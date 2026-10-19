Sabrina Carpenter wore custom cutout Armani to the Academy Museum Gala

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Whenever I see photos from the Academy Museum I’m reminded that I need to go to Los Angeles! The horror movie exhibit I want to see is open until July of next year so that’s my cut off date. I can visit the new Lucas Museum too, that looks incredible. Now I’m planning my next trip, but we’re here to talk fashion. The Academy Musem Gala was Saturday and the big names were decked out. Kaiser covered Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and a few other people earlier today.

Sabrina Carpenter wore a sapphire blue custom Armani gown with side cutouts and a low cut back with tassels. This is very 2010s. Her jewelry is Chopard and her makeup artist did her dirty. Minimal makeup does not work for every occasion, especially when paired with overdone eyebrows.

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Kate Hudson was also in custom Armani, in a champagne-colored strapless gown with crystal embellishments and a side ruffle. Her diamonds are Harry Winston. I really like the structure of this dress. It’s a bit ice skater-chic but it manages to be unique while fitting the aesthetic. Speaking of that – Kate looks somewhat generic lately, if you catch my drift. Maybe she’ll look more like herself when this settles.

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Kristen Wiig has not looked like herself for some time, as we’ve discussed. She was in a black Chanel tuxedo suit. This is boxy yet pretty and I really like her styling.

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Naomi Ackie brought the drama in a voluminous purple Balenciaga featuring a draped top and long train. This has pockets! You can tell that Pierpaolo Piccioli is running Balenciaga now because I thought this was Valentino. Piccioli was at Valentino until 2024, and I associate his huge colorful gowns with that label still. I love seeing his work on the red carpet. Naomi’s jewelery is Boucheron.

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Speaking of Valentino, a lot of people are talking about Cailee Spaeny’s red satin Valentino with a pink ruffle train. It looks good from the front and side but they slapped a black bow on the bottom of the train! It’s not cute and just looks goofy to me. Maybe they’re trying to cover up a seam. Alessandro Michelle, formerly the creative director of Gucci, is now running Valentino. That tracks.

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It girl Inde Navarrette looked like a glamorous cake topper in a Schiaparelli gown with brown dots that spaced out and got bigger toward the hem of the gown. Her killer necklace and earrings are Chopard. Like Kate Hudson’s gown, this is a cleverly structured gown that isn’t too weird. So many people are going to dress as her Obsession character for Halloween!

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Demi Moore was in a fabulous Standing Ground gown featuring a black velvet bustier and a vintage-looking lilac skirt. I love how the minimal modern cut of the top contrasts with the romantic reams of fabric in the skirt. This is such a standout, memorable look. I’m not that familiar with Standing Ground, but I’ll be looking out for them on the red carpet now.

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