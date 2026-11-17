Ethan Hawke is one of Hollywood’s great chatterboxes. I’m starting to think the same thing about Ben Affleck, incidentally, although Affleck is more selective than Hawke about when and where he speaks. One feels that at any moment, Hawke could just sit down and speak for three hours straight about acting, technology, drugs, art and commerce. Well, Hawke recently spoke to GQ and, wouldn’t you know, he ended up discussing rebellion and “greedy bastards.”
Ethan Hawke isn’t holding back when it comes to the powerful forces he believes are controlling the entertainment industry. During a new interview with GQ, the Oscar-nominated actor took aim at wealthy power players, blasting “greedy bastards” who think they control every aspect of Hollywood and predicting a major rebellion against the industry.
“I believe in rebellion. And I think people are going to wake up and punch back and there’s going to be massive movements in music and massive movements in live theater and massive movements of people getting together,” Hawke said.
“So don’t worry that the money and the greedy bastards that think they control everybody, they always lose in the end,” he continued. “And they’re all going in the grave eventually. They think they’re winning, but they’re losing because their lives are worthless.”
Hawke also expressed frustration with the financial pressures shaping Hollywood, arguing that the projects actors care about most often come with the smallest paychecks.
“There’s a direct correlation. I find that the more you love a project, the less you get paid,” he said. “If you want to beat the algorithm, it’s very difficult to do that and be paid.”
People always quote Martin Luther King Jr. (who was actually quoting Theodore Parker) and say “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” That’s what Ethan is basically saying too, that when all is said and done, all of these despicable people will be in the ground and they’ll always be history’s losers. I believed that for years and years as well, but the craziness of the past decade has altered my belief system in big ways. I think AT BEST when you take the longer view of what’s happening, it’s difficult to escape the feeling that this sh-t is cyclical and we were in a particularly soul-crushing cycle for a decade. Not to be a huge bummer! I appreciate Ethan’s optimism but at some point, optimism feels like delusion.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He’s a very creative person. To do what he does, he probably has to think as optimistically as he can.
Even if he secretly thinks we’re doomed (I’m starting to think we are – yikes), which he probably might, he probably can’t help but lean into using words creatively to describe what it is we’re suffering through now. That’s my take haha.
I think he genuinely does believe in the power of art though. Maybe Dead Poets Society had that much of an impact on him.
I did think this statement was rather truthful and grim: ““If you want to beat the algorithm, it’s very difficult to do that and be paid.”
I think he’s had very subtle, good cosmetic work. But I won’t call him out for it.
The question is always how many people are going to suffer and die until these cycles end. Hawke is like Clooney in perhaps feeling he is above the fray and the fight. It’s always worth trying to limit the damage and hasten the demise of the oppressors.
In the article it mentions he’s talking about the entertainment industry rather than politics in general.
So, in that sense, I think his comment differs a bit from Clooney’s.
I still think we’re doomed, no matter what context we’re talking about, and I do think his wealth helps to protect his own creativity, but I do think the fact he specifically referenced the entertainment industry makes his comments kind of different from Clooney’s. I think Hawke is just talking about art being made and how it’s made within his industry. Though he’s more optimistic than I would be since all forms of social media are killing my attention span.
Who Were These People? Spot on.👍
Sure, that’s a popular opinion, but he is very wealthy too so insulated. So many people will suffer , however he will not. He has always been a very rich whiney dude. And clueless.. still is I guess. White male whiney privilege impersonated.
I do think his wealth insulates him. I’m wondering if his age insulates him as well. He’s lived through a time when art probably held more importance and he saw good art being made.
I don’t really think, at this point in time, that we’re going to see massive movements in music anymore, unless he’s talking about simply attending a concert. The music today is so bad. Whenever I see footage of a Sombr or Role Model concert, I’m left a bit befuddled. Music from the past seemed to have a more rebellious and meaningful streak, even if the music happened to go mainstream.
People my age go to theatre and live concerts (however usually those massive artists and i won’t attend those) because it’s hugely expensive! What young people have the budget? The cheapest play i have been to in 5 years was a regional theatre production and it was well over 100 bucks. I think he’s delusional.
Where i mostly live, young people are freaking out about ai taking their jobs, they can barely afford rent let alone thinking of buying a house. This is a very entitled take IMHO.
Yes, I do think most things at this point are very expensive.
Even going to a movie seems like a bit of a luxury, and I’m not sure how that will affect his industry. Even the popcorn is overpriced.
I cant 🙄
Me either.