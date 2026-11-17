

The passage of time is really starting to get to me. It feels like just yesterday we were fawning all over little Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo whose name meant “Bouncing Pig” and whose pastime was snorting bubbles out of her nostril. Well, if you can believe it, Moo Deng is now an auntie! After giving the new family some time to nest, Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand recently announced the November 4 arrival of Moo Manao, aka “Lemon Pig,” born to parents Moo Tun (“Stewed Pig,” Moo Deng’s older brother) and Moo Manow (“Lime Pig”). Mere weeks old, and already the zoo’s Instagram is littered with stupidly adorable pics of the new addition. After reviewing most of them, I can confidently say that Little Miss Lemon Pig takes after her Auntie Moo Deng.

“Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province welcomes a new member, a baby pygmy hippopotamus, from the Moo Tun-Moo Manow family,” the zoo said. “The mother is Moo Manow, 14, and the father is Moo Tun, 7.” “…This [arrival] marks another joyful chapter in the pygmy hippopotamus family at Khao Kheow Open Zoo,” the zoo continued, adding that mom and baby are both “in good health.” In a subsequent Instagram post, the zoo revealed the hippo’s cute name, Lemon Pig! “Baby Ban Mu Tun–Lemon Pig. The new kid in the zoo opened Khao Khayaw,” the facility wrote alongside a snap of the animal. Khao Kheow Open Zoo shared another photo on Instagram of the new family member, a baby girl, hours after being born, sleeping peacefully at the facility. “There is a little one to melt my heart again 🍼🥹 Very pink. 💜 Adorable. Pink cheeks, small nose,” the caption read. The zoo noted that the baby hippo will soon be making its debut to the public “for everyone to see the cuteness of this little sister and family in full.” Other photos were also shared of Lemon Pig sweetly sleeping beside her mother and lying on a scale at the zoo. “Lemon Pig has just passed a physical examination and body measurements from the doctor and nanny … she has a perfect body with a tiny body weight of only 5.625 kg,” the zoo wrote. “Chest circumference is 42 cm and head-to-tail length is 58 cm. Health is at a good level.” Khao Kheow Open Zoo shared on Facebook that newborn Lemon Pig has already “begun to walk and move around with its mother.” “A team of veterinarians and animal caretakers are closely monitoring its health and development,” the zoo added. Moo Deng — whose name translates to “bouncy pig” — became a viral star shortly after her birth in 2024, when videos of the tiny hippo biting, playing and drinking from a hose started to spread online.

[From People]

Mama Moo Manow is 14 while Papa Moo Tun is only seven? That hippo is a cougar — get it girl! Though mother and child have sour names (Lime and Lemon Pig, respectively), the photos of them together are sickeningly sweet. (complimentary) There’s one pic of a day-old Lemon Pig and her mama sleeping side-by-side that just about did me in, real “Baby Mine” from Dumbo vibes. And while part of me resents on principle that a girl gets thrust into a weigh-in at such a young age… Holy Cow, Moo Manao! That Lemon Pig pygmy hippo is too freakin’ cute nestled contentedly on the scale! 5.625 kg is roughly 12.5 lbs, so Lemon Pig is about the size of my floof dog My Guy. This must explain why I have the same urge to scoop up and squeeze little Lemon Pig with hugs of love. All we need next are photos documenting the adventures of Lemon Pig with her Aunty Moo Deng, who I’m now casting in her Auntie Mame era. C’mon Khao Kheow Open Zoo — give the people what they crave!

PS — No, I do not know why all family members are called by their Thai names whereas Lemon Pig’s is English (I looked it up myself to get Moo Manao). Yes, it disturbed my nerdy brain unduly trying to figure out WHY?