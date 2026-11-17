

We just talked about Glenn Close receiving an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards over the weekend. Most of the comments I’ve read (not just here, everywhere) are pretty indignant that she hasn’t already won a competitive one. Well, hold your horses, cause here’s another inexplicable injustice: John Malkovich! And it gets worse — Malkovich hasn’t even been nominated in over 30 years!! He has two career nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category, first for Places in the Heart (1984) and then for In the Line of Fire (1993). Malkovich actually presented Close with her award on Sunday, paying tribute to his friend and Dangerous Liaisons costar. And also working the campaign circuit, because the 30-year drought is all but guaranteed to end early next year with a Best Actor nod for the Martin McDonagh written-and-directed Wild Horse Nine (in theaters now). 60 Minutes just profiled him, where he rattled off wonderfully idiosyncratic lines like not being able to teach the “John Malkovich Method” because “there is no such thing, and I certainly wouldn’t recommend studying it.” Sister-program CBS News did a round-up of four takeaways from the interview:

Over his long career, Malkovich says he’s only read 6 scripts he considers truly great

The actor said 1988’s “Dangerous Liaisons” is one of just a handful of truly great scripts he’s read in his 50-year career. “Great characters, and a fantastic adaptation by Christopher Hampton, whose writing I did and still respect a great deal,” Malkovich said. He chalks up other movies to interesting ideas with great parts, including his “In the Line of Fire” role, which earned Malkovich his second Oscar nomination. Malkovich says there’s “been a loss of making characters that an audience simply cares about”

In “Wild Horse Nine,” a black comedy set on Chile’s Easter Island months before the engineered coup d’etat in 1973, Malkovich plays Chris, a spy reckoning with the ghosts of assassinations and unsavory actions. “I think there has been a loss of making characters that an audience simply cares about, whether they’re salvageable or redeemable people who’ve done terrible things, or just terrible people,” Malkovich said. The movie deals with a dark subject matter, but features hilarious dialogue. “When you have great writing, you can go from something remarkably sad in a millisecond to something very funny and all that’s forgotten, all that’s forgiven,” Malkovich said. The actor thought “Being John Malkovich” should be “Being Tom Cruise”

Malkovich tried to convince screenwriter Charlie Kaufman to use a different actor in 1998’s “Being John Malkovich.” He thought “Being Tom Cruise” might work. Kaufman refused, set on Malkovich for the Spike Jonze-directed film, in large part because of his unique persona. Despite the title, Malkovich said there wasn’t anything of himself in the movie. “I’ll let Spike Jonze say it best. I did, so we were rehearsing one day, I don’t remember what it was, and Spike said to me, ‘That’s OK, but John Malkovich wouldn’t do it that way.’ And I just thought that was a fantastic note,” Malkovich said. Malkovich says “there’s no momentum in movies”

The actor may be best known for his movies, but he often returns to theater. He says that acting in a movie is like “being in someone else’s dream,” with scenes shot out of sequence and minimal say in the final product. “When you do a play, it’s the whole play. You don’t do just some little bit of it and go, ‘Do you like it?’ It’s the whole thing,” he said. “It’s ahead of you. Then it’s with you. Then it’s behind you every night. And it has momentum. There’s no momentum in movies.”

[From CBS News]

Being Tom Cruise??!! Are you freaking kidding me, Malkovich? Just, no. There are 1,001 reasons why that would never have worked, first among them being: because TOM CRUISE. Thank quirky goodness Charlie Kaufman held strong. That one egregious error aside, the full interview is really lovely. Malkovich is just so marvelously himself! Such whimsy, such poetry! I mean, to say film acting is like “being in someone else’s dream”? The youngins could never be so eloquent! Plus he’s hilarious and self-deprecating. I could listen to him talk about anything. And luckily we all will, as he really is the frontrunner for Best Actor this year. Prognosticators have the race between him and Andrew Scott for Elsinore. But Malkovich already won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival — where he dressed up in Shakespeare-meets-Commedia dell’Arte Dior realness, and this man claims to be the “least eccentric” person he knows! — and I think he has the “it’s his time/he’s due” momentum. Of course, watch me be proven wrong now that I’ve vocalized my predictions. Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich, Malkovich.