable to settling. Then he visited, Chuck saw the grandkids, Uncle Charles’ book reminded of the beloved mother, he returned to UK as a dad doing real charitable work, etc. — and Sophie is caught with a bullsh## lawsuit that will bankrupt a charity and against a good guy.
She really is despicable.
She’s out of money. And she lost her sponsor. And she had no evidence that they engaged in defamation. And her legal advice has been that she has insufficient evidence to prevail in court, and that I would guess she has insufficient evidence even to obtain a court date, and her “case” would likely be thrown out…. People make motions to invoke the law a lot more frequently than they make it to a courtroom. Having personally been menaced with legal action, my only response at the time was, “happy to air the issues in a court, according to the standards that govern evidence, fact, logic, deduction, proof, reason, …just let us know when you will be filing your motion. Happy to respond.” ….never heard back. Radio silence. I have to say, personally, this has happened to me more than once. If you have a clear conscience, it seems ludicrous and outrageous…. Because it is. The one time we sat in front of a judge — me and my husband on one side, our former landlord on the other — and he heard both sides, it was a supremely gratifying experience. We were being asked for thousands of pounds. We ended up having to pay less than £100. I have discovered the people with the weakest claims are the most vocal and aggressive. Counterintuitive. But true.
Ok, so the Sentebale board resigned because Sophie threatened a law suit that would bankrupt the charity in legal fees. And now, with the original board gone, she is still bankrupting the charity with legal fees, not to mention shutting down operations. In the meantime, the basis for her legal threats was deemed unfounded. So, what did the board walkout accomplish?
What would have been the benefit of remaining on the board of a bankrupt charity? If the board is accusing the board chair of malfeasance, who will want to donate to that? And a court case could have dragged on for months if not years. I think that’s what the people backing Sophie in the first place were hoping would happen, months of accusations and recriminations against Harry specifically. So I don’t blame any of them for walking away from this mess.
I rewatched Ted Lasso again this weekend. One of the best scenes in the show is Rebecca apologizing to Ted because she got caught setting up paparazzi pics between Ted/Keeley because she (well, Higgins) didn’t cover her trail properly. Willy is such an arrogant, entitled tool that he is a similar “got caught being terrible” waiting to happen. Chandauka will squeal like a pig when properly cornered to save herself. Harry has the money and patience to legally expose her and disclose any paper trail that exists between her and Willy flunkies. Willy is such a warped f#ck that he installed a money laundering nut to ruin a charity that helped poor children affected by AIDS because he is bigly jealous of his younger brother then preceeded to use the same nut to smear his brother. What an epic loser Willy is…. She is backing off the lawsuit because disclosure will reveal likely criminal and highly unethical behavior. If this scandal is ever fully exposed, the monarchy will never recover and Willy will be the end of it.
@TN DEMOCRAT. Money laundering? Whose money? Through Sentebale or some business she owns? I don’t recall hearing this theory before.