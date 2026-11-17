Ethan Hawke is one of Hollywood’s great chatterboxes. I’m starting to think the same thing about Ben Affleck, incidentally, although Affleck is more selective than Hawke about when and where he speaks. One feels that at any moment, Hawke could just sit down and speak for three hours straight about acting, technology, drugs, art and commerce. Well, Hawke recently spoke to GQ and, wouldn’t you know, he ended up discussing rebellion and “greedy bastards.”

Ethan Hawke isn’t holding back when it comes to the powerful forces he believes are controlling the entertainment industry. During a new interview with GQ, the Oscar-nominated actor took aim at wealthy power players, blasting “greedy bastards” who think they control every aspect of Hollywood and predicting a major rebellion against the industry. “I believe in rebellion. And I think people are going to wake up and punch back and there’s going to be massive movements in music and massive movements in live theater and massive movements of people getting together,” Hawke said. “So don’t worry that the money and the greedy bastards that think they control everybody, they always lose in the end,” he continued. “And they’re all going in the grave eventually. They think they’re winning, but they’re losing because their lives are worthless.” Hawke also expressed frustration with the financial pressures shaping Hollywood, arguing that the projects actors care about most often come with the smallest paychecks. “There’s a direct correlation. I find that the more you love a project, the less you get paid,” he said. “If you want to beat the algorithm, it’s very difficult to do that and be paid.”

[From Fox News]

People always quote Martin Luther King Jr. (who was actually quoting Theodore Parker) and say “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” That’s what Ethan is basically saying too, that when all is said and done, all of these despicable people will be in the ground and they’ll always be history’s losers. I believed that for years and years as well, but the craziness of the past decade has altered my belief system in big ways. I think AT BEST when you take the longer view of what’s happening, it’s difficult to escape the feeling that this sh-t is cyclical and we were in a particularly soul-crushing cycle for a decade. Not to be a huge bummer! I appreciate Ethan’s optimism but at some point, optimism feels like delusion.