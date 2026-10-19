There were so many good dogs at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade



The best parades are dog parades, and the best dog parades are costume dog parades. This is why a great event like the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade is already up to its 36th year, which went down in NYC on Saturday. It was wooftacular! The floofs really turned it out this year with some pawsitively ingenious getups. Not only were they creative, but the best ones were also timely, put together by sharp canines who really have their paws on the pulse of pup culture. There were Trojan warrior floofs paying tribute to The Odyssey, proud New Yorker floofs still celebrating the Knicks’ big win, Bad Doggie floofs recreating Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Superbowl Show… I could go on and on and on, much like the parade did when it finally kicked off.

Manhattan was in full early Halloween mode as some of New York’s cutest pups gathered for the 36th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade Saturday, a beloved East Village tradition that drew a big turnout. Dogs — and many of their owners — showed up in elaborate costumes along East 13th St. and Ave. A, with everything from “A-Pom-Llo” astronauts to hot dogs. There was also a costume nod to the Taylor Farms lettuce recall. “Lots of dogs, lots of costumes. New York is fully vibrant, fully here. Everyone’s fully dressed up. Everyone’s been really creative,” one attendee said. Another paradegoer noted the plunge in temperatures. “It’s very cold today, but we’re enjoying the parade,” the attendee said. The New York Dog Parade partners with animal rescue organizations to spotlight adoptable dogs throughout the month. According to a media alert, the parade is led by the nonprofit New York Dog Parade and presented by Kismet, described as a premium dog food brand founded by John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. In celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, the parade partners with the ASPCA and Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) to spotlight adoptable dogs throughout October and celebrate rescue dogs taking part in the parade.

[From NBC News 4 New York]

I’m sorry, what’s the name of this year’s big sponsor again? KISMET! My rescue floof My Guy loves his Hill’s Science Diet food, but he also loves his mama, who may not be able to resist the brightly colored bags with her own name printed on them. I mean, this is the very definition of kismet, right?!! We’ll bark this out between the two of us later. As for the parade, it truly was a tail wagging spectacle. The pageantry, the playfulness, the puppies!! In my extensive reviewing of all the footage in order to bring you top breed reporting, I believe I caught the scent of what makes for the best in show costumes. It’s not just how the dog is dressed, it’s how the vehicle of conveyance is staged. That’s what sells the story! So the Odyssey floofs had a Trojan Horse with them, and the Bad Bunny doggie was accompanied by the sugarcane-adorned stage. My absolute favorite, though, was the Taylor Farms lettuce recall presentation. The seat/platform the pooch was riding was covered in green tissue paper (the lettuce), while the pooch was outfitted as the parasite! Perfection. No notes. Four paws up. Give that dog a bone.

And also, check out the NY Dog Parade website, because info on available floofs is coming soon. Happy Adopt A Shelter Dog month!