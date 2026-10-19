Sabrina Carpenter wore custom cutout Armani to the Academy Museum Gala

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Whenever I see photos from the Academy Museum I’m reminded that I need to go to Los Angeles! The horror movie exhibit I want to see is open until July of next year so that’s my cut off date. I can visit the new Lucas Museum too, that looks incredible. Now I’m planning my next trip, but we’re here to talk fashion. The Academy Musem Gala was Saturday and the big names were decked out. Kaiser covered Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and a few other people earlier today.

Sabrina Carpenter wore a sapphire blue custom Armani gown with side cutouts and a low cut back with tassels. This is very 2010s. Her jewelry is Chopard and her makeup artist did her dirty. Minimal makeup does not work for every occasion, especially when paired with overdone eyebrows.

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Kate Hudson was also in custom Armani, in a champagne-colored strapless gown with crystal embellishments and a side ruffle. Her diamonds are Harry Winston. I really like the structure of this dress. It’s a bit ice skater-chic but it manages to be unique while fitting the aesthetic. Speaking of that – Kate looks somewhat generic lately, if you catch my drift. Maybe she’ll look more like herself when this settles.

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Kristen Wiig has not looked like herself for some time, as we’ve discussed. She was in a black Chanel tuxedo suit. This is boxy yet pretty and I really like her styling.

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Naomi Ackie brought the drama in a voluminous purple Balenciaga featuring a draped top and long train. This has pockets! You can tell that Pierpaolo Piccioli is running Balenciaga now because I thought this was Valentino. Piccioli was at Valentino until 2024, and I associate his huge colorful gowns with that label still. I love seeing his work on the red carpet. Naomi’s jewelery is Boucheron.

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Speaking of Valentino, a lot of people are talking about Cailee Spaeny’s red satin Valentino with a pink ruffle train. It looks good from the front and side but they slapped a black bow on the bottom of the train! It’s not cute and just looks goofy to me. Maybe they’re trying to cover up a seam. Alessandro Michelle, formerly the creative director of Gucci, is now running Valentino. That tracks.

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It girl Inde Navarrette looked like a glamorous cake topper in a Schiaparelli gown with brown dots that spaced out and got bigger toward the hem of the gown. Her killer necklace and earrings are Chopard. Like Kate Hudson’s gown, this is a cleverly structured gown that isn’t too weird. So many people are going to dress as her Obsession character for Halloween!

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Demi Moore was in a fabulous Standing Ground gown featuring a black velvet bustier and a vintage-looking lilac skirt. I love how the minimal modern cut of the top contrasts with the romantic reams of fabric in the skirt. This is such a standout, memorable look. I’m not that familiar with Standing Ground, but I’ll be looking out for them on the red carpet now.

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9 Responses to “Sabrina Carpenter wore custom cutout Armani to the Academy Museum Gala”

  1. Chaine says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:08 am

    Demi’s gown is gorgeous. She is still looking so fragile though 😢. Kate’s is also standout. I like the color on Sabrina but the cutout style is not flattering to her figure.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:14 am

    I love Naomie’s purple Balenciaga. The pockets. Tracy Ellis Ross also wore Balenciaga and I loved it but it looks so cool when seen in movement, which we didn’t get from the photos as much. Which again, is why I think they dropped the ball on the back drop of the beige curtain and flooring. Those gowns deserved better. Ppp at Balenciaga has had some drop-dead gorgeous gowns and then a few that I have liked a little less. But the ones that are good are very very good. And the lilac color of Demi’s dress is also very good.

    Reply
  3. Emm1 says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:19 am

    If I pull the duvet off my king-sized bed and drape it around me so it drags on the floor I can do a facsimile of that purple monstrosity. Just sayin’ 😂

    Reply
  4. Booboochile says:
    October 19, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Why does Demi Moore look like Courtney Cox, it’s uncanny.

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:04 am

    This event had a better red carpet than the met gala. Though that is no longer a big accomplishment.

    I love the color on Sabrina- perfect bold and so good on her. I think she looks gorgeous but not sure if I love the dress, but the color and the tassels do save it for me.

    Kate- it is pretty but kind of what she has done.

    Inde I like it, almost no one could pull this look off but she does.

    Demi- it is pretty and extremely elegant but I am not wowed.

    Cailee- that is bad.

    Naomi- I love that color, it looks gorgeous on her and she is glowing. I know the oversized is the style but I am iffy on it, however, she looks so gorgeous that I am going to give it to her.

    Reply
  6. Beech says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:49 am

    The first picture of Kate Hudson brings to mind Mae West in Myra Breckenridge.

    Reply
  7. RaeChimesIn says:
    October 19, 2026 at 6:59 pm

    I love Inde’s gown — it’s unique and elegant. Kate looks like a Mrs. America pageant contestant…

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    October 20, 2026 at 3:21 am

    I think it’s a solid dress on Sabrina, outdated or otherwise. The color is great for her features. Nice to see some strong jewel tones. Demi’s dress is also gorgeous. Very nice train.

    Reply

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